New Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope trailer shows off turn-based combat, Bowser, and an official release date

Mario + Rabbids: A Spark of Hope got a brand new trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini today which focuses on the game’s turn-based combat, Bowser, and the official release date.

As expected, after it was quietly revealed by Ubisoft yesterday , Mario + Rabbids appeared in today’s Nintendo Direct Mini. This trailer focused mostly on the upcoming game’s turn-based combat and saw Rabbid Rosalina and Luigi, alongside Mario, going up against a group of enemies using a variety of attacks.

Also featured in this trailer was the announcement that Bowser has decided to join the good guys this time around and will be a playable character. As well as all this, we also got confirmation of the game's release date. Just like the leaked shop listing said yesterday, Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope will release on October 20, 2022 - with pre-orders available now.

If you wanted to know more about Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope, the good news is that Ubisoft is hosting a dedicated showcase for the upcoming title tomorrow (June 29) at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET / 5PM BST on the official Ubisoft YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels.

This story is still developing...