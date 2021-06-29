PlayStation Japan might have accidentally revealed a Bluepoint Games acquisition

PlayStation Japan may have accidentally announced the acquisition of Bluepoint studios earlier than planned.

Attached to a tweet announcing PlayStation’s acquisition of Housemarque games was a marketing image featuring “welcome to the family” along with Bluepoint’s studio logo and an image of Demon’s Souls nestled among other PlayStation Studio’s IPs.

The image was shared via PlayStation Japan’s Twitter account and may have been planned for a later date, however, somebody could have uploaded the wrong image to the tweet. The tweet has since been deleted however screenshots of the tweet still remain.

I was able to verify this (since Tweetdeck still shows deleted tweets) pic.twitter.com/ZLXYogdqT1June 29, 2021 See more

Bluepoint Games are most notably known for their work remastering classic PlayStation titles such as Demon’s Souls on the PS5 , 2018’s Shadow of the Colossus , and the remastered ports of both the God of War Collection and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection .

If true, Bluepoint will be joining several other studios who fall under the PlayStation Studios umbrella including Guerrilla who brought us Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West , Naughty Dog who are responsible for both the Uncharted and The Last of Us game series, as well as Santa Monica Studios who are currently working on the latest game in the God of War franchise, God of War Ragnarok .

An acquisition that did actually get announced today however, was Returnal studio Housemarque games who are now also part of the PlayStation Studio family. In an official blog post , head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst praised Housemarque noting that: “Housemarque’s recent release of Returnal proves the studio is one with incredible vision, capable of creating memorable new games that resonate with our community.”

Bluepoint Games has long been rumored to be working on a whole host of remakes, with a tweet from October 2019 teasing Demon's Souls, Metal Gear Solid, and Castlevania. Obviously, Demon's Souls did come to pass for PS5, so who knows if any of those other properties are being worked on Bluepoint and, if they are, will they also be PS5 exclusives?

Until PlayStation or Bluepoint Games themselves make an official announcement though, we’ll just have to wait for the studio is joining PlayStation Studios.