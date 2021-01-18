Reddit user makes an Ace Attorney bot for heated arguments on the site

A Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney bot is turning Reddit arguments into courtroom scenes from the game.

The bot was created by YouTuber Micah who uploaded a video of it in action, using the r/confession subreddit as an example. Take a look at the weirdly fitting Ace Attorney scene below.

In the video, defence attorney Phoenix Wright and prosecutor Miles Edgeworth play out an argument found in the comments of a post. Maya Fey even makes an appearance as another user who has jumped into the thread.

Micah explains how the bot works at the end of his video stating that: The bot first checks for the most common Redditors in the comment chain, and applies the most common one to Phoenix, and the second most common to Edgeworth. It then loops through all the comments in the chain and checks the tone of each one. If the tone is negative, the bot will apply the game's famous catchphrase “objection!” and similarly, "if the tone is positive will apply a happy sprite".

The bot will then generate a video, upload it, and send a link to the user who commissioned it, which takes around 10 minutes to do. If you're interested in trying it out, Micah has made the source code available here.

The Ace Attorney games, which are visual novels where you try to solve crimes, have been hugely popular since the release of the first installment in 2001. The series is made up of six mainline games and five spin-off titles, including a crossover with the Professor Layton series, while Phoenix has also appeared in Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3.

It has also gone on to make its way into other media, including a manga series, an anime series, a live-action film, and even a stage show. Now, Phoenix also has the chance to narrate Reddit dramas, the crossover none of us expected.