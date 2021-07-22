Upcoming October 2021 Marvel Comics revealed: "The unthinkable has happened"

Marvel Comics is lighting the jack o'lanterns and filling up our treat bags a little early with the release of the publisher's October 2021 solicitations, showing off all their planned releases for the month with descriptive text and preview images of the covers.

Marvel's October solicitations have some appropriately spooky tales for the Halloween season, with the solicit text for X-Men #4 setting up a confrontation between the newly reorganized mutant team and the Headless Horseman, a ghastly villain from the location of the former Xavier School, Westchester county.

Along with the fictional school, Westchester County is the location of the real world Sleepy Hollow as well as the setting of Washington Irving's short story 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,' which brought the still-enduring story of the Headless Horseman to pop culture.

Not ones to let the X-Men have all the Halloween fun, Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters will take their children trick-or-treating for the first time in Fantastic Four #37 - though the solicit text also warns of the return of a classic FF villain who will bring some tricks to go with the kids' treats.

The spooky spirit continues with a pair of previously announced one-shots tying into October's Death of Doctor Strange #2, those being Strange Academy Presents: Death of Doctor Strange #1 and Avengers: Death of Doctor Strange #1, both of which deal with the magical threats that arise after Strange's death, and the other fallout of Earth not having an active Sorcerer Supreme.

Likewise, Marvel's Darkhold story ramps up in October, bringing a little bit of dark magic to the season in a pair of already revealed one-shots starring Iron Man and Blade.

October also brings the finale of The United States of Captain America, which introduces the last Captain America-inspired local hero of the so-called Captains Network, an actual active duty captain in the US Air Force.

And speaking of Captains, October's Captain Marvel #33 will ramp up Carol Danvers' fight against the 'Dark Marvels,' other heroes who have used 'Marvel' in their codenames who have been subverted to evil - starting with the return of Genis-Vell.

All of this, and we're only scratching the surface of what's in Marvel Comics' full October solicitations, so peruse the text, and as always, look for additional variants in some of the cover galleries, marked with pop-out boxes.

You can also check out the Marvel Comics July 2021 solicitations, Marvel Comics August 2021 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics September 2021 solicitations, or check out all of Marvel and DC's (including its October 2021 solicits) here on our solicitations tab.

Upcoming Marvel October 2021 Spotlight comic books

VENOM #1

VENOM #1

AL EWING & RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY Elizabeth Torque

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

AN EPIC NEW ERA FOR THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE STARTS HERE!

Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, we're closing out 2021 with one of the most ambitious books in symbiote history – an all-new VENOM from some of comics' greatest talents! Marvel mainstay AL EWING, who himself has just ended a character-redefining run on IMMORTAL HULK, is being joined by RAM V, a horror maestro all his own, to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen! AS IF THAT WASN'T ENOUGH, they've been joined by industry legend BRYAN HITCH, who is leaving IT ALL ON THE PAGE!

We haven't led you astray yet, have we? So trust us when we tell you that you have NEVER seen a VENOM like this!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON,

SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Wraparound Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Web-head Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Variant cover by RON LIM • Variant COVER by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant COVER by INHYUK LEE • Variant COVER by ALEX OGLE

Hidden Gem Variant by STEVE DITKO ARTIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is back to thrice-monthly because this story is pure jet fuel. Ben Reilly has returned to NYC and has fully taken back the mantle of Spider-Man, but what does this mean for Peter Parker? The greatest team of web-writers has come together with the most epic arachnid-artists ever assembled to bring you a Spider-story that will shake up Spider-Man's 59th year in ways you CANNOT PREDICT!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED,

CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

• The unthinkable has happened.

• Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason will remind you why you love (and hate) comics.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR,

PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

• Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli pick up the baton to define this new era for Spider-Man.

• The Beyond Corporation has returned and this is your chance to meet the people who've brought you the new (and improved) Spider-Man.

• There's a target on Spider-Man's back and one of his classic villains is out for blood.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #50

IMMORTAL HULK #50

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Homage Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT • VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY ED McGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARiANT COVER BY TBA

THE GIANT-SIZED FINALE!

• Down in the Below-Place, the Hulk searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions.

• The One Below All, the Green Door, Samuel Sterns, Jackie McGee and Bruce Banner. It's all been leading here.

• This is the last issue of THE IMMORTAL HULK.

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

It has been years since the age of technology ended in a single moment, like a switch had been flicked to off for an entire planet. Now Earth's heroes attempt to bring humanity together in the darkness. X-Men and Avengers, vigilantes and villains all work together to create something better. But something darker than the night is descending on the world. Our postapocalyptic world is about to face Apocalypse.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

RYAN BODENHEIM (A)

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

EARTH'S WEAKEST HEROES!

• With Doctor Strange gone, the Avengers are the only ones who can stop a rampaging Juggernaut-like monster from wrecking all of Manhattan!

• But what does this mystical creature want?

• And how does the magic-skeptical Iron Man hold the answer?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

MIKE DEL MUNDO (A)

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• Strange Academy is closed until the events surrounding Dr. Strange's death are resolved, so the students go back to their parents!

• Iric and Alvi's mom happens to be the Enchantress, so you know this isn't going to go smoothly. We're going to learn that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble.

• All this and more!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)

JED MacKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A)

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS • Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

REST IN PEACE STEPHEN STRANGE!

With the Sorcerer Supreme gone, so too are Earth's magical defenses! Now the rest of Earth's heroes have their hands full with multiple invasions from other dimensions. Some are familiar…but some are new…and frightening! Meet the Three Mothers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFERNO #2 (OF 4)

INFERNO #2 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by Jerome Opeña

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

FEEL THE FIRE!

Secrets. Lies. They have a way of coming out and biting you when you least expect them. The secrets and lies of Krakoa will shake it to its foundation. Head of X Jonathan Hickman, continues a tale of consequences with one of his first Marvel collaborators, artist Stefano Caselli!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Black Panther Legends #1 (of 4)

Black Panther Legends #1 (of 4)

Tochi Onyebuchi (W) • Setor Fiadzigbey (A/C)

Variant cover by Brian Stelfreeze

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling

illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!

T'Challa and Hunter are brothers growing up in the idyllic royal palace of Wakanda. Theirs goes beyond the usual sibling rivalry, though – Hunter, although older, is adopted, and T'Challa is the true heir to the throne. Both brothers wrestle with fairness and the future, readying themselves for responsibility, when tragedy strikes and takes the choice from them.

This new series, ideal for young fans and loyal readers alike, will explore the moments that make T'Challa who he is, from his adventurous upbringing to his walkabout as a teen where he meets the enchanting Ororo Munroe before she becomes the legendary Storm, to when he first invites the Fantastic Four into Wakanda! Son, Brother, Warrior, King – as each chapter unfolds, new pieces of T'Challa's character will be revealed and the Black Panther will emerge.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE DARKHOLD: BLADE #1

THE DARKHOLD: BLADE #1

DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W) • Federico Sabbatini (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CIAN TORMEY

THE KING OF DEATH!

Are you fanged, or are you food? The world is divided into humans and vampires – and Blade, the one who walks between them both…and kills with equal impunity. After reading from the cursed Darkhold, Blade and a cadre of other heroes were meant to enter Chthon's dimension and stop the ancient god from destroying the Multiverse. But reading the book has changed all their lives and histories…and for Blade, the consequences are far-reaching. Vampires rule the world, and he rules over them all. But there are some heroes left—and Blade is not as omniscient as he thinks.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1

THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1

RYAN NORTH (W) • GUILLERMO SANNA (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CIAN TORMEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Ryan North turns his talents to a brand-new genre! Called forth to face the dread god Chthon, Iron Man reads from the ancient ill-fated text the Darkhold…and it changes the course of his entire life. The armor that has saved him countless times is about to become a prison — one whose only escape is a fate worse than death. The brilliant comedic mind behind The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and Dinosaur Comics brings you the body-horror tale of the century!!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY (COMUNIDADES) #1

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY (COMUNIDADES) #1

Daniel José Older, Karla Pacheco, Terry Blas, Juan Ponce,

LEONARDO Romero & EDGAR DELGADO (W)

Enid Balám, Vanesa del Rey, Adriana Melo, LEONARDO Romero,

NICO LEON & ALITHA E. MARTINEZ (A) • Cover by Joe QuesadA

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE Pérez

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

COME JOIN THE FESTIVITIES AS MARVEL CELEBRATES THE MIGHTY LATIN-X HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ALL CORNERS OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Spider-Man! White Tiger! Ghost Rider! And so many more heroes get their moment in the sun as new and fan-favorite creators continue to expand the world outside your window in MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES (Community)! Featuring an introduction by renowned scholar Frederick Luis Aldama! PLUS, an all-new hero takes the stage in a whirlwind adventure you won't want to miss.

