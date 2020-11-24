Superboy and Robin plot December return in Challenge of the Super Sons

One of the standout creations of DC's 'Rebirth' era was the reformation of the modern-day Super Sons - Superboy and Robin - and now they're reuniting for a new limited series debuting later this year.

In Challenge of the Super Sons, they take a page from modern social media for the big McGuffin: Doom Scroll.

(Image credit: DC)

"Whoever (whomever? We can never tell) has their name inscribed on this ancient and magical parchment will be killed post-haste,"reads DC's synopsis of the series. " Now, the evil powers-that-be have written the names of the Justice League on the deadly doc, and Superboy and Robin are the only ones who can save their dads from certain doom! The catch? No one can know it was the boys that saved them."

This Death Note-esque Super Sons limited series is by writer Peter J. Tomasi along with artists Max Raynor, Jorge Corona, and Evan Stanley. This picks up from Tomasi's two previous Super Sons series, which spun out of his 2016-2017 run on the Superman title.

"Stories about Jon and Damian at this time in their lives allows me to tap back into those early years of my own life of being a crazy kid, while also allowing me to mine the fertile ground of my own son's current adventures," Tomasi says in the announcement, "which in turn helps keep me tapped into the general zeitgeist of today's youth and what they're going through and thinking about.

"Jon and Damian are so different—the angel and the devil on your shoulder so to speak—with each one having such a distinctive backstory and perspective that the drama between them is organic and damn easy to bring to life on the page. Best of all, it's a helluva lotta fun!"

Challenge of the Super Sons #1 (of 14) debuts December 14 digital-first, with plans for print editions the following year.

