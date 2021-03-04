Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Pyra and Mythra as DLC fighters today

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will welcome Pyra and Mythra as its latest DLC fighters later today, bringing in the two-in-one living weapons from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai announced the news in an extended breakdown for the new characters, coming just about two weeks after they were first announced in February's long-awaited Nintendo Direct presentation . The roughly 35-minute video presentation gives you a thorough look at how the two characters play, channeling their respective powers of Fire and Light to power their abilities, and it also gives you a look at their accompanying stage: the Cloud Sea of Alrest. It's a traveling stage, set on the back of Azurda (AKA Gramps), with platforms pulled straight from the game world sailing past at regular intervals.

As a two-in-one fighter, you're free to switch between Pyra and Mythra at any time during combat by using her down special - which will sound familiar if you used to play Zelda/Sheik before they were broken out into their own separate character - and you can press Y during fighter selection to change which one you start as. Their physical attacks are mostly the same, with Mythra attacking faster and Pyra dealing more damage with longer reach, but their specials differ more significantly.

Pyra and Mythra join as the collective third fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, leaving two more unannounced fighters to go before the pass is complete. That means there's still time for Hank Hill to join the battle, if we all just believe.