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #1 (OF 3)

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #1 (OF 3)

HO CHE ANDERSON (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by HO CHE ANDERSON

AN ALL-TOO-RELEVANT STORY ROCKS THE MARVEL U!

When a Black man is murdered by a police officer in New York City, Luke Cage is called to action. But what does a good man do when protecting the streets puts him at odds with his own people? A cadre of crooked cops named the Regulators are out to terrorize ordinary citizens, and with Daredevil determined to bring them down no matter the cost and Mayor Fisk equally determined to use them to tighten his grip on the city, it's up to Cage to keep the city from completely going up in flames. Joined by an exciting lineup of artists (Farid Karami on #1, Ray-Anthony Height on #2 and Sean Damien Hill on #3), celebrated creator Ho Che Anderson (King: A Comics Biography of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Scream Queen) makes his Marvel debut with an ambitious, hard-hitting story unlike any you've seen in the 616. Change is coming — and it starts here.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2 (OF 5)

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • GERMÁN GARCÍA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Change has come to the Savage Land! Ka-Zar and Shanna can feel it, as the Plunder Family travel in hopes of protecting their lands from a mysterious illness that plagues the forests. But will Ka-Zar be able to rise as champion of the Savage Land, or will his past be the downfall of the Savage Land and his family?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KANG THE CONQUEROR #3 (OF 5)

KANG THE CONQUEROR #3 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

• Young Kang stalks his future self to the site of his first major battle with the Avengers, hoping to change the course of his destiny once and for all. But the fate of the villainous Doctor Doom has long been entwined with Kang's—and no one interferes with Victor Von Doom's timeline but Victor Von Doom.

• It's Kang vs. Kang vs. Doom—with the future of the universe on the line!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #3

BLACK PANTHER #3

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

T'CHALLA VS. THE X-MEN OF MARS!

With assassins closing in and Wakanda's faith in him shaken, T'Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion, as T'Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda's secret agents, a revelation that will change everything…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: MARVEL TALES #1

MS. MARVEL: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by KELLY SUE DECONNICK & G. WILLOW WILSON

Penciled by FILIPE ANDRADE & ADRIAN ALPHONA

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Relive the first appearances of your new favorite super hero as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories, and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! And now Kamala Khan claims the spotlight, beginning with a scene-stealing cameo in her idol Carol Danvers' book, CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #17! Then, G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona put the Pakistani-American teen sensation center stage as the new Ms. Marvel in a landmark story from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE. But how did Kamala get her amazing, shape-shifting, size-changing powers? Find out in Wilson and Alphona's now legendary MS. MARVEL (2014) #1-2 — as Ms. Marvel learns that the life of an embiggened Inhuman hero comes with big problems!

96 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2 (OF 5)

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2 (OF 5)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by MASHAL AHMED

Variant cover by Betsy Cola

Elephants and illusions and doppelgangers, oh my!

Ms. Marvel punches her way out of the Bollywood bubble she landed in when she got home from Chicago. But things are not exactly normal, and she still has no idea what happened – or if it could happen again. What's worse, it seems like she has a copycat lurking around Jersey City, and whoever they are, they're ruining her good name. They're escalating from snack thievery to scuffles with civilians, and wonky powers or no, Ms. Marvel has to find them. Fast.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DARKHAWK #3 (OF 5)

DARKHAWK #3 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Iban Coello

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

• Someone very close to Darkhawk is dead!

• But who is it? And is it Darkhawk's fault?

• More importantly, will the new Darkhawk cross the line that no hero should ever cross?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING FANTASY #4 (OF 5)

AMAZING FANTASY #4 (OF 5)

KAARE ANDREWS (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant cover by Mark Bagley

THIS. IS. WAR. Teenage Spider-Man, WWII Captain America and spy school Black Widow fight to survive their Amazing Fantasy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

Jay Baruchel, Frank Tieri & Stan Sakai (W)

Paco Medina, Takashi Okazaki & Stan Sakai (A)

Cover by KEV WALKER

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

YOUR CUP RUNNETH OVER! WITH BLOOD!

• Jay Baruchel & Paco Medina are bringing you a story so insane we refuse to even talk about it!

• Frank Tieri & Takashi Okazaki are gonna give you some sweet Deadpool VS. Bullseye!

• Stan Sakai tells the age-old parable "How the Deadpool Got His Swords!"

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #4

MOON KNIGHT #4

JED MacKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN • Variant cover by Gabriele DELL'OTTO

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

A NIGHT IN THE LIFE! From waking till midnight, Moon Knight's life is filled with peril. A mysterious foe attacks from a new and unexpected direction, an old friend comes to visit and Moon Knight finds himself answering the same question over and over again: "Why do you wear the mask?" Featuring a guest appearance from the striped sensation Tigra!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS FOREVER #1

ETERNALS FOREVER #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • Ramón Bachs (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

IKARIS, AGENT OF THE DEVIANTS?!

The Deviants have captured Ikaris! Now under their control, Ikaris has been brainwashed into assassinating Ajak! It's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him and prevent all-out war between the Eternals and the Deviants!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1

ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Variant by NELSON BLAKE II • DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

THERE IS NO GOD FOR THE ETERNALS!

Now that the truth of their existence is revealed, Ajak and Makkari must pick up the pieces and try to find a road forward... no matter how terrifying it will be, or how their choices will irrevocably shock the rest of the Eternals? Also: How do the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE figure into it?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel October 2021 X-Men comic books

X-MEN LEGENDS #8

X-MEN LEGENDS #8

LARRY HAMA (W) • BILLY TAN (A/C)

Variant Cover by SCOTT WILLIAMS • VARIANT COVER BY Sebastian Cheng

ENTER: OMEGA RED!

• WOLVERINE's hunt for the missing mutants goes from bad to worse!

• Following LADY DEATHSTRIKE and the mysterious JIE JIE to Shanghai, where HINO-CHAN and JUBILEE have been taken, Logan will have to keep YUREI safe while dealing with the Hand. But who invited OMEGA RED to the battle?

• It's Omega Red vs. Wolverine in an all-new tale, making this one of their earliest bouts in continuity (betcha weren't counting on that)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5)

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5)

Leah Williams (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Valerio Schiti

Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH • Variant Cover by OSCAR VEGA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

JUDGE, JURY AND HEXECUTIONER!

• The truth won't stay buried.

• Nor will other things…

• Who lurks in the shadows, and what do they know?

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

S.W.O.R.D. #9

S.W.O.R.D. #9

Al Ewing (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

THE SHI'AR IMPERIAL GUARD VS… THE LEGION?!

With Abigail Brand's attention divided between two S.W.O.R.D. stations, all ORCHIS needs is to pick their moment to strike. Meanwhile, the Shi'ar Empress Xandra is making her first formal visit to the Lake Hellas Diplomatic Ring...and stepping into the gunsights of the all-new LETHAL LEGION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #16

HELLIONS #16

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

FALLOUT!

The wheels have come off the Hellions bandwagon. They might all hate one another, but Nanny LOVES her latest addition! Who would be so cruel as to stomp on her happiness? It's not who you think!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #4

X-MEN #4

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

HEADS UP!

It's Halloween and the X-Men have to face a horror born of a neighboring town in Westchester… the Headless HORSEMAN?! And that's not the only terror targeting them…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #24

X-FORCE #24

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

BIG BROTHER!

MIKHAIL RASPUTIN's nesting doll agents have infiltrated Krakoa before, but never like this. If BLACK TOM can't root out their invasion of BEAST, the consequences go beyond mere death. Time for PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS, to step in.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #22

NEW MUTANTS #22

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

SHADOW KING SHOWDOWN!

