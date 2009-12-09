New Super Mario Wii exits and secrets guide

Longevity is the litmus test of all multiplayer games. Is New Super Mario Bros. Wii’s pH reading pHwoar or aw-pHul? Depends who you ask. In the best multiplayer games the initial thrill endures or, better, evolves; in NSMBW, the initial thrill may not be that initial. First timers curse as much as cheer, and the real results are better measured in smiles or frowns than the coin counter. If you are having fun with Mario and pals, we’ve got some secrets to share with you that may just keep you interested for a while longer…

All the exits

It's possible to beat the game by hopping and skipping through a mere 13 levels. There are multiple routes to take along a particular warping path, so plan your way by knowing where every secret exit is.

World 1-3

Get a Yoshi up to this platform, but instead of entering the tunnel, jump up and flutter jump to the right. You’ll run along the top of the level to a secret exit – it leads to a cannon to World 5.

World 2-4

To get to the red pipe you propeller jump over the wall to the left. You’ll need to launch from high ground to reach it. It leads to a warp pipe to World 2’s boss castle.

World 2-6

Propeller suit time. After the red coin ring, jump off your rotating platform to the right and fly up to reveal a secret exit in the level ceiling – it takes you to a cannon to World 5.

World 3 - Ghost House

Drop off this platform as it hovers halfway across to find a secret door. Then ride the elevator down (avoiding the Boos) for an exit and another cannon, this time to World 6.

World 4 - Mid Castle

Be quick here and jump upon the first 2 blocks as they fall and leap into a secret passage in the left wall. Head through the pipe and then it's just a jump toward the right for the exit.

World 4 - Ghost House

Ride this platform to reveal a door. In the next room, ignore all the doors until you reach the one on the far right - this secret exit takes you straight to the level boss (there's even a Toad house on the way).

World 5 - Ghost House

Use the light block to reach this door. Don’t enter, but walk to your left to find a new door. In this new room, platform all the way right for a secret exit to a World 8 cannon.

World 6-5

When the water drops, jump between the two center blocks to reveal a beanstalk. Climb it and use the propeller block to reach the secret exit and a warp pipe to the boss castle.

World 6-6

Just before the second Fire Brother there’s a red warp pipe in the ceiling. Travel up it and run along the tunnel for an exit leading to a cannon all the way to World 8.

World 7 - Mid Castle

Halfway up the second stretch, jump onto the brown prong on the right and run off the screen. Survive the Bullet Bill onslaught for an exit to World 7-6. Complete 7-6 for a shortcut to the level boss.

World 7 - Ghost House

In the stairwell with the boxing Boos, jump as thisguy dashes towards you and he’ll destroy hidden blocks in the wall behind you. Climb the following room for an exit and shortcut to World 7-5.

World 8-2

Head back left under these platforms (through hidden passages) to find a secret room. Enter the pipe here for a secret exit that skips you over to level 8-7. Not too shabby.