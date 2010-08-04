Mother review

When simpleton Do-joon (Bin Won) is accused of murder, his over-protective ma (Kim Hye-ja) goes all out to prove his innocence. Trouble is, she’s a few screws loose herself...



Korean maestro Bong Joon-ho’s (The Host) playfully off-kilter Hitchcockian thriller refuses to play by genre rules, stir-frying slow-burn menace and Freudian drama into unpredictable combinations.



If the detective plot is overly contrived… well, so were many of Hitchcock’s. Still, there’s ample conviction in Hye-ja’s pitch-perfect anti-heroine, a model of frazzled motherhood worthy of Joan Crawford.

