Microsoft removes mentions of Xbox Live from its service agreement

In another move suggesting an impending overhaul of Xbox multiplayer, Microsoft is removing direct references to Xbox Live from its service agreement and replacing them with "Xbox online services".

As Twitter sleuth Wario64 pointed out, the change in verbiage was highlighted in a new list of updates to the service agreement. The shift from Xbox Live to Xbox online services was part of a broader flattening of terms, with Xbox consoles replacing specific mentions of Xbox 360 and Xbox One. However, both Xbox Live and Xbox Live Gold are still mentioned under "Covered Services" in the updated service agreement , just not under the Xbox header itself.

The console mentions were presumably changed to simplify and unify Microsoft's messaging ahead of the release of the Xbox Series X, which will support four generations of games through digital backwards compatibility. It's possible that the substitution of Xbox Live was just as benign, but it comes across as more pointed given the timing.

Just over two weeks ago, Microsoft removed 12-month subscriptions for Xbox Live Gold from stores. This led many to believe that major changes would come to Xbox Live Gold by the end of the year – or within the six-month timeframe of the next-largest subscription card. And last week, the company confirmed that the multiplayer for Halo Infinite , the tentpole launch title for Xbox Series X , will be free-to-play . Together, all of this suggests that Xbox multiplayer – or Xbox online services, you might say – will be reshaped for the next generation.

Are these service agreement changes a sign or symptom of structural changes to come? Quite possibly. Are they concrete proof that the Xbox Live brand itself is getting the axe? Not at all. As analyst Daniel Ahmad suggested on Twitter, they may well be simple messaging changes. If nothing else, they are evidence of Microsoft tinkering with Xbox Live in some capacity. Of course, the actual impact of that tinkering remains to be seen.