He's been skirting the line…skulking around the Wild Hunt…and now he's simply gone too far. On Krakoa, where the dead walk among the living and the unforgiveable has been forgiven, the NEW MUTANTS now battle an old foe…the psychic entity known as the Shadow King!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #17

WOLVERINE #17

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

WHO CAN YOU TRUST?

MAVERICK returns to team up with WOLVERINE! Meanwhile, C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister has just uncovered a secret surveillance device aimed at Krakoa. Now someone wants their bug back and Bannister out of the picture. Nowhere on or off Krakoa is safe.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #25

MARAUDERS #25

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT

COVER A BY JOE JUSKO

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT

COVER B BY JOE JUSKO

QUEEN OF DIAMOND!

You don't cross Emma Frost…even if she was the one who crossed you first. The Marauders' trip into space gets bloody – and in space, no one can hear you bleed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #24

EXCALIBUR #24

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER

BY JOE JUSKO

KINGDOMS OF BLOOD!

The ten kingdoms of Otherworld must decide: Are Excalibur heroes of the realm, or witchbreed to be put to the stake? The peace brought to Otherworld by their X OF SWORDS victory comes to an end.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel October 2021 Spider-Man comic books

SPIDER-WOMAN #16

SPIDER-WOMAN #16

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

• Aeternum threatened Jess' family. Now Jess is fighting back…WITH her family.

• Someone in the Drew clan suits up for the first time! Who could it be?!

• Don't miss the high-octane conclusion to this action-packed arc!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Christopher ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

• It's a date night for Spider-Man, and no one informed Taskmaster that three's a crowd.

• Why does the greatest mercenary in history have Miles in his sights?

• Can Tiana Toomes, A.K.A. Starling, do anything to keep her new beaux alive?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #4 (OF 5)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #4 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ENTER: THE ETERNALS!

• SPIDER-MAN and THE INCREDIBLE HULK join forces with the DEVIANTS!

• Wait, that can't be right…can it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel October 2021 comic books

THE MARVELS #6

THE MARVELS #6

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

Who is Lady Lotus? Crime lord, super villain, saboteur…but that's just scratching the surface. Learn what makes her tick – her loves, her hates, her fears—and learn the startling secrets behind the Siancong War. Why it's not what it seems, and what's going on behind the scenes. A tour through a century of Marvel history, involving the Invaders, the Avengers, mayhem, monsters and the deepest mystery of all.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #49

AVENGERS #49

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

"WORLD WAR SHE-HULK" Goes Nuclear!

War beneath the waves. The Winter Hulk has been sent to Atlantis with a dark mission. And things will get even darker and bloodier if the Russian super-assassin Red Widow has her way. But no matter who wins, She-Hulk and the Avengers will be changed forever!

And next month, it all explodes in AVENGERS #750!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 (OF 5)

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 (OF 5)

REBECCA ROANHORSE (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant cover by OSCAR VEGA

Variant cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

STORMBREAKERS VENOMIZED VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

STRAIGHT OUT OF HER TRANSFORMATION IN AVENGERS, ECHO GETS AN EXHILARATING SOLO SERIES FROM BESTSELLER REBECCA ROANHORSE!

Against all odds, one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe chose Maya Lopez, a deaf street fighter, as its new avatar. And the burning question on everyone's minds is: WHY?! But Echo is the last person to answer. Still learning her new cosmic abilities — and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality — Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail — and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control. Avengers artist Luca Maresca joins superstar writer Rebecca Roanhorse for a story that will light the universe on fire!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #3 (OF 6)

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #3 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • CHAMBA (A) • Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel-Sentai sensation continues!

• Loki, the Lord of Lies, imbued with Infinity Shard energy?! When the Avengers can't trust anything they see or hear, they'll need help from an unexpected source to try to turn the tide!

• Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai-Namco of Japan written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IRON MAN #13

IRON MAN #13

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • Cafu (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

The epic showdown between Iron Man and his allies and Korvac and his cohort continues aboard Galactus' worldship! Reinforcements have finally arrived, and Tony Stark now stands a better chance of stopping Korvac from accessing the Power Cosmic and becoming a power-crazed god all over again! Can Tony—and War Machine, Hellcat, Scarlet Spider, Frog-Man, Gargoyle, Misty Knight and Halcyon—end this fight once and for all? Or are things about to get a whole lot worse? And if they do, will Tony be forced to make a choice that alters the course of his very human existence forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

TEASER VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 2

The Marvels are under attack! First they came for the captain…now they're after the youngest to bear the title. Carol races to save Kamala Khan, but no one knows—least of all Carol—what the Dark Marvels are up to next…or who they'll target. And this time, not even the dead are off-limits. Kelly Thompson and Sergio Dávila deliver a shocking reveal—the first of many!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #5

SHANG-CHI #5

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

MEET THE NEW IRON MAN...SHANG-CHI?!

• A weapons dealer offers up a stolen Iron Man suit to Shang-Chi's organization.

• But will Shang-Chi take it to use in his war against crime?

• And what will Tony Stark have to say about it?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #37

FANTASTIC FOUR #37

DAN SLOTT (W) • Nico Leon (A) • COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

"There Are Monsters on Yancy Street"

• The fallout from the FF's 60th anniversary stories continues!

• Maybe a visit from a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might help with that?

• Meanwhile, it's time for Ben and Alicia to take their kids trick or treating for the very first time... which might not be such a good idea. Especially when one of the Fantastic Four's greatest enemies has returned!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WINTER GUARD #3 (OF 4)

WINTER GUARD #3 (OF 4)

RYAN CADY (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

A SEAT AT THE TABLE!

The White Widow and Red Guardian are ready to strike a bargain — but not with the Winter Guard. Red Guardian enlists help from a shocking source…but this is spy business, and "trust" is a mythical thing. Betrayals abound in the darkest corner of Russia as the hunt for project SNOW BLIND heats up!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GAMMA FLIGHT #5 (OF 5)

GAMMA FLIGHT #5 (OF 5)

AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

VARIANT COVER BY JAMES STOKOE

THE REVELATIONS OF RICK JONES!

Rick Jones is one of the oldest, most beloved sidekicks of the

Marvel Universe. Del Frye is a high school hero with a horrific

past. Together they are... what? Meanwhile, in the pulse-punching

finale of the battle with Abomination, new gamma mutate Dionne

discovers untapped strengths — but will it be enough to take

down the monster who made her? The future of gamma is at stake,

and no one will emerge unscathed…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.9

BLACK WIDOW #12

BLACK WIDOW #12

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRAND (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

THE BLACK WIDOW FEARS NO MAN BUT HIM!

Thanks to intel from an unexpected source, Black Widow and her team have stumbled into some high-society crime nonsense, which requires formal wear to investigate. Everyone will be looking their best as they deal with the worst. But when a haunting figure from Natasha's past re-emerges…the game has officially been changed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #10

CHAMPIONS #10

DANNY LORE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

THE FINALE OF KILLER APP!

The Champions win a major victory over Roxxon—only to discover a much deadlier threat waiting in the wings! Can they win against vicious machines engineered to predict their every move? Or is it the end of the line for our young heroes?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5)

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

DALE EAGLESHAM (A)

Cover by GERALD PAREL

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DALE EAGLESHAM

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

After the shield thieves free a deadly villain, Bucky Barnes teams up with an air force intelligence officer who might know how to recapture the villain, while John, Sam and Steve give pursuit. When his allies run into trouble, Bucky is forced to face his complicated feelings about taking up the Captain America mantle again. The Captains Network bands together in one last epic battle to keep the shield from being used for nefarious purposes. Don't miss the pulse-pounding finale of this groundbreaking miniseries!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #18

THOR #18

DONNY CATES (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A)

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

MEET ASGARD'S NEW MASTER OF SPIES – THROG!

After the events of "Revelations," Thor has a top secret mission that only one trusted ally can carry out: Throg, the Frog of Thunder! Guest artist Pasqual Ferry makes a return trip to Asgard for this unique tale of otherworldly espionage, one that will have a profound impact on the future of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #25

SAVAGE AVENGERS #25

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

Can the unexpected entrance of an old villain help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous Kulan Gath? The entire Earth better hope so!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEFENDERS #3 (OF 5)

DEFENDERS #3 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN NOWLAN

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER

BY JOE JUSKO

THE DEBUT OF THE DEADLY MORIDUN!

Doctor Strange and his misfit crew land in a world of dark, primal magic—where our world's master of the mystic arts is just a magical morsel for countless hungry sorcerers. The most powerful entity on this plane, the maker of magic itself, already knows the Defenders and their mission. Their paltry abilities mean nothing to him, save one: The power to move between cosmos. All of existence lies vulnerable as the Defenders find themselves outmatched!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #35

DAREDEVIL #35

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

"LOCKDOWN" CONTINUES AS BULLSEYE REIGNS OVER NYC!

From the series that's taken the comics world by storm for over two years, it's the grudge match of the century: BULLSEYE VS. ELEKTRA!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #3 (OF 5)

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #3 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Design Variant Cover by EDGAR SALAZAR

DAYS OF DEATH AND MIRACLES!

• A death in VERIDYAN'S ranks sends shock waves through the squad!

• Still, they travel deeper into the tunnels of Siscia...and only a miracle can save them now.

• But the Sisters' faith in the Emperor is never shaken – even in the face of CHAOS!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Upcoming Marvel October 2021 Alien & Star Wars comic books

ALIEN #8

ALIEN #8

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA • Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

BLOOD HARVEST!

• The xenomorphs overtake the settlement.

• A last stand is made.

• A terrible truth is learned.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2021 20th Century Studios.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1 (OF 5)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by JULIAN TEDESCO

JEDI KNIGHT AND PRIVATE EYE TEAM UP TO UNCOVER A MYSTERY

THAT WILL CHANGE THE HIGH REPUBLIC FOREVER!

A Jedi Master is dead. Another is in a state of complete shock. It's a murder the likes of which the Jedi Order has never seen before. There are no leads. There are no suspects. There is no motive. But Jedi Investigator EMERICK CAPHTOR must solve the case before it's too late. The fate of the Jedi, the Hutts, the Nihil and everyone in the galaxy, hangs by this tangled thread of lies and deceit. Emerick will need to dive into the darkness, testing himself and his Jedi ideals like never before. He'll need help. Luckily, Private Eye SIAN HOLT lives in the dark. Together, they'll follow this trail of shadows wherever it leads. If they can work together, that is.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGES JEANTY

VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!

• Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI.

• WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked by a lone Nihil Stormship in deep space, a Stormship commanded by one of the Jedi's own.

• Which of STARLIGHT BEACON'S number have joined the Nihil Horde? And how far will they turn from the light?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

Charles Soule (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Carbonite Variant Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

Boba Always Gets His Bounty Variant Cover by Steve McNiven

THE ULTIMATE FINALE! THE BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR

CHANGES THE FACE OF THE GALAXY!

• Everything and everyone in the galaxy is against bounty hunter BOBA FETT, from Sith Lords to Hutt rulers to the mysterious CRIMSON DAWN.

• He can't succeed. There's no way he can regain HAN SOLO, escape the bounties on his head, and survive to get his prize to JABBA THE HUTT and get paid. But HAN SOLO belongs to him, and no one will take him away.

• With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for STAR WARS COMICS!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - IG-88 #1

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - IG-88 #1

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

VARIANT COVER BY RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover RON FRENZ

Carbonite Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

NO ONE CAN DEFEAT IG-88! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

IG-88 is an advanced assassin droid designed for death, destruction, and mayhem. Its weapons systems are unparalleled, its design flawless. Yet the galaxy's most sinister droid bounty hunter can still fail. What motivates IG-88's resurrection time and time again? Is it programming or something…more? And can IG-88 find a strategy to overcome its old foe, Boba Fett?! Rodney Barnes' and Guiu Vilanova's one-shot is the fourth of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #18

STAR WARS #18

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

"COLLISION COURSE"

• Reeling from the events on JEKARA and forced to confront the reality of her own choices and losses, LEIA ORGANA meets QI'RA to discuss the person they both have in common - heroic smuggler HAN SOLO!

• How has he influenced their lives to that point?

• And how will it change their fate moving forward?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

"PARTY FAVORS"

• CRIMSON DAWN is back, and DOCTOR APHRA is trapped aboard their ship!

• What treasures lie aboard the VERMILLION?

• And what price will Aphra have to pay to obtain them?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

"LAST STAND"

• Severely wounded, VALANCE must make a desperate escape attempt from an Imperial Star Destroyer.

• Will T'ONGA and her crew reach him in time?

• Plus: A shocking twist that will leave the survivors' lives forever altered!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

"JUST REWARDS"

• Throughout the search for HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER has carved his way through shadows, unraveling mysteries cloaked in deceptions and betrayal.

• Now Vader finally takes care of all his business in this blockbuster conclusion to the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS story arc.

• But is he the true master of betrayal in this tale? Or is there another?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Marvel October 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale October 6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

CHAMPIONS #10

DARK AGES #2

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

DEFENDERS #3

ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1

EXCALIBUR #24

HELLIONS #16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31

NEW MUTANTS #22

SAVAGE AVENGERS #25

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #4

On-sale October 13

IMMORTAL HULK #50

MS. MARVEL: MARVEL TALES #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

AVENGERS #49

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #1

ETERNALS FOREVER #1

GAMMA FLIGHT #5

IRON MAN #13

KANG THE CONQUEROR #3

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2

SHANG-CHI #5

STAR WARS #18

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - IG-88 #1

THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1

VENOM #1

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #3

X-FORCE #24

X-MEN #4

On-sale October 20

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY (COMUNIDADES) #1

ALIEN #8

BLACK PANTHER #3

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #37

MOON KNIGHT #4

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1

S.W.O.R.D. #9

SPIDER-WOMAN #16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

THE MARVELS #6

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5

THOR #18

WOLVERINE #17

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3

On-sale October 27

AMAZING FANTASY #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

BLACK WIDOW #12

DAREDEVIL #35

DARKHAWK #3

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

INFERNO #2

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #1

MARAUDERS #25

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

THE DARKHOLD: BLADE #1

WINTER GUARD #3

X-MEN LEGENDS #8

Upcoming Marvel October 2021 comic book collections

KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON OMNIBUS HC DAVIS FIRST SERIES COVER

KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON OMNIBUS HC DAVIS FIRST SERIES COVER

Written by DAN ABNETT & JOHN TOMLINSON

Penciled by GARY ERSKINE, KEVIN HOPGOOD, MIKE COLLINS, PHIL GASCOINE, JOHN ROYLE, TERRY CLARK, JOHN ROSS, BRYAN HITCH & CARLOS PACHECO

Covers by Alan Davis

Since the days of King Arthur, the mystical Green Knight has been the protector and embodiment of Britain. Now, as Earth faces environmental disaster, several unlikely champions — including detective Dai Thomas, reporter Kate McClellan and writer Ben Gallagher — find themselves empowered to protect the land! But what are the mysterious spirits of the Pendragon? And can these newly minted heroes — along with Union Jack and WWII hero Albion — unravel the mystery of the Omni-Corporation and stave off the arcane evil of the Bane? It's a moody and suspenseful thriller as only Marvel UK can provide! And when the Knights formally become a superteam, they'll face the menaces of Mys-Tech, Baron Blood, Death's Head II — and the Bane's terrifying master, the Red Lord! Collecting KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON (1990) #1-18, KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON (1992) #1-15, MYS-TECH WARS #1-4 and DARK GUARD #1-4.

1016 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93183-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON OMNIBUS HC DAVIS SECOND SERIES COVER

1016 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93184-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROBERTSON COVER

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROBERTSON COVER

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, DARICK ROBERTSON & MORE

Penciled by DARICK ROBERTSON, CRAIG BRASFIELD, BRANDON MCKINNEY, RICHARD PACE, CHRIS MARRINAN, JAVIER SALTARES, STEPHEN JONES, DAVE HOOVER, TONY DANIEL, DAVID BOLLER, ROBERT WALKER & MORE

Covers by DARICK ROBERTSON & RICHARD PACE

All they want to do is change the world! But to do so, the New Warriors will have to grow up fast! In a brutal Middle Eastern conflict, can the team stay true to their ideals? As shadows engulf New York, the Warriors face the darkness within! And when their families are targeted, will the heroes reach their breaking point? Night Thrasher takes control of his future, Nova gets a major upgrade, Namorita is transformed and Marvel Boy begins his journey to justice! But who is (or are?) Turbo? And when the Sphinx scatters the Warriors through time, who will rise to take their place? Collecting NEW WARRIORS (1990) #27-53 and ANNUAL #3-4, NIGHT THRASHER: FOUR CONTROL #1-4, X-FORCE (1991) #32-33, NIGHT THRASHER #11-12, NOVA (1994) #6-7 and NEW WARRIORS ASHCAN EDITION — plus material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #122 and #159-163, MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL #2 and NIGHT THRASHER #1.

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93295-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PACE COVER [DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93296-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INVADERS OMNIBUS HC ROBBINS COVER

INVADERS OMNIBUS HC ROBBINS COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, DON GLUT & MORE

Penciled by FRANK ROBBINS, JIM MOONEY, ALAN KUPPERBERG, DON HECK, SAL BUSCEMA, JOHN BUSCEMA,

DAVE HOOVER, LEE WEEKS & MORE

Covers by FRANK ROBBINS, JACK KIRBY & GIL KANE

Long before Captain America led the Avengers, he joined the original Human Torch, Namor the Sub-Mariner and more as the mightiest heroes of World War II — the Invaders! With young adventurers Bucky and Toro by their side, they charged into overseas action, taking on Nazi threats such as Baron Blood, Master Man, Warrior Woman and the vilest of them all — the Red Skull! Along the way, the Invaders made new allies including Union Jack, Spitfire and the Liberty Legion. And witness the heroes of two eras collide, as the Invaders battle alongside the Avengers and the Fantastic Four! Collecting GIANT-SIZE INVADERS #1-2, INVADERS (1975) #1-41 and ANNUAL #1, MARVEL PREMIERE #29-30, AVENGERS (1963) #71, INVADERS (1993) #1-4, WHAT IF? (1977) #4, FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #11, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL #1, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #20 and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #22.

1152 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93475-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



INVADERS OMNIBUS HC KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93476-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



INVADERS OMNIBUS HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93477-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FINCH COVER (NEW PRINTING)

MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FINCH COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by DOUG MOENCH, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT, BILL MANTLO, STEVEN GRANT, JACK HARRIS,

FRANK MILLER & MORE

Penciled by DON PERLIN, KEITH GIFFEN, MIKE ZECK, JIM MOONEY, JIM CRAIG, BILL SIENKIEWICZ,

DENYS COWAN, HERB TRIMPE, KEITH POLLARD & MORE

Covers by DAVID FINCH & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Discover the many faces of the Moon Knight! Mercenary. Werewolf hunter. Millionaire playboy. Cab driver. Super hero? Moon Knight is many things to many people, and he has the multiple personalities to match! Follow Marc Spector, the earthly Fist of Khonshu, as he battles to find his place in the Marvel Universe — and builds the strangest rogues' gallery in all of comics. Prepare yourself for the deadly Bushmaster! Arsenal, the one-man army! Stained Glass Scarlet, the nun with a crossbow! And more! Featuring iconic stories by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #32-33; MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #28-29; DEFENDERS (1972) #47-50; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #22-23; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #52; MOON KNIGHT (1980) #1-20 and MARVEL TEAM-UP ANNUAL #4 — plus material from HULK MAGAZINE #11-15, #17-18 and #20; MARVEL PREVIEW #21 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #220.

1016 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93380-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SIENKIEWICZ COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1016 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93381-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER

MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER

Written by DOUG MOENCH, ALAN ZELENETZ, DENNIS O'NEIL, STEVEN GRANT, TONY ISABELLA,

CARY BURKETT, JO DUFFY, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, ANN NOCENTI & MORE

Penciled by VICENTE ALCAZAR, GREG LAROCQUE, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, JOE BROZOWSKI, KEVIN NOWLAN,

BO HAMPTON, LUKE MCDONNELL, DENYS COWAN, CHRIS WARNER, MARK BEACHUM, BRENT ANDERSON,

JUDITH HUNT & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS & FRANK MILLER

The end of the beginning! Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz's landmark, critically acclaimed run comes to a close. But first Moon Knight must survive threats old and new — including the madness of Morpheus, the deadly return of Stained Glass Scarlet, the devious Black Spectre and a rematch against the Werewolf by Night! Moon Knight teams with Iron Man, Brother Voodoo, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and more — but when tragedy strikes, the dead walk and secrets come to light, will Moon Knight meet his final rest? Or will he rise again, reinvigorated as the Fist of Khonshu? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (1980) #21-38, IRON MAN (1968) #161, POWER MAN AND IRON FIST (1978) #87, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #144, MOON KNIGHT (1985) #1-6 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #30 — plus material from SOLO AVENGERS #3, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #38-39 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #1.

960 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93453-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MILLER COVER [DM ONLY]

960 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93454-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SANDA COVER

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SANDA COVER

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, RANDY STRADLEY, W. HADEN BLACKMAN & ALEXANDER FREED

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, DOUGLAS WHEATLEY, JIM HALL, CHRIS SCALF, MARCO CASTIELLO, ANDREA CHELLA, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS, LUI ANTONIO & AGUSTIN ALESSIO

Covers by TSUNEO SANDA & DAVE WILKINS

The Old Republic has fallen — and the Empire is rising! In the aftermath of Episode III, Sith lord Palpatine exerts his ruthless grip on the galaxy as his enforcer Darth Vader leads a brutal purge to wipe out the Jedi Order! Marked for death, Jedi Master K'Kruhk must protect the younglings under his care, as Master Dass Jennir finds refuge with a crew of smugglers. But to survive, will they abandon their heroic ideals? Meanwhile, the relentless Vader must rescue an officer's son and defend the Emperor from an uprising — by any means necessary! Witness the beginnings of the Galactic Empire! Collecting STAR WARS: REPUBLIC #78-80, STAR WARS: PURGE, STAR WARS: PURGE — SECONDS TO DIE, STAR WARS: PURGE — THE HIDDEN BLADE, STAR WARS: PURGE — THE TYRANT'S FIST #1-2, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE LOST COMMAND #1-5, STAR WARS: DARK TIMES #1-17, STAR WARS: DARK TIMES — BLUE HARVEST #0, STAR WARS: DARK TIMES — OUT OF THE WILDERNESS #1-5 and STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE GHOST PRISON #1-5.

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93417-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WILKINS COVER [DM ONLY]

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93418-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG FIRST ISSUE COVER

YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by ALLAN HEINBERG

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG, ANDREA DI VITO, ALAN DAVIS & MORE

Covers by JIM CHEUNG & ALLAN HEINBERG

Acclaimed TV veteran Allan Heinberg and superstar artist Jim Cheung's complete YOUNG AVENGERS collaborations — in a single Omnibus for the first time! When the original Avengers disband, costumed teens Patriot, Asgardian, Hulkling, Iron Lad, Hawkeye and Stature unite to fill the gap. Their first order of business: surviving the wrath of Kang the Conqueror! Second? Weathering the disapproval of the adult Avengers! But when their teammate Billy's magical powers spiral out of control, the Young Avengers set out to find the one person who might help: the Scarlet Witch, who might be Billy's mother…and whose own uncontrollable powers caused the Avengers' dissolution! Once the young heroes find her, nothing will ever be the same! Collecting YOUNG AVENGERS (2005) #1-12, YOUNG AVENGERS SPECIAL #1, AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE #1-9, AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE — YOUNG AVENGERS and material from UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #526.

