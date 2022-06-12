Redfall debuts a blood-soaked new gameplay trailer

Redfall has unveiled a brand new trailer, which debuted earlier today at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Redfall actually opened the new Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase earlier today. We heard a character narrating the opening sequences, before they go hunting for some vampires to slay, complete with violent takedowns of said vampires when they were eventually forced to go toe-to-toe with them.

The brand new gameplay video is the first time we've actually seen solid gameplay of Redfall. Through this trailer, we know that the town of Redfall has been cut off from the outside world, and a group of heroic humans are stepping up to rid the town of the threat.

This all comes after Redfall was actually delayed out of launching later this year in 2022. While the new shooter from Arkane was set to launch at some point later this year, it's now on track to launch at some point in the first half of 2023, being delayed into the next year alongside Starfield, Bethesda's big forthcoming RPG.

At the time, Arkane studio head Harvey Smith said Redfall was the studio's "most ambitious game yet." That's one interesting claim after Deathloop launched less than a year ago, but it appears Arkane is going all out of Redfall, as the studio ventures into brand new territory with a co-op third-person shooter, with PvE and PvP elements at that.

You can head over to our full Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage report for an up-to-date tracker with all the latest reveals and news out of the presentation.