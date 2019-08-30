New Gears 5 screenshots detail the game's evocative and vibrant world

Gears 5 is one of the best looking games of the generation. The Coalition has spent the last two and a half years pushing the Xbox One to its limits, using its knowledge of the system and the Unreal Engine 4 to create truly beautiful and vibrant worlds for you to explore. That's highlighted in these brand new Gears 5 screenshots, each of them giving you but a hint of what to expect as you explore a variety of new and diverse environments in the campaign.

Gears 5 is the biggest and most ambitious game in the franchise, with The Coalition putting its energy into taking the action out of corridors and into these big open spaces. It means that Gears of War has seen an injection of colour and vibrancy, with the ice and desert locales, in particular, working hard to impress.

Gears 5 is going to take you to areas of Sera that you've never seen before. As detailed in our Gears 5 campaign hands-on preview, some of the maps are 50x the size of previous Gears of War levels. These are designed to be spaces that you spend time exploring and investigating, truly gorgeous areas that you'll struggle not to become lost in.

Of course, there's also more traditional levels to be found. As highlighted in these screenshots, Gears 5 will also take you through linear arenas that are among the best seen in a Gears of War game. These levels are detailed and evocative, helping to draw you into the world and story as you dodge bullets and bounce between walls.

These Gears 5 screenshots are but a tease of what you should expect to find in the game when it launches September 10, 2019.