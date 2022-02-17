Some streamers are already playing – and spoiling - Elden Ring

Elden Ring may not be out for another eight days, but that hasn’t stopped a few lucky streamers from exploring the harrowing realm of the lands between.

Much like Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild before it, Elden Ring is a game focused on discovery. Much of the thrill of Miyazaki’s first true open world will come from the joys of going in blind and discovering its secrets. For the curious, however, that might prove difficult, as some streamers are already revealing many of the game’s unknown bosses, unlockable skills and other tantalising secrets.

The lucky early adopters in question where Kona_guy007 and m1loscorpius, who both opted to stream the game on Twitch. The streams and clips of Elden Ring have since been taken down by Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco, but that hasn’t stopped screencaps and other spoilers making their way onto social media. Many users have clipped aspects of these users’ respective streams, uploading them to YouTube and other places. While Bandai Namco is seemingly taking down these mirror links, a few are still live, should you wish to take another glimpse at this alluring world ahead of release. If you’re looking to experience the joys of Elden Ring entirely spoiler-free, however, you may want to mute the game on Twitter, and avoid your social media platforms of choice.

GamesRadar+ was fortunate enough to have an extended six hours hands-on with Elden Ring, where we said it was "shaping up to be one of the best FromSoftware games yet, maybe even on a par with Dark Souls 1 or Bloodborne. Its strengths are evident from the start, and the sheer openness of it all means you can drop the main quest at any point and just go wandering, finding boss fights, treasures, and strange, hostile realms over the horizon.”

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse