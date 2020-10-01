Surgeon Simulator 2 is free for all NHS workers until October 22

Developer Bossa reminds everyone that it's definitely not a training tool

Bossa Studios has announced it's giving away free copies of Surgeon Simulator 2 to all NHS workers until October 22.

NHS workers can claim their free copy of Surgeon Simulator 2 for PC by heading to http://nhs.surgeonsim.com/. "The Surgeon Simulator 2 community is frankly rubbish at saving Bob, so we think our players need to be shown how it's really done," writes Bossa Studios CEO Henrique Olifiers in a press release.

If you're unfamiliar with Surgeon Simulator, the original game released as a comedy physics game in 2013, tasking players to successfully operate on a patient called Bob without killing them (if all goes to plan, which it rarely does). Surgeon Simulator 2 launched earlier this year, bringing online multiplayer to the chaotic fold.

"Surgeon Simulator 2 is absolutely NOT a viable medical training tool," adds actual doctor Idris Morgan. The doctor runs a YouTube channel under the 'Doctor Mim' handle, where he attempts to play Surgeon Simulator 2 to disastrous effect.

But that's not all! On October 15, Bossa Studios will be sponsoring a Surgeon Simulator 2 speedrunning event in partnership with North Lincolnshire NHS Trust, where teams of trained medical professionals will compete to undertake a heart transplant as quickly as possible. The event will be raising money to improve MRI facilities.

Hopefully we'll get some whacky player-made levels from NHS workers. Bossa Studios is still running its community spotlight event for the Creation mode, where the top few player creations for Surgeon Simulator 2 can win a total of $1,000 USD each month.