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93389-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG CHILDREN'S CRUSADE COVER [DM ONLY]

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93390-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 14 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 14 HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS & JON BOGDANOVE with JOHN ROMITA JR., ARTHUR ADAMS, BUTCH GUICE,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, MARC SILVESTRI, RICK LEONARDI & BRET BLEVINS

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

In his very first work for Marvel in the U.S., iconic artist Alan Davis delivers on a double-sized NEW MUTANTS Annual that introduces Psylocke to the world of the X-Men! But she's arrived just as Sabretooth and the Marauders go on the hunt for Morlocks — and they don't mind slaying any X-Men who get in the way! The "Mutant Massacre" event shocked readers and set a high-water mark for X-Men storytelling. Plus: Longshot joins the X-Men as they — and the New Mutants — take on Mojo in an Arthur Adams-drawn Annual! Meanwhile, Kitty Pryde is slowly disintegrating, leading the X-Men to make a deal with Doctor Doom to save her. Needless to say, the Fantastic Four have something to say about that! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #210-219, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #10, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #2 and FANTASTIC FOUR VS. X-MEN #1-4.

496 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93344-9

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 14 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 320 [DM ONLY]

496 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93345-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 10 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 10 HC

Written by ROGER STERN with CARL POTTS & ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by PAUL SMITH & DAN GREEN with STEVE LEIALOHA, CARL POTTS, TONY SALMONS & BRET BLEVINS

Cover by FRANK CIROCCO

The Marvel Masterworks reach the epic finale of legendary writer Roger Stern's Doctor Strange run! He's joined by Paul Smith and Dan Green and a host of top guest-artists all of whom add their beautifully-crafted visuals to the magical milieu. These master storytellers will introduce Dr. Stephen Strange to some of his toughest challenges yet: Dracula is in pursuit of the mythical book of demonic power – the Darkhold! Scarlet Witch, Monica Rambeau, Blade and Hannibal King join forces with Doctor Strange to keep it from the Lord of the Vampires! Then, the curse of the Ebony Blade has driven the Black Knight mad. Can Doc Strange pull him back from the brink? Plus: Clea wages war to end Umar's reign over the Dark Dimension! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #58-73.

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93320-3

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 10 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 319 [DM ONLY]

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93321-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by STAN LEE & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, GIL KANE, JOHN BUSCEMA & MARIE SEVERIN with DICK AYERS, BOB POWELL & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS & JACK KIRBY

Dr. Robert Bruce Banner may be a mild-mannered scientist, but after being caught in a gamma bomb explosion, he was transformed into the unstoppable engine of destruction known as the Incredible Hulk! From the earliest Stan Lee/Jack Kirby issues that put an irradiated angle on the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde complex, to Steve Ditko's psychological slobberknockers in TALES TO ASTONISH and the Jade Giant's return to his own solo series, Marvel is proud to present everyone's favorite man-monster from the very beginning! Featuring General Thunderbolt Ross; Betty Ross, the tortured woman who loves Bruce Banner; vile villains from the Leader to the Abomination; and earth-shaking battles against the Silver Surfer, Thor, Giant-Man, Namor, Hercules and more! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1-6, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #100, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #102, and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #59-99 and #101.

752 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93386-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

752 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93387-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DELL'OTTO COVER (NEW PRINTING)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DELL'OTTO COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by GREG TOCCHINI, STEVE EPTING, BARRY KITSON, JUAN BOBILLO, NICK DRAGOTTA,

GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, RON GARNEY, MIKE CHOI,

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, RYAN STEGMAN & MORE

Covers by Gabriele Dell'Otto & Giuseppe Camuncoli

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman continues to revamp and redefine Marvel's First Family! The War of Four Cities escalates, with the Future Foundation caught in the middle! But as the Inhumans return to Earth, and Annihilus' forces and the Kree armada lay siege to the planet, will the coming of Galactus turn the tide — or doom us all? As the Future Foundation contends with the Council of Reeds and the Mad Celestials, Valeria turns to their greatest foe! Find out why all hope lies in Doom! And in the aftermath of an endgame beyond imagination, the FF explore the farthest reaches of the Marvel Universe — from Wakanda to the Negative Zone, from the past to the future! Collecting FF (2011) #6-23 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #600-611 and #605.1.

832 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93384-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC CAMUNCOLI COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY

832 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93385-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 2 HC

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 2 HC

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES with ANTHONY FALCONE

Penciled by JASON MASTERS, NIKO WALTER, BOB QUINN, DANIEL ACUÑA, LEONARD KIRK & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE MARCH 2022

Acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his examination of the Sentinel of Liberty's place in modern-day America! Framed for a crime he did not commit and pursued by a dogged Nick Fury, Steve Rogers takes on the Power Elite and their insidious minions — with help from the Daughters of Liberty! Disgraced and hunted, he has been forced underground — but he's not down and out yet. And the hour is drawing nigh when Steve will once again pick up the shield and don the stars and stripes! But which of Cap's closest allies will do the same with the armor of the Iron Patriot? And who will be the new Agent 13? Just as Captain America returns, so too does his greatest enemy — and now, Steve Rogers must marshal his forces to face the reborn Red Skull! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #13-30.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92543-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by ELENI ROUSSOS

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

Faced with a new super-threat in the radical movement called the Flag Smashers, and the conflicting emotions generated by John F. Walker, the government's newly appointed replacement for Captain America, Sam Wilson (the Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) team up to go on a globe-trotting adventure that tests their abilities…and their patience for one another. Go behind the scenes of the smash-hit Disney+ series with exclusive concept art, and interviews with cast and crew, in this one-of-a-kind collectible volume!

224 PGS./All Ages …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93105-6

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by STEVE McNIVEN & LUKE ROSS

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

The Star Wars comic event you've been waiting for! The notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has finally landed his greatest prize — Han Solo, frozen in carbonite for easy transport. Fett will bring the smuggler to Tatooine to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo's head by the fearsome crime lord Jabba the Hutt. There's just one problem standing between Fett and the payday…and it's a big one. But Fett will stop at nothing to get the job done! Prepare for a mind-blowing, space-shattering epic event like no other! Featuring the return of the criminal Crimson Dawn, plus Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Valance, Doctor Aphra and the Hutts, all vying for the ultimate prize — with Boba Fett stuck in the middle! Collecting STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA and STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1-5.

160 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92880-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 3 — WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 3 — WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

PENCILED BY MINKYU JUNG & FEDERICO SABBATINI

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Doctor Aphra's adventures continue against the backdrop of War of the Bounty Hunters! Aphra and Sana Starros discover an eerie, abandoned ship…but on board they will discover a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons. And to make things worse, they must contend with the fearsome bounty hunter Durge! Then, a mysterious invitation leads Aphra and Sana to an exclusive party — teeming with scum and villainy! Can they survive the underworld social event of the century? Or will their cover be blown by a familiar face with an agenda of their own? Face-to-face with the one person she hoped she'd never see again, this time, the not-so-good Doctor is in trouble so deep she might not be able to talk her way out… Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92879-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 3: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 3: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

The hunt for Han! Chewbacca has heard from an old friend with intelligence on the location of notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, who is in possession of the carbon-frozen body of Han Solo. Along with Luke Skywalker, the loyal Wookiee sets off in search of his lost friend, on an adventure to Nar Shaddaa…better known as the Smuggler's Moon! But this mission may prevent plucky astromech droid R2-D2 from passing along a crucial message to Luke — a message that will affect the fate of the entire Jedi Order! As their missing friend sparks a War of the Bounty Hunters across the galaxy, Luke embarks upon an epic mission with Wedge Antilles and the brave pilots of Starlight Squadron — as Leia, Chewie and Lando take on Boba Fett! The saga of Star Wars continues to surprise! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #13-18.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92080-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS COMPANION TPB

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS COMPANION TPB

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND, DANIEL José OLDER, ALYSSA WONG & RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by LUCA PIZZARI, KEI ZAMA, DAVID BALDEÓN & MORE

Cover by Mahmud Asrar

You will never find a more wretched collection of scum and villainy! As Boba Fett's simple mission to deliver the carbonite-frozen Han Solo and collect his payday erupts into chaos and the War of the Bounty Hunters engulfs the galaxy, fan-favorites from the darker side of the Star Wars universe get their chances to shine! Failed by his most trusted bounty hunter, Jabba the Hutt hires a bounty hunter from the High Republic – Deva Lompop! The team supreme is divided as 4-LOM battles Zuckuss — but what could tear them apart? The secret origin of Boushh is revealed as the legendary warrior is hired to assassinate Domina Tagge! And the homicidal droid IG-88 explodes into action! Collecting STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – JABBA THE HUTT, 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS, BOUSHH and IG-88.

