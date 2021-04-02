The Batman vs. Snake-Eyes' dream match is finally happening - in a Fortnite comic book

You've already seen the cover, now see the story- well, a preview of it.

In a just-released preview of May 18's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, the Dark Knight is facing off against G.I. Joe's Snake-Eyes.

That's right, one of many G.I. Joe characters created by Marvel (specifically Larry Hama) for Hasbro back in the early '80s. So unofficial Marvel/DC crossover here, if you think about it.

"Worlds collide on the Island as the unstoppable ninja goes up against Batman!," reads DC's description for the issue. "But can either of them win the fight when neither of them can remember why they’re fighting, nor escape this twisted version of Groundhog’s Day? Will Batman even remember that he’s got to find a way back to Catwoman, all the while trying to figure out how to get back to Gotham City? And just what is Harley Quinn doing here?"

Check out this preview:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

This entire Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point six-issue comic book series was conceived by Donald Mustard, one of the masterminds behind the games as Epic's chief creative officer. He's working with comic book writer (and co-writer of Sony's Spider-Man game) Christos Gage, with the art team of penciler Reilly Brown, inker Nelson Faro DeCastro, and colorist John Kalisz.

Veteran Batman artist Mikel Janin drew the cover to Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, with special variants by DC's chief creative officer/publisher Jim Lee and Donald Mustard himself.

Here are all three covers:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The print version of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, which goes on sale May 18, will include a bonus code for a usable item in the Fortnite game: Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe. If you buy all six issues in print (and redeem the bonus codes), you'll get a special seventh item: a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

