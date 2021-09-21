Phasmophobia single-player mode added as part of one-year anniversary update

Phasmophobia now has a single-player mode, which has been added to the game as part of the one-year anniversary update.

It's hard to believe it's been almost a year since Phasmophobia made a big ol' bump in the night over on Twitch and Steam and turned GamesRadar's self-professed scaredy cat Alyssa Mercante into a fear junky. But in celebration of the game's first anniversary, developer Kinetic Games has added an update with a few noteworthy additions, chiefly an offline single-player mode.

Phasmophobia single-player works much like Phasmophobia multiplayer: you pull up outside a spooky haunted house with a list of objectives to complete and a spirit to identify, you stroll into the house with a few chosen items to help you on your way, and then you do some good ol' fashioned ghost hunting. Or, at least in single-player mode where you don't have your buddies backing you up and joking around to break up the tension, you might just hide in a closet until it's the spirit that's doing the hunting.

The new Phasmophobia update also completely overhauls the journal you use to identify the type of spirit you're dealing with. Now, journals should be easier to use and navigate, allowing you to cross off evidence on the evidence page, pause the game from the journal, and change all in-game settings using the journal.

You can pick up Phasmophobia, which is still in Early Access, over on Steam, and check out the complete patch notes here.

