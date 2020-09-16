PS5 dimensions, size, and weight confirmed: Here's how much space you'll need

The PS5 dimensions are official, and you can finally start plotting out how much space you'll need to clear out near your TV.

On top of showing some super-duper close-ups of PS5's extremely touchable plastic texture at the big reveal event, Sony shared the official dimensions and weight for both the standard version of the console and the PS5 Digital Edition. I've broken them down by model here, and do take note that neither the size nor weight include the detachable base.

PS5 dimensions and weight

PS5 size: Approximately 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, or 15.4" x 4.1" x 10.2" (width x height x depth)

PS5 weight: 4.5kg or 9.9lbs

PS5 Digital Edition dimensions and weight

PS5 Digital Edition size: Approximately 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, or 15.4" x 3.6" x 10.2" (width x height x depth)

PS5 Digital Edition weight: 3.9 kg or 8.6 lbs

It may be tough to conceptualize all those figures without any real-world context, but put them next to the PS4 Pro dimensions and you can compare and contrast.

PS4 Pro dimensions and weight

PS4 Pro size: Approximately 295mm × 55mm × 327mm, or 11.6" by 2.1" by 12.9" (width x height x depth)

PS4 Pro weight: 3.3 kg or 7.3 lbs

PS5 is a lot wider than PS4 Pro, and the standard version with disc drive included is almost twice as tall! Aside from that and a bit more heft, their sizes are fairly comparable. Now get to work cleaning out a perfectly sized spot on your entertainment setup.