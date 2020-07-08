Superman's in rough shape in DCeased: Dead Planet #2 first look

Writer Tom Taylor and artist Trevor Hairsine's DCeased: Dead Planet debuted this week and DC has released a first look at Hairsine's art from August 4's DCeased: Dead Planet #2.

"The sequel to the bestselling miniseries continues!" reads DC's description. "The Justice League is trapped on Earth, and they've discovered that life still survives on this dead planet! Survival is precarious, though—and with billions of infected still roaming the surface, death lies around every corner.

"But, it isn't just the anti-living our heroes have to worry about, because John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna are about to discover another evil growing…"

And considering Swamp Thing is involved, readers might have to take that growing thing very literally.

Here's what Newsarama's own Best Shots had to say about this week's debut issue:

"I'll be honest — I had thought time was running out for DCeased, and that Tom Taylor had finally run out of things to say about this horrific new world. But I'm delighted to say that Taylor and Hairsine proved me wrong, delivering a sequel that will engage you, surprise you, and will ultimately turn everything we know about this series on its head," wrote Best Shots' David Pepose. "If anything, I'd argue that DCeased: Dead Planet might even be better than the first series — but even if that turns out to be too early to make that case, I can definitely say I can't wait to see where this series goes next."

August's DCeased: Dead Planet #2 by Taylor, Hairsine, Gigi Baldissini, Rain Beredo, and Saida Temofonte also features a main cover by David Finch, a card stock variant cover by Francesco Mattina, and a card stock movie homage variant cover by Ben Oliver.

Check out the art below.