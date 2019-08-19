Sony snaps up Marvel's Spider-Man studio Insomniac Games

Did you love Spider-Man PS4 ? Well someone at Sony did, because Sony Interactive Entertainment is in the process of buying Insomniac Games. Insomniac joins PlayStation's already impressive stable of studios that includes Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, Sucker Punch Productions and Polyphony Digital.

The deal is currently in progress, and of course we're not privy to the numbers, but it won't be pocket change. Marvel's Spider-Man has so far sold more than 13.2 million copies, so it feels like a good investment for PlayStation. What does it mean for you? Don't expect Spider-Man on Xbox One anytime soon.

As well as webslingers, Insomniac is known for the PlayStation exclusive Ratchet and Clank games, the Resistance series, Spyro the Dragon and - more recently - a selection of VR games for Oculus Rift.

Absolutely thrilled to join the Sony family!!! What a day!!! https://t.co/pFkQJFe2nzAugust 19, 2019

Ted Price, Insomniac Games founder and CEO, also spoke about the opportunities afforded by becoming part of the Sony Interactive Entertainment's Worldwide Studios family.

"We've enjoyed a special relationship with PlayStation practically since our inception," he said. "Our partnership amplifies our potential, and Marvel's Spider-Man was a testament to this. We're excited to take the next step in our growth alongside our longtime WWS partners. Most of all, we look forward to delivering fresh, new experiences for our fans."

The Insomniac purchase means Sony Interactive Entertainment's Worldwide Studios is now home to 14 game studios.

"We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the studio for many years, and are thrilled to officially welcome them to the Worldwide Studios family," added Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden. "The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform."