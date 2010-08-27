Scott Pilgrim’s “Blood Mode” cuter than expected

WhenJoystiqposted about a newly discovered “blood mode” in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, we could’ve waited a bit to give it a shot. But once we learned that it referenced the infamous Mortal Kombat blood code we typed into the Genesis a billion times over, we ran straight into our capture room like giddy children anxious to get our eyes on the nasty. No more reading was necessary. A, B, A, C, A, B, B (C = X[box]) The results? Far more adorable than we ever could’ve hoped:



Above: "Blood"

“Gory” it most certainly isn’t. Instead of a waterfall of hemoglobins, Scott Pilgrim represents it’s blood-letting with a wet, bursting heart… and we’ll be damned if it isn’t the cutest thing we ever did see! A little disappointing if you go in looking for a gruesome display of pixelated crimson, but it’s still a pretty kick ass little easter egg in a game already packed with classic gaming nods.



Above: THE BLOODENING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Aug 26, 2010



