Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways HD fan mod now has three complete chapters

A Resident Evil 4 fan restoration project has updated fans on the progress of its work on side mode Separate Ways.

The modding project to upgrade Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways to HD is making impressive progress, and the makers have provided players with an update on their work. Releasing on YouTube, there is now a two-hour video showing off the game's first three chapters. If you want to get comfy and see what this looks like fully restored, here is a video of the playthrough:

The HD upgrade for Separate Ways is not complete yet, but the maker says he is hopeful that it might be finished by the of this year. Albert Marin told fans that "the project has no exact release date yet (probably by the end of this year), so we can work with no psychological pressure. Thanks for the understanding!"

This is update is not happening in a vacuum either. It's part of a long-running collaboration between talented fans to upgrade Resident Evil 4 to HD. Their progress has been chronicled at Re4hd.com. In response to worries that this project could be shut down by Capcom, the site states: "Capcom is aware of the project and has allowed the project thread to be pinned on the Steam discussion forum for the game."

Separate Ways is an interesting addition to the core Resident Evil 4 experience. The add-on is present in every version of the game post-GameCube and opens up after the player completes the main campaign. Players take up the role of Ada Wong and play the story of Resident Evil 4 from her perspective. It's a pretty significant add-on, with a general run time of 4-6 hours.

It's worth keeping in mind that this is not Assignment: Ada, which initially launched with Resident Evil 4. That was a much shorter experience that is now considered non-canon in the Resident Evil universe.

Either way, the work being done here is impressive, and for a modding project, it's been a long process of getting the game to where it is now. The fact that these side-missions are coming together should be an exciting time for anyone who is a Resident Evil completionist.

If you are looking for more classic games to play on your PC, why not look at our guide to the Best PC Classics.