136 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93149-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 2 - THE HEART OF DRENGIR TPB

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 2 - THE HEART OF DRENGIR TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY & ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

As the galaxy prepares to celebrate the Republic Fair on Valo, a fierce battle rages in the depths of Wild Space — and the Jedi of Starlight Beacon must join forces with their most feared enemy to face the terror of the unstoppable Drengir horde! And as Avar Kriss and her new allies fight nightmarish creatures on a harsh lava world, young Jedi Keeve Trennis puts everything on the line to save her former master from the darkness! Meanwhile, who — or what — is the Great Progenitor? And will the Jedi find other forces at work on the Drengir's deathworld? Plus: The villainous Nihil may be in retreat…but they cast a long shadow! Guest-starring Cohmac Vitus, Reath Silas and Orla Jareni, Jedi Wayseeker, from the blockbuster novel Star Wars: The High Republic — Into the Dark! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6-10.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93142-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE MARVELS VOL. 1: THE WAR IN SIANCONG TPB

THE MARVELS VOL. 1: THE WAR IN SIANCONG TPB

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by YILDIRAY CINAR

Cover by ALEX ROSS

A thriller that will take readers across the Marvel Universe…and beyond! Kurt Busiek (MARVELS) is back, with the biggest, wildest, most sprawling series you've ever seen — telling stories that span decades and range from cosmic adventure to intense human drama, from street level to the far reaches of space, starring literally anyone, from Marvel's very first heroes to the superstars of tomorrow! Featuring Captain America, Spider-Man, the Punisher, the Human Torch, Storm, the Black Cat, the Golden Age Vision, Melinda May, Aero, Iron Man, Thor and more — and introducing brand-new characters destined to be fan-favorites! Get to know Kevin Schumer, an ordinary guy with some big secrets — and the mysterious Threadneedle! But who (or what) is KSHOOM? It all starts here. And it goes…everywhere! Collecting THE MARVELS (2021) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92152-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 2: SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 2: SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Penciled by DIKE RUAN

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Shang-Chi vs. the Marvel Universe! The martial arts master and his family are back — and this time, they're colliding head-to-head with Earth's biggest and best heroes! Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society. But using a secret evil organization as a force for good won't be easy. And it's about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi's fellow super heroes — including Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine and the Fantastic Four — start to see him as the bad guy! Meanwhile, Shang-Chi sets his sights on a Cosmic Cube — and discovers a mutant sibling that he never knew about! But who is sending him messages from the Negative Zone?! Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan return to bring you the next chapter in the story of a true Marvel legend! Collecting SHANG-CHI (2021) #1-6.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93023-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Immortal Hulk Vol. 10: Of Hell and Of Death

Immortal Hulk Vol. 10: Of Hell and Of Death

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The gamma monsters are back — converging, one by one, on New York City. Who can stop them now? Who can save us…from the immortal Hulk? The Avengers will give it their best shot — but last time, they destroyed an entire town while fighting the Hulk. Now they're in the middle of New York, about to take on a very different kind of monster…and it's become personal. In the wake of this earth-shattering confrontation, a shaken Hulk will turn to the one person who always understood him. It's finally time for truths to be told, but will it be Betty Banner who tells them…or the Red Harpy? And how will they affect the eternal life of the immortal Hulk?! Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's acclaimed run reaches its horrific end! Abandon hope, all ye who enter here! Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #46-50.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92598-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: REVELATIONS TPB

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: REVELATIONS TPB

Written by DONNY CATES & AARON KUDER

Penciled by MICHELE BANDINI & AARON KUDER

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Odin has returned! But an air of tension now sits upon the throne. Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Determined to be the best leader that he can be, Thor makes the fateful decision to surrender Mjolnir. But what if the hammer isn't ready to give up Thor? As all of Asgard reckons with Odin's return and the aftermath of Donald Blake's brutal attack, its ruler will be rocked by revelations — and face a shocking confrontation with the Avengers! Plus: When the Infinity Stones return, Thor and a surprising guest star must confront a dark, twisted version of the God of Thunder who is determined to become the iron-fisted ruler of all the realms! Collecting THOR (2020) #15-18 and THOR ANNUAL (2021) #1.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92612-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES TPB (NEW PRINTING)

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by PAUL SMITH, WALTER SIMONSON

& JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

ON SALE DECEMBER 2021

Is the Phoenix rising again? Chris Claremont and Paul Smith's classic UNCANNY X-MEN arc puts the team through major changes — and a test of faith! It's the start of a beautiful friendship between Kitty Pryde and Lockheed, but why does Kitty think Professor Xavier is a jerk? Storm battles Callisto, leader of the outcast mutant Morlocks — but why is Storm so unsettled, and what will she do to resolve her inner conflicts? Meanwhile, Rogue joins the X-Men, but how will the team react to the addition of their former foe? Wolverine and Mariko Yashida are engaged — but surprises await the X-Men in Japan! And Cyclops has a new love in Madelyne Pryor…but clues that Dark Phoenix is returning begin to point heartbreakingly close to home! Experience one of the

X-Men's most beloved storylines! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #168-176.

240 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93004-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 7 TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 7 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, VITA AYALA & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by GARRY BROWN, BERNARD CHANG, ROD REIS & PHIL NOTO

Cover by TBA

ON SALE DECEMBER 2021

Dark secrets in the Reign of X! Quentin Quire returns to Krakoa to find a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on his teammates. The only way to battle it is on its own turf. Sweet dreams, Quentin! But what is X-Force hiding? Elsewhere, a local prison riot quickly turns into an escape — and the only ones who can stop it are…a bunch of high schoolers?! The Children of the Atom are on the case! The New Mutants have begun a wild hunt — but someone is looking for friends in all the wrong places, someone else is missing without a trace…and plans that have long been in motion are beginning to unfurl! Meanwhile, Cable's future is coming back to haunt him…and he isn't ready. Yet. Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #18-19, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #2, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #16-17 and CABLE (2020) #9.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93203-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TAKING A.I.M. TPB

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TAKING A.I.M. TPB

Volume #26 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by BOB HARRAS, TERRY KAVANAGH, GEORGE PÉREZ, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

Penciled by STEWART JOHNSON, MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE GUSTOVICH, ANGEL MEDINA, JEFF MOORE, MANNY CLARK, DAVE HOOVER & MORE

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Evil reborn! Will Vision, Swordsman, Magdalene and Deathcry survive the mind-altering madness of the Mephisitoid? And on Wundagore Mountain, Crystal and Quicksilver find Pietro's childhood nanny, Bova, on her deathbed! Can the High Evolutionary save her? Meanwhile, Giant-Man has big problems — and so does anyone else who's used Pym Particles! And, haunted by dreams that seem like memories, everything the Vision knows about humanity is about to be challenged! Plus: There's more to Taylor Madison, Hercules' mortal girlfriend, than meets the eye — prepare for a Greek tragedy! And when Captain America's bitter enemy the Red Skull resurfaces, seeking a prize beyond measure, it could spell the end of the Avengers! It's a shocking saga featuring A.I.M., the Cosmic Cube, the Super-Adaptoid…and M.O.D.O.K.! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #378-388, MARVEL DOUBLE FEATURE: AVENGERS/GIANT-MAN #379-382, VISION (1994) #1-4 and CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #440-441.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93233-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD MAN'S HAND TPB

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD MAN'S HAND TPB

Volume #16 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by D.G. CHICHESTER, GLENN HERDLING, GREGORY WRIGHT, FABIAN NICIEZA,

CHUCK DIXON & ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by M.C. WYMAN, RON GARNEY, SCOTT MCDANIEL, PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN HEBERT

