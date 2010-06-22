Secret Cinemas Blade Runner night a success

Blade Runner helped ensure that this weekend's Secret Cinema event was a roaring success.

The Future Shorts venture, which was held this weekend at a warehouse near Canary Wharf, treated 800 Secret Cinema-goers to a private screening of Ridley Scott’s classic Blade Runner .

In itself, a treat if nothing we've not seen before. But what really made the night was the subsequent Blade Runner themed party, in what SFX Magazine called “one of the most creatively dressed venues ever”.

There were women in Asian attire, stands selling T-shirts and sushi, and fake stalls with faux animals and LA newspapers.

Meanwhile, actors traversed the crowds dressed as iconic characters Batty, Rachael and Pris. There were also themed drinks and music, as well as pole dancers and live music from Chrome Hoof.

For those feeling a little bit unsure of their identity that evening, there was even the opportunity to take the Voight-Kampff, which soon put them to rights.

All in all, people partied like it was the year 2019. We can’t wait for the next one...

Did you attend? What did you think?