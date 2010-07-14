Sega to announce two "big games" for 2011 and 2012

Sega didn'tannounce any new gamesat E3 this year, and instead opted to show off its current lineup, including Sonic Colors, Shogun 2, and Vanquish. But there's more brewing - Mike Hayes, Sega's Western President,told CVGthat the publisher will be announcing two"big games" which will cover the same "360/PS3 core game slot" as Vanquish. The mystery games will be released in 2011 and 2012.



Above: Platinum Games' Vanquish, a "ballet with bullets"

Vanquish is a third-person shooter being developed by Platinum Games for the 360 and PS3, and is out October 19th in North America, and October 22 in Europe. The game has thus farreceived high praisefor its freeform, chaotic combat and impressivevisuals.

What hardcore lineup do you think Sega could be sitting on? Our best guesses are Bayonetta 2 and Valkyria something-or-other. Or possibly a new Condemned?

Jul 13, 2010