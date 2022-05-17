Live
505 Games Spring Showcase Live Blog
The biggest announcements as they happen from 505's first digital showcase
By Sam Loveridge
505 Games is hosting its first-ever digital showcase live stream today, May 17 at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 06:00 PT.
Although it's not clear what the games being revealed will be, 505 promises "some exciting announcements".
You can watch the live stream below, and follow here for a live blog of the event.
It's launching in Early Access on Steam later this year. So look out for Among the Trolls!
The team want to take inspiration from Studio Ghibli movies, in the way that the game blends folklore and the more spiritual elements with reality.
It's being made in Unity, rather than Unreal Engine, and the team are saying they want to push the engine in the same way as Ori and the Blind Forest.
They are also aiming not to have any loading screens too.
Among the Trolls is a survival game, but with a twist. You can't just take from the forest without giving back.
Cupstones are the sacrificial places where you'll need to leave offerings to keep the creatures and dark forces of the forest at bay. So it's a constant balance between what you need and what the forest needs.
Crafting, of course, is a huge part of the game, as you'll be able to create your own home. There's multiplayer support too.
Leaning in more to the folklore is the ability to create mythical creatures too, which can act as your familiars.
Among the Trolls is the first game to be announced at the 505 Showcase. You find yourself in a world where trolls are as native to the landscape as the rocks, trees, and grass.
Developed by a brand new Finnish developer, Forbidden Studios, Among the Trolls will be a journey through Finnish lore.
You play as a character who wants to connect with their grandparents in Finland after the death of their parents. But, as you return to your childhood home for the first time in some time, and nothing's quite as it seems.
Your little boat is hit by a sea monster, and then the game begins with you in a world that isn't as it seems.
There are only 5 minutes left to go until 505's first ever digital showcase. What do you hope to see?
The show is about to begin for 505Games' showcase!
