Metal Gear Solid 5 players discover that you can shoot the game's overhead electrical wires

More than five years after its release, fans of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain are discovering that you can shoot the game's overhead electrical wires.

In a post on the series' subreddit, user Goobieee posted a clip in which they discovered they could shoot down individual electrical wires. Taking a stealthy approach, complete with night-vision goggles and a silenced gun, they take aim at the power lines, severing all three - which fall sparking to the ground - with a single shot.

More than just acknowledgement of some added attention-to-detail from the game's developers, the post also sparked a debate about the practical implications of the discovery, with players discussing whether you'd be able to knock out a guard with the electric shock from the trailing wires.

The prevailing view is that it would be possible, although you'd need to do some groundwork to get your unsuspecting enemy into position first. I'm also interested to know whether the feature would put out searchlights, but the use of night vision makes it impossible to tell in this clip.

Given how detailed The Phantom Pain is, perhaps it's not too surprising that its developers would let you use the power lines to your advantage. What's more notable is that more than five years on from the game's release in September 2015, players are still discovering some of the tools at their disposal.

In response to the post, Reddit user killerkebab said that they had acquired the game's platinum trophy, but that this was the first time they'd seen this particular interaction. Who knows what else might be waiting out there for players to uncover?



