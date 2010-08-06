Popular

RAGE gets horrifically good treatment in OPM UK's horror special

By

The mag also celebrate some of PlayStation's finest evil doers in this month's special issue

If there's one thing everyone loves, it's a good horror story. Well, apart from people with pacemakers. To celebrate their exclusive hands-on with RAGEthis month(y'know, that little shooter that could be one of the greatest games ever),OPM UKhas turned itself into a momument to all things that go bump in night. Below, you'll find a selection of the horrific goodness packed into the special issue.

  • A celebration of the most monstrous baddies on PlayStation
  • Previews of exciting new horror games including F.3.A.R. and Dead Space 2
  • Interviews with horror figureheads John Carpenter and Shinji Mikami
  • An exclusive playable blu-ray disc
  • World first reveals of Dirt 3 and Op Flashpoint: Red River #
  • World exclusive Mafia II review
  • Massive Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine feature

The mag is on sale on Friday the 13th of August. So providing you can avoid getting shived up by ahockey mask-wearing psycho, you should go out and pick yourself up a copy.

