Metro Exodus' new trailer is a living nightmare

The Metro games have never been particularly bright or cheery, but even coming from such a somber series, the newest trailer for Metro Exodus is a massive downer. It takes viewers through a particularly vivid dream of Artyom's, and between the looming monsters, gray environments, and strange-yet-smooth transitions, I can't help but think of Death Stranding . (That may also just be because there's a baby in it.)

"A quarter century after nuclear war devastated the Earth, a few thousand survivors took refuge in the Moscow Metro," developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver said of the trailer. "They believed they were the last remnants of humanity - but they were wrong. Only Artyom dared to dream of a life on the surface. But dreams can quickly turn to nightmares…"

In case there was ever any doubt, it's pretty clear that Artyom and the gang's return to the surface isn't going to be all sunshine and roses - probably more like sunshine and mutants and murderers and even more mutants. It's a harsh reality, and I love that about the Metro games. I also adore the Matryoshka doll motif that this new trailer uses to explore Artyom's grim past, every layer representing another regret, another person he couldn't save. The young boy seen throughout Artyom's dream may also be connected to the Dark Ones, a rare breed of psychic mutants whose very presence can drive humans mad.

We know from the memorial hall shown at the end of the trailer that Artyom has a lot of stories like that, but despite that - or perhaps because of it - he keeps going back out there. It makes for a horrible dream, but a great trailer. We're sure to see more moments like that when Metro Exodus releases on Friday, February 15.