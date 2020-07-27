Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (July 27-Aug 2)

1. Rocket Arena Season 1 blasts onto the scene with a brand new hero

Rocket Arena is the hectic, carnage-filled 3v3 shooter that launched earlier this month, and players can get started with Season 1 on Tuesday. In typical online multiplayer fashion, you can pick up the aptly named Blast Pass, which includes over 100 rewards including outfits, rocket fuel, XP boosts, and more. Flux is the name of the new hero available for everyone to play too, a "science prodigy and cat lover who shifts between dimensions and guides Rockats towards her opponents". Expect new maps later on in the season too, along with the introduction of ranked mode and unique events. If you're yet to jump into Rocket Arena, now's a perfect time.

What: Rocket Arena Season 1

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: July 28

2. Skater XL boardslides onto Xbox One, PS4, and PC

After a brief delay (just three weeks) Skater XL will finally drop into Xbox One, PS4, and PC this week, with a Switch release date coming later. The skateboarding renaissance has arrived, and Skater XL is a part of the conversation. That's thanks in larger part to its feet-mapped-to-joysticks gameplay style, its laid back California skate vibes, and the unavoidable comparisons to Session, another skate game that dropped this year. But Skater XL is all about good energy and skating for the hell of it, not to rack up scores or get clout, so tighten up those trucks and hit the pavement when Skater XL releases this week. You'll even be able to skate some iconic spots from Downtown LA.

What: Skater XL

Where: Xbox One, PS4, PC

When: July 28

3. Destroy All Humans! Remake revives a cult classic for the modern generation

I know it's hard to imagine, but there was a time, not so long ago, where games didn't just ignore the concept subtlety, they actively avoided it. Destroy All Humans is one such example; an open world game where you play as Crypto, a foul-mouthed alien intent on bringing humanity to its knees through his species' patented strategy of murder, probing, and generally raising carnage across the globe. Black Forest Games' upcoming remake of Pandemic Studios' 2005 hit promises to bring back Crypto in all his old-school glory, complete with new visuals, revised gameplay, and bonus content. You'd be out of this world to miss it.

What: Destroy All Humans!

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One

When: July 28

4. Yakuza Kiwami 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox and PC

The next chapter of Kazuma Kiryu's story is finally coming to Xbox One, and if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you'll be able to play it free on your choice of console or PC. If you've already played through Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami, there's still plenty to get excited about. For starters, Yakuza Kiwami 2 runs on the same upgraded engine as Yakuza 6, which gives its visuals a big boost as well as allowing for more seamless and physics-driven combat encounters. Even more importantly, Yakuza Kiwami 2 really lets the side stories go off the rails once again, with everything from adult baby brawls to impostor Kiryu showdowns and beyond. Now we just have to wait for the Yakuza Remastered Collection to arrive on Xbox and complete Kiryu's tale.

What: Yakuza Kiwami 2

Where: Xbox Game Pass for Xbox and PC

When: July 30

5. Umbrella Academy season 2 is a timely return for one of Netflix’s best originals

It’s about time. There’s understandably a dearth of quality binges to be had right now, so praise be to Netflix for dropping Umbrella Academy season 2 right before the summer series drought extended well into August.

Season 2 begins – when else? – on Doomsday. Five and the rest of the super-powered family have been scattered to the winds of time, leaving them moored in 1960s Dallas, Texas. Despite them being only a few years away from one world-shattering event in the JFK assassination, they have to reunite to stop another: a nuclear apocalypse that threatens everything. Expect more of the first season’s quirky, lightning-quick high concept drama that helped cement it as one of the best comic book adaptations of the last few years. Just don’t mention the moon.

What: The Umbrella Academy season 2

Where: Netflix

When: July 31

