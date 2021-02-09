Resident Evil Village is explored in Official PlayStation Magazine's cover exclusive – on sale now!

Over 9ft of terror, Capcom's latest Resident Evil villain makes the cover of Official PlayStation Magazine issue 185, on sale now. Discover why Lady Dumitrescu is set to be 2021's superstar.

Official PlayStation Magazine exclusively talks to Peter Fabiano, producer of Resident Evil Village to get the scoop on Capcom's tall lady, how the game makes use of PS5, and why this is the most ambitious Resident Evil yet.

"I’ll just say it’s much larger than what players experienced in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard,” says Peter Fabiano in Official PlayStation Magazine.

Making of Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Official PlayStation Magazine/Capcom)

Coming to PS4 and PS5 this May, Resident Evil Village sees the return of Ethan Winters as well as series regular Chris Redfield. Set in a mysterious Eastern European village the game recalls Resident Evil 4. Weird locals, monsters, and now a meme-famous vampire clan, Peter Fabiano teases the game's setup in Official PlayStation Magazine's exclusive cover featue.

"We’re not saying that’s what they are, but there’s certainly something that feels supernatural about what’s going on,” he says this issue.

Check out how the Resident Evil 8 map could have revealed the entire game.

Returnal

Housemarque's PS5 exclusive shooter is previewed this issue. (Image credit: Sony)

Exclusive to PS5, Housemarque's highly anticipated soulsborne shooter gets an in-depth preview in the new issue of Official PlayStation Magazine. Described by the developer as the game it's always wanted to make, Returnal blends classic arcade gameplay with PS5's cutting edge tech. Discover why you need this game in Official PlayStation Magazine, on sale now.

2021's hottest indies for PS4 and PS5

The best indie studios talk to Official PlayStation Magazine. (Image credit: OPM/Scavengers Studio)

Some of the best PS4 and PS5 games coming in 2021 aren't from the big publishers. This issue Official PlayStation Magazine spotlights some of the hottest indies coming this year. The developers reveal their games, only in OPM's deep dive.

Back 4 Blood

(Image credit: OPM/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

This summer sees the return of the original Left 4 Dead developer with its unofficial sequel, Back 4 Blood. Official PlayStation Magazine plays the breathless co-op shooter and shares why this will eat away your summer.

PlayStation's lost games

The best and strangest games you never got to play. (Image credit: OPM/Blizzard)

Historian of unreleased games, and author of The Games That Weren’t, Frank Gaskin reveals his picks of the best PlayStation games that never were never released. Read the full list and new interviews in Official PlayStation Magazine, out now.

Out now!

(Image credit: OPM/Capcom)

If you can't get to the shops then order your copy of Official PlayStation Magazine online, or subscribe to save money, get a free gift, and receive collectible covers.

(Image credit: OPM/Capcom)

For more unrivalled developer access to the hottest PS4, PS5, and PS VR games, why not subscribe to Official PlayStation Magazine? You'll save on the cover price and have your copy delivered to your door (or device) each month, complete with exclusive subscriber covers.

You can subscribe to the print edition, digital version, or save even more with the print/digital bundle – whatever you choose, you can rest easy in the knowledge you're getting the full story before anyone else.