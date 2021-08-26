Renowned publisher Team17 has shown off a host of games from its present and future in a new montage during the Future Games Show powered by AMD.

Some of the games in the montage are available to play right now. Greak: Memories of Azur puts you in control of three siblings using their unique powers in tandem to escape from the forces invading their home, and is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Crown Trick, a roguelike RPG defined by turn-based combat in an ever-changing labyrinth, is available, alongside its DLC, on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. And Hammerting, a mining colony sim that puts you in charge of a collection of dwarves digging deep to help their allies in their war on the surface, is currently available in early access, with a full release planned for the near future. Hell Let Loose, which arrived just last month, puts players in huge WW2-inspired battles. It's out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Other titles are a little further out. Honey, I Joined a Cult , set to release on September 14, is a management game that tasks players with winning people over to their scam divine cause. Sheltered 2 , a sequel to the 2015 original, is another, very different, management sim, where you'll need to keep your inhabitants alive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It's out on September 21. The Unliving, set to release some time in 2021, lets you flex your necromantic prowess, raising hordes of undead to fight through on your behalf.

There might be plenty of Team17 games out right now, and others just over the horizon, but you'll be well catered to into the future as well. Broken Roads is another trip to the post-apocalypse - the narrative-focused RPG will see a host of survivors exploring its Australian setting in late 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Finally, Batora: Lost Haven is a hack & slash set across a dazzling array of planets where every choice you make could change the fate of the universe.

The new trailer only scratches the surface of what Team17 has produced in recent years, with the likes of My Time at Portia, Golf with Your Friends, and the beloved Worms series also under its belt, ensuring you'll always have something to play.