Oculus Quest 2 could get a 120Hz refresh rate update

Facebook’s VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2 , might get an update to its refresh rate increasing it to 120Hz.

At the moment the Quest 2 currently runs with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes for a smooth enough VR experience, but this rumoured update could take your forays into the VR world to the next level. When it was first released last year, it ran at 72Hz, so Facebook knows how to roll out these type of updates.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Facebook’s vice president of Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth reacted to a question about the Oculus Quest 2 getting a 120Hz refresh rate, giving the comment a ‘thumbs up’. We know what you’re thinking, this is a pretty tenuous link to make here, but it does seem like it could be a promising hint considering the previous refresh update given to the Quest 2.

Boosting the refresh rate would simply make games and applications run a whole lot smoother and, while the Quest 2 does currently support 120Hz, it also needs the games to run at 120 frames-per-second which can be a problem for the Quest 2 considering its processing power.

If this update does come about, you can probably expect the 120Hz support to come with a sacrifice to the graphical quality of the games, allowing them to hit higher refresh rates and FPS, but this probably wouldn’t be too much of an issue with the Quest 2.

As it stands, however, this update is not confirmed to be coming to the headset. It might be something Facebook is looking to implement and, based on Bosworth’s reaction to the idea above, it doesn’t seem like this is out of the realm of possibility.



Want to get your hands on the impressive VR headset? Here's where to buy the Oculus Quest 2.