Robin #8 preview

As we said before, it's a good time to be a Robin.

In addition to the recent debuts of Robins, Robin & Batman, the heroics of the extended Bat-family that included no less than four other Robins in the pages of Batman, and the positive and attention-getting life's journey Tim Drake is on, Damian Wayne gets an Annual and the latest issue of his ongoing series Robin in November.

November 23's Robin #8 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Gleb Melnikov is starting to get down to the nitty-gritty in the series-long League of Lazarus tournament on Lazarus Island.

As you can see on these preview pages Newsarama readers get to see first...

... and then there were two.

That's right, the tournament is down to its final combatants - Damian and Connor Hawke, the former Green Arrow while Oliver Queen was busy being dead.

if you like no-holds-barred, bloody, hand-to-hand combat between a young former legacy hero and perhaps the most badass 13-year-old in the DC or any other comic book universe, this is the preview and the issue for you.

Yes, we've seen the whole issue, and no, we're not spoiling it for you, other than to say, one of them wins, and if you've been following the series you know the only way to win is to kill your opponent.

So yeah, there's that.

But you didn't think it'd be that easy, did you?

Yeah, the "winner" doesn't exactly get a gift certificate to Applebees and a year's supply of Turtle Wax.

Maybe, just maybe, there's an immortal monster laying in a massive hellish pit still waiting to be accounted for.

But we've probably said too much already.

So place your bets and check out Damian and Connor knocking the snot out of each other in five pages by Melnikov along with a look at the covers by Simone Di Meo (above) and Francis Manapul.

