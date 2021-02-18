New WandaVision Funko hints at the true identity of [SPOILER]

There's something strange going on in Westview, the idyllic American town featured in WandaVision. Not only is everyone seemingly under the control of Scarlet Witch, but the dead are walking and talking again: Vision died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, yet now lives, and Pietro Maximoff – AKA Quicksilver – has returned, albeit looking a little different.

How are they alive? Well, Vision appears to be a reanimated corpse, as SWORD are currently tracking his vibranium body. Pietro, though, is a little more confusing. This isn't Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version of the character, last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but Peter Evans' take on Quicksilver, who appeared in the X-Men movies. Has there been some sort of multiverse switcheroo?

We all have a lot of questions – and, to confuse things further, a new WandaVision Funko Pop has created more speculation. The figurine depicts Pietro as seen in WandaVision episode 6, during which the speedster goes trick or treating. Nothing strange about that, but the box hints at something more.

(Image credit: Funko)

"Pietro Maximoff" reads the character's name. Again, that's seemingly innocent. However! As pointed out by The Wrap, the name is in quotation marks. Funko Pop names are never in quotation marks... This certainly seems like a deliberate choice and hints that this may not be Pietro at all, but some kind of imposter.

There are many theories to contend with. Is Pietro actually the villain Mephisto in disguise? Is he being manipulated by someone other than Wanda? That certainly seems like the biggest potentiality. Of course, the quotation marks could just be a mistake, or mean nothing at all. Perhaps we're all overthinking things. Whatever the case, not all is as it seems with Uncle P, and hopefully we find out soon.

Before we find out the true nature of Pietro, we're likely going to meet a certain engineer – the one Monica Rambeau contacted. Here's who she could be rushing off to meet.