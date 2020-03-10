Rumoured Tony Hawk's Pro Skater sequel to feature five songs from punk band The Death Set

We don't know much about the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game, but it looks it will have five songs by punk rock band The Death Set at the very least.

The American musical duo today announced on its official Facebook page that it had "Just licensed 5 new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 game", promising that "you'll be hearing this shit soon."

While The Death Set didn't specify which exact songs it had licensed out to the Tony Hawks game, with original publisher Activision rumoured to be working on a new game in the acclaimed skateboarding series following the pair's public break-up, their oeuvre certainly chimes with the kind of licensed soundtracks we're used to hearing from a Pro Skater game.

While neither Activision nor Tony Hawk have yet to confirm anything, professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto slipped the news of another Pro Skater title last year, following rumours that the video game company was internally prototyping remakes of the original PlayStation classics.

The last THPS game we had was, infamously, 2015's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, which critically bombed at launch. It's unclear whether this follow up will be a fully fledged sequel, remaster, or total reboot in the vein of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, or indeed if it's planning to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

According to The Death Set, we'll find out one way or the other soon enough.

