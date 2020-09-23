Official PlayStation Magazine 180 reveals new Call Of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PS5 details

In issue 180 of Official PlayStation Magazine the teams at Treyarch and Raven Software share new details on Call Of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. The new issue digs into how the 1980's setting has inspired gameplay as well as the story, with new puzzles unlocking side missions and secret gameplay paths.

They also share details on Cold War's PS5 ambitions: “We are going to have 120Hz […], we want to make sure it's at 60 frames per second,” says Treyarch’s creative specialist Miles Leslie in Official PlayStation Magazine 180, on sale now.

There's more than Call Of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War in OPM#180, including the latest on Fall Guys, Hitman 3, and the DualSense controller.

Gotham Knights

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Gotham Knights’ creative director Patrick Redding reveals new gameplay details behind WB Montréal's impressive Batman-inspired action-RPG. Inside issue 180 of Official PlayStation Magazine he reveals how the world works, the upgrade system, and more.

Fall Guys

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

What's next for Fall Guys? How has the wild success of the game affected development? These and more questions are answered in issue 180 as the Fall Guys creators sit down for a chat with the OPM team.

Godfall

(Image credit: Counterplay Games)

New weapons, gear, and combat styles are revealed in OPM's gameplay preview of Godfall. One of the first games to be announced for PS5 has gone gold, and is set to lead the launch lineup on Sony's next-gen console. Get up to speed on Godfall in issue 180.

DualSense in action

(Image credit: Sony)

The leading developers behind some of Sony's best launch games share their impressions of the DualSense controller, and how they will implement the key features: haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more.

