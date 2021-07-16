The man who retired Batman: Peacekeeper explodes in Secret Files special

By

From GCPD officer to the premiere maskhunter who retired Batman

Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01
(Image credit: Rafael Sarmento (DC))

The dark origin of Batman's Future State adversary, Peacekeeper-01, appears to be revealed in the just-announced Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 one-shot. 

(Image credit: Tyler Kirkham (DC))

Revealed as part of DC's October 2021 solicitations, Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 will fill in the gaps from the Arkham Asylum guard readers met in March's Infinite Frontier #0 to become the sinister superhero hunter named Peacekeeper-01 who rules Gotham City in the near-future storyline 'Future State.'

"Picking up after the events of Fear State: Alpha, follow Sean Mahoney, AKA Peacekeeper-01, in the wake of his exposure to highly potent Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow!" reads DC's description of Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01. 

"Now, dosed with terror and facing a lifetime of fear and insecurity, Mahoney has found himself frantically reflecting on his past as a GCPD officer, and then as a prison guard at Arkham Asylum—all while desperately attempting to keep his mind from fracturing. Will Peacekeeper-01 give into fear…or become terror incarnate?"

Arkham Asylum was destroyed by the Joker during Infinite Frontier #0's A-Day terrorist attack, and Batman was unable to rescue the grievously injured Sean Mahoney. Those injuries - and that trauma - led him to become the vigilante Peacekeeper-01 - although he didn't fully commit to becoming the villainous man previewed in 'Future State.'

(Image credit: Rafael Sarmento (DC))

But unless there's a twist in the story, we already know Peacekeeper-01 will takeover Gotham eventually as part of the organization known as the Magistrate. In the 'Future State' event, Peacekeeper-01 kills Batman - or so he thinks, as Bruce Wayne survived but decides to leave the mantle of Batman behind and instead become a vigilante known as the Dark Detective.

Future State's Peacekeeper-01 is known to have a deep and personal hatred for Batman, so the seeds of that may become evident during this Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 one-shot.

James Tynion IV and Ed Brisson are co-writing Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01, with art by Joshua Hixson - who's also drawing the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One-Shot.

Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 goes on sale on October 19 with a primary cover (and a variant) by Rafael Sarmento, along with an additional variant by Tyler Kirkham.

Peacekeeper-01 sounds like he has the makings to one day be one of our 50 greatest Batman villains. 

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.