& TOM GRINDBERG

Cover by SCOTT MCDANIEL

Who will claim the Kingpin's empire? Wilson Fisk has fallen – and would-be crime lord the Owl sinks his talons into New York City! Meanwhile, the sinister Surgeon General slices her way through unsuspecting victims – and her next "patients" may be Daredevil and Spider-Man! But when Nelson & Murdock roll the dice on a big case in Las Vegas, DD finds a cabal of criminals looking to step into Fisk's oversized shoes! With Tombstone, Hammerhead, Silvermane and Justin Hammer mingling with representatives of Hydra, the Secret Empire, the Hand and more, chaos is in the cards — and when violent vigilantes Nomad and the Punisher arrive in Sin City, all bets are off! Plus: Can Daredevil defeat his own twisted doppelganger? Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #301-311 and ANNUAL #8, NOMAD (1992) #4-6, PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (1988) #45-47 and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL #2.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93238-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CIRCLE CHASE TPB

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CIRCLE CHASE TPB

Volume #1 in the Deadpool Epic Collections

Written by ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, TOM BREVOORT, MIKE KANTEROVICH, MARK WAID,

GLENN HERDLING & GREGORY WRIGHT

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, MARK PACELLA, GREG CAPULLO, PAT OLLIFFE, JOE MADUREIRA,

JERRY DECAIRE, BILL WYLIE, IAN CHURCHILL, MIKE GUSTOVICH, ISAAC CORDOVA & MORE

Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Heeeeere's Deadpool! He's the Merc with a Mouth, the Regeneratin' Degenerate, the Sassin' Assassin, now in his own Epic Collection! Debuting as a fast-talking thorn in Cable and X-Force's sides, Deadpool quickly stole the spotlight. Now, with sidekick Weasel in tow, he sets out on a quest for romance, money and mayhem — not necessarily in that order! Wade Wilson must unravel the mystery of Tolliver's Will, but when the Juggernaut crashes Deadpool's party, it's the unstoppable vs. the un-shut-up-able! Can the beguiling Siryn inject a little sanity into the proceedings? And what tragic secrets of Wade's past will be revealed? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98; X-FORCE (1991) #2, #11 and #15; NOMAD (1992) #4; DEADPOOL: THE CIRCLE CHASE #1-4; SECRET DEFENDERS #15-17; DEADPOOL (1994) #1-4 and material from AVENGERS (1963) #366 and SILVER SABLE & THE WILD PACK #23.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93205-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST TPB

Volume #4 in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS with FRED BLOSSER

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with MIKE PLOOG & TIM CONRAD

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

In these pages Conan meets the Queen of the Black Coast in one of the most captivating pairings in comics! But first, he teams up with Red Sonja in one of Roy Thomas and John Buscema's finest tales! Then, Conan's travels through the western wastelands bring readers the tear-jerking "Last Ballad of Laza-Lanti," the fearsome threat of Shokkoth and a flashback tale of from the Cimmerian's youth! Next, the saga of Lupalina the Wolf-Woman takes Conan to the castle keep of the death-dealing Unos! Along the way, Conan picks up sidekicks Yusef and Tara and comes face-to-face with his biggest challenge: himself! We conclude with the debut and origin of Bêlit, the pirate queen that would become Conan's partner in love and war. Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #43-59 and material from SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #1.

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92955-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE TPB

SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by KIM CHEUNG

Peter Parker and Miles Morales – the most marvelous team-up of all! In the history-making union of the Marvel and Ultimate Universes, Spider-Man comes face-to-face with…Spider-Man! But can the wall-crawlers of two worlds defeat Mysterio, the Master of Illusions? What will happen when Miles encounters an older, wiser version of his inspiration Peter Parker? Or when Peter meets different versions of Aunt May and Gwen Stacy? Then, following the Secret Wars, Miles now lives in the Marvel Universe – but where is the version of Miles Morales that was in the MU to begin with?! As the mystery deepens, our heroes find themselves targeted by the Taskmaster! Both of Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli's amazing, ultimate Spidey sagas are collected in one book for the first time! Collecting SPIDER-MEN #1-5 and SPIDER-MEN II #1-5.

240 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93197-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN: THE PEOPLE OF THE BLACK CIRCLE AND OTHER STORIES TPB

CONAN: THE PEOPLE OF THE BLACK CIRCLE AND OTHER STORIES TPB

Written by FRED VAN LENTE, MICHAEL MORECI, PAUL TOBIN & MORE

Penciled by ARIEL OLIVETTI, JOSÉ LUIS, WELLINTON ALVES & MORE

Cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Savage tales of the iconic barbarian! When an agent of the dreaded Black Seers of Yimsha assassinates the King of Vendhya, the king's sister Yasmina inherits the throne — and vows vengeance! But her plans against the Black Seers are derailed when she is kidnapped — by Conan?! Before long the Cimmerian has ruthless mercenaries, vengeance-crazed tribesmen, sinister sorcerers and an entire army hard on his heels — and that's just how he likes it! Plus: Conan's journeys continue, taking him from the Exiled Lands to Hesterm and beyond. Thieves, demons, warriors and more all await him — and all will fall prey to his savage sword! Collecting CONAN AND THE PEOPLE OF THE BLACK CIRCLE #1-4, CONAN: CHILDREN OF THE SUN, CONAN: EXILES, and material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (2014) #21 and ROBERT E. HOWARD'S SAVAGE SWORD #1-4 and #6-10.

224 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93073-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

REPTIL: BRINK OF EXTINCTION GN-TPB

REPTIL: BRINK OF EXTINCTION GN-TPB

Written by TERRY BLAS & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by ENID BALÁM & STEVE UY

Cover by PACO MEDINA

Reptil — the dinosaur-powered graduate of Avengers Academy – is on the brink of extinction! In the wake of his grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez has taken a step back from crimefighting to focus on his family. Perhaps it's a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything that Reptil thought he knew about his past. And it will either change the course of his future – or end it forever! Plus: Relive Humberto's sensational debut! When Stegron the Dinosaur Man launches a campaign of destruction across America, the Avengers Initiative needs a new recruit – and Reptil is just the hero for the job! Collecting REPTIL #1-4 and AVENGERS: THE INITIATIVE FEATURING REPTIL.

128 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93017-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

Written by KEVIN SHINICK

Penciled by ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

Cover by GURIHIRU

Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed — and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU, inventing and studying a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, surely everything's going to go great, right? Either way, thanks to his newfound friends Spider-Man is about to take his great power and great responsibility across the globe. Unfortunately, where the wallcrawler goes, chaos usually follows! And Spidey and the W.E.B. are about to run right into a big, green and angry example of chaos personified! Collecting W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN (2021) #1-5.

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92306-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: THOR GN-TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: THOR GN-TPB

Written by ROGER LANGRIDGE, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRYAN J.L. GLASS, RALPH MACCHIO & JOE CARAMAGNA

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE, RODNEY BUCHEMI, ANDREA DI VITO, TODD NAUCK & KEVIN SHARPE

Cover by Russell Dauterman

In Asgard, Midgard and all of the Marvel-Verse, no hero is mightier than Thor, God of Thunder — and these are the tales that prove him worthy! Banished to Earth by his father Odin, Thor starts a new life, meeting fascinating people like Jane Foster — and battling fearsome foes like Mr. Hyde! Then, as his friendship with Sif and the Warriors Three hangs in the balance of a mystical force, Thor must resist temptation to save his fellow Asgardians! After tragedy strikes, the Thunder God flies into combat against Frost Giants and the gargantuan Ymir! And what will happen when Odin puts feuding brothers Thor and Loki to the test? Collecting THOR THE MIGHTY AVENGER #1-2, MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2008) #7, THOR: CROWN OF FOOLS, THOR: WHERE WALK THE FROST GIANTS and material from MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2010) #19.

128 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92685-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 — THE SINISTER SIX GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 — THE SINISTER SIX GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & STEVE DITKO

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! Peter Parker has not been Spider-Man for very long, but the threats this newly minted hero must face are mounting quickly! Experience the debuts of Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, the Scorpion — and most dastardly of all, the Green Goblin! And as if that weren't enough, the eight-armed Doctor Octopus has returned, determined to unmask Spidey! Plus: Witness the wall-crawler's first meetings with Daredevil and the Hulk, and the continuing development of his love/hate friendship with the Human Torch! But when Doc Ock recruits five villainous allies to join him in the Sinister Six, Spider-Man will face the battle of his life! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #11-19 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1.

288 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93195-7

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 — THE SINISTER SIX GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

288 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93196-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

October 2021 collections schedule