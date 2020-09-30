Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition has an adorable plush but you might have trouble getting it

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting a physical Special Edition that includes an adorable plush doll of PlayStation's burlap buddy.

Sony and Sackboy: A Big Adventure studio Sumo Digital showed off the extra kit coming to each edition in a post on the PlayStation Blog . The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available on both PS4 and PS5 for $79.99 / £79.99, and here are the extra goodies it will grant you on top of the base game:

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack with selected songs

4 PlayStation crossover costumes for Sackboy:

Jin from Ghost of Tsushima

Sam Porter Bridges form Death Stranding

Connor from Detroit: Become Human

Deacon St. John from Days Gone

4 Sackboy emotes based on each PlayStation character

20 Sackboy avatars wearing different costumes from the game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition includes all of the same contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition, and it adds in a physical copy of the art book and a real-life plush of Sackboy cosplaying as a tiger for $89.99. It is too darn cute.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Special Edition will only be available for PS4, and it won't be sold in the UK. Hopefully it won't be too tough to find an import option if you just have to have a little Sack-tiger-boy to brighten up your home.

Sony and Sumo also shared a new video which delves into the making of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and how the character's trek from LittleBigPlanet puts a bigger emphasis on smooth, fun, and surprising platforming adventures.