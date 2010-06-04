The Evolution Of Kevin Spacey

Having made his cinematic debut playing a subway thief in Heartburn , and starring opposite the legendary Jack Lemmon in Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night , Spacey landed in this ‘80s comedy.

He barely fits onto the screen what with all the giant hair ‘dos – most notably star Melanie Griffith and Joan Cusack’s out-of-control barnets.

Spacey plays the funny-named Bob Speck, whom Griffith’s Tess is set up with.

Slick Spacey? Pretty darn slick. This is the beginning of something beautiful.