New Portal 2 gameplay footage is the most complicated and amazing thing you'll see all day. Also, GLaDOS!

This new Gamescom footagehas. And sweet Jesus, my life has just got better by 270%. 540%, counting both times I had to watch it to take it all in. Yours will too. Watch it. GLaDOS is on-screen and everything.

By way of further clarification (or if you just have an allergy to internet-based video), what we have above is a series of Aperture environments designed to show off the way portals interact with some of the game's new elements. Repulsion Gel is a blue paint that imbues anything it touches with springy-bouncy properties, allowing you to create your own playforming tricks and launch enemies into the air. Propulsion Gel is the orange version that turns the surfaces it coats into accelerator plates, boosting the speed of things travelling across them to ludicrous levels. Excursion Funnels are tractor beams. All three of the above can be sent through portals, and all three can be combined for mind-bending domination of your environment.

If you're au fait with British comedy, you might also notice the rambling West Country tones of one Stephen Merchant over the first part of the video. Co-writer and director of The Office and Extras, he's voicing Wheatley, the Personality Core who guides Chell through the opening sections of the game. And already, I like Wheatley a lot.

So, have Portal 2's vastly evolved gameplay and just plain vast environments got you as steamingly excited as I am? Or are you notoriously hard to please and still requiring of more? Let me know in the comments.