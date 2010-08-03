Monday Night Combat gameplay vid is like The Running Man meets Team Fortress 2. With bacon

With all the (deserved) fuss around Limbo, you might have forgotten about Monday Night Combat, Uber Entertainment's upcoming team-based shooter for XBLA. Due out next Wednesday, August the 11th, it blends deep, class-based combat with striking cartoon humour to create a strange hybrid of team deathmatch and tower defense. It also uses bacon as a power-up. Because bacon makes you better at everything.

If you want a proper introduction to exactly why we're excited (and we highly recommend that you take up that opportunity immediately), there's no better place to start than this 15 minute developer walkthrough. It takes in an entire match, and details class abilities, real-time upgrades (each class is massively customisable), ludicrous weaponry, and what look to be some very deep and satisfying gameplay mechanics despite the Saturday morning cartoon looks. After this, we can't wait to get our hands on it. Let us know if you feel the same.

Well?