Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes review

Here%26rsquo;s a prime example of why games based on TV shows have such an abysmal reputation. Although it manages to capture the essence of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars show, Republic Heroes is awful enough that not even a die-hard fan should buy it for himself or his kids.

One of the first things that%26rsquo;ll strike you: even running at full settings at 1920x1200 resolution, this game looks like it was made for the PlayStation 2. The second thing: the palm of your hand hitting your face after suffering through the gameplay.

Levels alternate between playing as lightsaber-swinging, platform-jumping Jedi and blaster-rifle-wielding Republic clone troopers. It takes only moments to discover just how terrible the platforming is. Even the Force can%26rsquo;t help you - it%26rsquo;s supposed to guide you onto platforms, but this works only if you begin in the correct spot, otherwise you%26rsquo;ll fall to your doom. Which you will. Often. Meanwhile, combat in both sections is bland and repetitive - you%26rsquo;ll be killing the same enemies throughout the game, with the occasional generic boss sprinkled in.

But even under all the darkness, I can still sense traces of good in this game. Points can be redeemed for unlockable big heads, hats and masks, and while these don%26rsquo;t enhance the gameplay in any way, they do add a small bit of unexpected fun.



PC Gamer scores games on a percentage scale, which is rounded to the closest whole number to determine the GamesRadar score.

PCG Final Verdict: 43% (weak)



Dec 7, 2009