Team17 returned to the Future Games Show to showcase an undoubtedly fantastic lineup of upcoming releases for 2022 and beyond.

With nine of its games packed into the Future Games Show – Spring Showcase, where should we even begin? How about with Marauders, the newly announced hardcore looted shooter from developer Small Impact Games and publisher Team17. This first-person, multiplayer-focused shooter is set to launch into Steam Early Access and Game Preview via PC Game Pass later this year, giving players an opportunity to try its thrilling multiplayer showdowns set in a '90s dieselpunk alternate future.

Space pirates have a habit of stealing the spotlight, but that wasn't the only awesome game Team17 had to show off. It was great to see more of The Serpent Rogue, which is a beautiful-looking ARPG with roguelite elements coming from Ukrainian developer Sengi Games – who reaffirmed a release date of April 26, 2022.

Speaking of action-RPGs, we got an update on Thymesia from OverBorder Studio. With its fast-paced combat, intricate weapon systems, and the ability to shift into an awesome-looking raven form during battles certainly makes this one to watch for this year. The same can be said for Batora: Lost Haven, the long-awaited hack and slash ARPG from Stormwind Games that continues to delight with its tight combat loop and energetic visuals.

We were impressed with Trepang2 when it was shown during our August 2021 Future Games Show showcase, and a fresh look at this flashy, slow-mo infused, and hyper-intensive first-person shooter has only confirmed our suspicions – don't take your eyes off of this one. We're taking a similar approach to the intense, dark, and single-player strategy action of Gord and to the seafaring cooperative antics of Ship of Fools (the roguelite looks as delightful as ever).

Team17 closed out its fantastic Future Games Show segment with brand new looks at the isometric carnage of The Unliving, which will have you leading an undead army into an endless fight against the living, and the relaxing rhythms of Sweet Transit – a strategic city builder that's set in a world where the only means for transportation are trains… what a delight!

Team17 packed a lot of great-looking games into one segment on the Future Games Show, and you can find out more about each game (and add them to your Wishlist to keep up to date with new announcements) by visiting the Steam pages for each game below.