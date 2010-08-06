RAGE gets horrifically good treatment in OPM UK's horror special

If there's one thing everyone loves, it's a good horror story. Well, apart from people with pacemakers. To celebrate their exclusive hands-on with RAGEthis month(y'know, that little shooter that could be one of the greatest games ever),OPM UKhas turned itself into a momument to all things that go bump in night. Below, you'll find a selection of the horrific goodness packed into the special issue.

A celebration of the most monstrous baddies on PlayStation

Previews of exciting new horror games including F.3.A.R. and Dead Space 2

Interviews with horror figureheads John Carpenter and Shinji Mikami

An exclusive playable blu-ray disc

World first reveals of Dirt 3 and Op Flashpoint: Red River #

World exclusive Mafia II review

Massive Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine feature

The mag is on sale on Friday the 13th of August. So providing you can avoid getting shived up by ahockey mask-wearing psycho, you should go out and pick yourself up a copy.

Aug 6, 2010