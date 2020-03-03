Resident Evil 3 producer explains why they redesigned Jill Valentine

Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano has spoken to Edge magazine about redesigning Jill Valentine for the remake.

In issue 343 of Edge, which you can buy here, Fabiano opened up on the character's practical redesign for this remake. He said, “When we approached Jill, if you look at the original we had to do what we needed to make her stand out.



“But with this game, everything is on a photorealistic level; it’s more of a believable atmosphere we’re trying to create. We want to have a Jill that fit in that, but still stayed true to her original personality and essence. And that’s really how we came about the new Jill.”

On top of that, Edge's Chris Schilling got the chance to spend a few hours with the game, exploring how Nemesis and Racoon City have evolved in the latest Resident Evil remake, as well as taking on the new multiplayer add-on, Project Resistance. The new issue also includes concept art for Resident Evil 3, giving us a look at early sketches of Jill, Carlos, and some of the locations you'll be trying to avoid Nemesis in. Our personal favourite is the look at Moon's Donuts, if only for the ablaze zombie in the corner.



Ahem, anyway, Edge 343 is on sale now, and you can pick it up from My Favourite Magazines or order a subscription down below.

You can also check out what Leon Hurley made of his time with the game in his Resident Evil 3 preview here.