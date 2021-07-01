New Amazing Spider-Man "Beyond" era artists named

The art team for the impending new era of Amazing Spider-Man, which kicks off in October’s Amazing Spider-Man #75, has begun to come into focus with several artists now named for the series - and it all starts with previously named creator Patrick Gleason, who will serve as both writer and artist on Amazing Spider-Man (with plenty of back-up in both roles, of course).

Alongside Gleason, artists Sara Pichelli, known for co-creating Miles Morales, and Black Cat artist Michael Dowling will join Amazing Spider-Man. Meanwhile, covers for the title will be provided by Art Adams.

"Writer/artist Patrick Gleason will be the bedrock of the team, leading the design and doing the art on the oversized milestone issue Amazing Spider-Man #75," reads Marvel's announcement. "Joining him will be acclaimed artist Sara Pichelli, the co-creator of Miles Morales doing her first work on Amazing Spider-Man, as well as Michael Dowling, known for his incredible work on Black Cat," it continues.

"In addition, comic book legend Arthur Adams will grace this epic run with his amazing artwork on each and every cover. And this is just the tip of the iceberg for the legends who will be bringing this revolutionary epic to you!"

As for the story being told in the new era of Amazing Spider-Man, it all revolves around Ben Reilly returning to the mantle of Spider-Man in the absence of Peter Parker. Peter's fate hasn't been revealed, but art included in Marvel's announcement seems to indicate that, as previously hinted, he'll be physically out of the picture.

The included art shows Peter in a hospital bed in his tattered Spider-Man costume with Mary Jane watching over him - potentially implying he's either in a coma or worse, on his deathbed.

"When we started building 'Beyond' we knew we had to pull out all the stops from the artistic side. That began with making sure Patrick Gleason was with us from the get-go as a writer AND an artist," states editor Nick Lowe. "His recent webhead covers have rocked the industry showing yet another element to the incredible career that we all saw on display during his run on Amazing Spider-Man. He quickly stepped up to be our artistic cornerstone, but we also needed to make sure that whoever else joined him were elite talents."

Here's a gallery of art from the new Amazing Spider-Man era:

Lowe goes on to praise the art team, discussing the particular talents each artist will bring to Amazing Spider-Man.

"Sara Pichelli is an absolute legend, creating some of the most impactful work of the last ten years. It's crazy to think this will be her first time drawing Amazing Spider-Man, and she's already blown us away with her masterful work," Lowe states.

"Michael Dowling's work on Unfollow and other works got him hired for Black Cat, but his work there showed us that he would be an absolute superstar, and his issues are already blowing our minds," Lowe continues. "And then, to be able to land Arthur Adams as our cover artist. I mean, from his classic X-Men Annuals to today, Arthur has defined the Marvel Universe visually as much as almost anyone. So to have him here? I'm beyond excited. And wait until we reveal the rest of our all-star roster!"

Lowe's comments imply more artists will be joining the Amazing Spider-Man creative team, possibly to match the roster of writers who form what Marvel calls the 'Beyond Board' for the new so-called 'Spider-Man Beyond' era, including Gleason, Zeb Wells, Saladin Ahmed, Kelly Thompson, and Cody Ziglar.

Here's a gallery of covers:

Wells will kick off the new 'Spider-Man Beyond' era as the writer of October 6's Amazing Spider-Man #75 and October 13's Amazing Spider-Man #76, both with art from Gleason, while October 20's Amazing Spider-Man #77 will be written by Kelly Thompson with art from Sara Pichelli.

