Sony turns off LittleBigPlanet servers after "recent attacks" "target community members"

Sony has shut down its LittleBigPlanet servers due to the "severity of the recent attacks" that "target [its] loyal community members".

While the tweet stopped short of confirming what, exactly, the attacks consist of, Eurogamer reports "offensive messages" are what's forced the servers offline.

"We are aware that some of our community are experiencing issues with the servers," the official LittleBigPlanet recently tweeted . "Please be assured that we are investigating these new attacks and will update you when we know more.

LBP Server Update : Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers. We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding.May 22, 2021 See more

"Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers," a tweet from earlier today added. "We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding."

As Ali explained a couple of months back , the issues date back to at least March 12, when Sony support studio XDEV first tweeted to tell fans that "our LBP servers have been taken offline whilst we investigate some technical issues. We'll be back as soon as we can".

Initially, the developer expected "the service to resume before the end of [March]" but it ultimately took longer than that to resolve the issue. At the time, some fans claimed the outage stems from a DDoS attack from a disgruntled player, although there was no official word on what may have caused the downtime, nor what, specifically, is causing the issues this time around.

At the time of writing, the servers are still offline almost 24 hours after Sony's first communication about the latest incident.