Marvel's 2099 revived with Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, more for Exodus

The Spider-Man of the future - Spider-Man 2099 - will be returning this May for a new limited series resurrecting the hero, as well as the others from sci-fi Marvel line set in the future.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Writer Steve Orlando is leading this new series, titled Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, with help from artists such as Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto. Orlando's connection to 2099 was foreshadowed just recently in his Marauders Annual #1 with the return of X-Men 2099 villains Brimstone Love and his so-called Theater of Pain.

"Roving the spinner-racks and trading cards of the early '90s, the world of 2099 was my first future dystopia, its neon haunted visions of Marvel's future close to my heart," Orlando says in the announcement. "And at the forefront of that future, fighting as anyone with his name always has, for the everyday folks of the future? Miguel O'Hara. Spider-Man 2099."

This 30th-anniversary Marvel 2099 event will begin May 4 with the kick-off special Spider-Man 2099: Exodus - Alpha #1 by Orlando and Fry, which witnesses a Celestial falling to Earth and creating an oasis amid the desolate wastelands of America circa 2099. The event puts Miguel O'Hara (the original Spider-Man 2099) on a path to pick up the mantle once again and criss-cross Earth and connect with other heroes like past 2099 stars, but also new ones such as a 2099 Winter Soldier, a new 2099 Loki, and a new version of X-Men with some new members.

Here are the design sheets for Winter Soldier 2099 (by Dave Wachter) and Loki 2099 (by Marco Castiello):

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"So here, decades later, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of 2099 is a dream come true! And there was never any question who'd be the face of this celebration...your friendly, futuristic Spider-Man!" Orlando says. "And for Miguel, this fight is bigger than ever, since it's his first time going toe-to-toe with one of Spider-Man's greatest villains. Let's make history together in Spider-Man 2099: Exodus - and lead the people of 2099 into a new tomorrow!”

The villains of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus will be a new version of the Marvel supervillain group the Cabal, which was originally birthed by Norman Osborn during 'Dark Reign.'

Marvel 2099 was originally conceived in the mid-'90s as a new line of comic books set nearly 100 years in the future, with sci-fi takes on its classic heroes such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, and more. The line itself ran from 1992 to 1998 and has returned several times for special events and a brief ongoing series featuring its flagship character, Spider-Man 2099.

2022 is actually the 30th anniversary of Marvel 2099's debut back in 1992.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus - Alpha #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

“Steve and this incredible lineup of artists not only take you on a whirlwind tour of the Marvel U of 2099, but reveal some stunning secrets and deliver a time-breaking end no fan will want to miss,” says Marvel editor Mark Paniccia.

It all begins May 4 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus - Alpha #1, followed by Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 on May 11, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2 on May 18, and then three more issues, followed by a finale called Spider-Man 2099: Exodus - Omega #1.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more on this series and all of Marvel's May 2022 books, a schedule of which is expected to be announced later in February.

Make sure you've read all our recommended best Marvel stories of all time.