Marvel's Avengers patch notes: 18GB Day One update includes beta tweaks and localization

The first Marvel's Avengers patch notes confirm that you'll have to download an 18GB day-one update in order to play the game.

If you buy a digital copy of Marvel's Avengers , you'll download the day-one update along with the rest of the game. If you pick up a physical copy on September 4, you'll need to connect to the internet to download the patch at least once before you can start playing (the rest of the game can be played offline in single player).

According to the game's official site , the patch includes "several updates and refinements" that include fixes and tweaks gathered from player feedback to the beta. Square Enix already fixed a number of the issues that popped up during the beta itself, but there's always more work to do. The Marvel's Avengers day one update also adds in the localization files for the game's 15 supported languages. That includes dialogue, which probably accounts for a big chunk of that 18GB download.

The developers also cite the transition to working from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for how big the day-one patch is: "As hard as we tried, there were several updates and refinements that we could not get into the game, but plan to address with the Day One Patch to ensure everyone has the same great experience at launch."

Beyond day one, Square Enix has revealed plans to add Hawkeye to Marvel's Avengers after release . He'll join the game as one of many free DLC characters, and the story will keep growing beyond the initial campaign with the first post-launch story season.