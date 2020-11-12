PlayStation boss reflects on PS5 development in new blog post

The PS5 has now launched in multiple countries around the world, and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has marked the occasion with a celebratory blog post.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Ryan thanks PlayStation costumers for their support throughout the year. "We never wavered in our vision for delivering a truly next-generation console that was built to excite both gamers and developers," Ryan's post begins. "We also knew that it would be nearly impossible for gamers and press to experience next-generation features like the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback, or our immersive 3D Audio, in a socially-distanced world."

Ryan touches on the beginning of the PlayStation 5's launch, saying that it's a "heartening, and humbling" moment for those who have worked on creating the new console.

The PlayStation boss then touts the generational advantages of the PS5, highlighting the console's "ultra-high speed SSD" as one major step forward. "Thank you for trusting us and for being so patient this year. We created PS5 for you and you have been the center of our strategy since Ken Kutaragi envisioned the very first PlayStation," he continues.

"Today, I just wanted to simply say: thank you. Thank you, and here’s to the dawn of a new generation of gaming," the blog post from Ryan concludes.

PS5 launches today in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and South Korea. Next week on November 19, Sony's next-gen console will make its way to other territories around the world, including the UK and Europe.

For a list of all the games that have launched today alongside Sony's next-gen console, including the likes of Demon's Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, head over to our PS5 launch games guide for more.