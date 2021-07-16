The man who retired Batman: Peacekeeper explodes in Secret Files special

The dark origin of Batman's Future State adversary, Peacekeeper-01, appears to be revealed in the just-announced Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 one-shot.

(Image credit: Tyler Kirkham (DC))

Revealed as part of DC's October 2021 solicitations, Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 will fill in the gaps from the Arkham Asylum guard readers met in March's Infinite Frontier #0 to become the sinister superhero hunter named Peacekeeper-01 who rules Gotham City in the near-future storyline 'Future State.'

"Picking up after the events of Fear State: Alpha, follow Sean Mahoney, AKA Peacekeeper-01, in the wake of his exposure to highly potent Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow!" reads DC's description of Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01.

"Now, dosed with terror and facing a lifetime of fear and insecurity, Mahoney has found himself frantically reflecting on his past as a GCPD officer, and then as a prison guard at Arkham Asylum—all while desperately attempting to keep his mind from fracturing. Will Peacekeeper-01 give into fear…or become terror incarnate?"

Arkham Asylum was destroyed by the Joker during Infinite Frontier #0's A-Day terrorist attack, and Batman was unable to rescue the grievously injured Sean Mahoney. Those injuries - and that trauma - led him to become the vigilante Peacekeeper-01 - although he didn't fully commit to becoming the villainous man previewed in 'Future State.'

(Image credit: Rafael Sarmento (DC))

But unless there's a twist in the story, we already know Peacekeeper-01 will takeover Gotham eventually as part of the organization known as the Magistrate. In the 'Future State' event, Peacekeeper-01 kills Batman - or so he thinks, as Bruce Wayne survived but decides to leave the mantle of Batman behind and instead become a vigilante known as the Dark Detective.

Future State's Peacekeeper-01 is known to have a deep and personal hatred for Batman, so the seeds of that may become evident during this Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 one-shot.

James Tynion IV and Ed Brisson are co-writing Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01, with art by Joshua Hixson - who's also drawing the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One-Shot.

Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 goes on sale on October 19 with a primary cover (and a variant) by Rafael Sarmento, along with an additional variant by Tyler Kirkham.