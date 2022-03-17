Marvel's June 2022 comics and covers revealed

The month of June marks the rising heat of summer in the northern hemisphere, and at Marvel Comics, June also brings the start of summer blockbuster comic book event season. Now, with the release of Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations, we've got an even more in-depth look at some of the big things planned as events like AXE: Judgment Day and the next annual Hellfire Gala, where a new member will be elected to the X-Men.

Speaking of AXE, Marvel has already been offering up some glimpses at X-Men and Avengers titles tying into the event , which puts mutants in the sights of the Eternals who wish to wipe them out, believing mutantkind to be an offshoot of their enemies the Deviants - with the Avengers caught in the middle of the conflict, thanks in part to their headquarters inside a Celestial husk.

And, going back to the X-Men and the aforementioned Hellfire Gala with its accompanying fan vote, Marvel has been signaling even bigger ramifications from the 2022 round of the big mutant party than just a new member of the X-Men. Last year, the inaugural Hellfire Gala led to Mars being terraformed into Planet Arakko, so there's more than enough precedent for the Gala to lead to major new stories and status quos.

But that's just scratching the surface of what Marvel has planned, so check out all the June 2022 solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel Comics March 2022 solicitations, the Marvel Comics April 2022 solicitations , and the Marvel Comics May 2022 solicitations or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Marvel June 2022 Spotlight comic books

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN

MEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WOMEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST SHOT FIRED - JUDGMENT IS COMING!

The Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER BY DONALD MUSTARD

VARIANT COVER BY John Cassaday • Variant cover by RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE!

The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide – a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fornite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?

Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Variant Cover by JOHN MAVROUDIS

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Pride Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

"The shield isn't what you think.

It's not your symbol. It's theirs."

The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. It stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. It also holds a secret, undiscovered until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers views the 20th century…and how he chooses to fight in the 21st.

Nothing is what it appears in this game-changing Captain America run by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Peach Momoko

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY Mateus Manhanini

After thwarting a train robbery with mysterious ties to the Super-Soldier Serum, Sam Wilson needs information. Unfortunately, the person he needs information from is Deadpool. Who's in prison. In Latveria.

No one said picking up the shield again would be easy…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and JOHN ROMITA SR.

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Spider-Man Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

WINDOWSHADE VARIANT COVER BY Jorge FORNÉS

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

AFTER THE REIGN COMES THE DAWN!

In the wake of Wilson Fisk's violent and visceral last act, it's a new era for New York and the Man Without Fear! With a groundbreaking creative team returning to usher in an all-new chapter, Matt Murdock has no choice but to leave behind everything he's ever known, and ELEKTRA is the last vestige of his former life. Everything Matt Murdock thought it meant to be DAREDEVIL is about to change, including the challenges he will have to face in the cowl!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W)

MATTEO LOLLI, C.F. VILLA, KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Promo Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Variant Cover by Adam Hughes

Variant Cover by Nick Dragotta

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

NEW TEAM REVEALED!

At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?

72 PGS.ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULKLING & WICCAN #1

JOSH TRUJILLO (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A)

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

Hulking & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?

The hit Infinity comic by Josh Trujillo (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) and Jodi Nishijima (SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE) appears in print for the first time!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #2 (OF 2)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A/C)

GOING GREEN!

Nature Girl. Curse. Sauron. A dog. With the planet hanging in the balance, these few take up arms to ask "How far is too far to save us?" Can Logan answer the question before it's too late? The conclusion of the hit story from Marvel Unlimited – in print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

• The end of the first arc of this historic new volume is here, and you won't believe what we're putting the Web-Slinger through!

• Spider-Man and Tombstone have their most brutal battle ever, but I fear the worst damage to Peter isn't going to be physical.

• Also, did you notice that this was ASM LGY #899?! That means next issue is…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY • VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

LANDMARK ISSUE #900!

• The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!

• Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!

• This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ZÉ CARLOS (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

FEATURING THE NEW AVENGERS OF 2099!

• 2099's MASTERS OF EVIL once killed the AVENGERS as a statement of their might.

• Now they return from the stars to reap the Celestial Garden's wealth.

• But one Avenger survived: MOON KNIGHT, who has gathered a new team of heroes!

• Can SPIDER-MAN and these NEW AVENGERS repel the Masters of Evil and save 2099's new Eden?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #4

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

CAUGHT IN THE BLACK WIDOW 2099'S WEB!

• Without the BLACK CARDS that make them above the law, the CABAL are mortal.

• SPIDER-MAN decides to destroy the cards. But he can't do it alone.

• Only the BLACK WIDOW can find the mutant Spider-Man needs.

• But that mutant's already been targeted by someone else…

• It's BLACK WIDOW versus HAWKEYE…ROUND 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #5

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • KIM JACINTO (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

SPIDER-MAN FACES OFF WITH 2099's X-MEN!

• As SPIDER-MAN races to shut down the CABAL, they show up at the Garden's gate…but the Garden's occupied.

• At its epicenter is a mutant, somehow fallen from the stars, and the nomadic X-MEN fight to claim the Garden as their new home.

• Will SPIDER-MAN respect their claim? Or will he try to take the Garden for humans?

• And even if they can co-exist, what'll Spider-Man and the X-Men do about the CABAL SENTINELS breathing down their necks?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #26

DONNY CATES (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

Connecting Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by BETSY COLA • Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

"BANNER OF WAR" PART 4

Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry continues in the fourth installment of the characters' 60th Anniversary crossover celebration! Thanks to Odin, Thor now realizes the gravity of Banner's situation — and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man's interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle…for good.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #8

DONNY CATES (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

Connecting Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by Russell Dauterman • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

"BANNER OF WAR" FINALE

The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight between gods, monsters and men, what becomes of the victor? The loser? And who really has the authority to decide? Revelations about Hulk's past and choices Thor makes about the future will shake the Marvel Universe to its very core!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO GENIS-VELL, SON OF THE ORIGINAL CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to come crashing back into each other!

Witness Genis-Vell, Captain Marvel return to the pages of his very own series written by legendary scribe Peter David, drawn by artist Juanan Ramírez!

Can Rick Jones save Genis — and himself — before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo, the key?

Find out when Peter David returns to take Genis-Vell to all-new heights!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A) • WRAPAROUND COVER BY JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

SPOILER Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant cover by PHIL NOTO • TEASER VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #1 (OF 4)

PAUL CORNELL (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • COVER BY Steve Morris

VARIANT COVER BY Mike Hawthorne

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE LEGENDARY GEORGE R.R. MARTIN SUPER HERO SERIES COMES TO MARVEL!

Spanning more than 25 novels, more than 20 short stories, released over three decades and written by more than 40 authors, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history in which the Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed…which is referred to as "drawing the black queen." Of those who survive, the bulk of them become "jokers," left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces," those gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroes goals…or villainous ones. Now, for the first time in comic book form, see how the Wild Cards universe began with an adaptation of the very first stories in the original Wild Cards novel. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series mastermind and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a stellar introduction to a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MILES MORALES and MOON GIRL #1

Mohale Mashigo (W) • Ig GUARA (A)

Cover by Alitha Martinez

VARIANT COVER BY Peach Momoko

Connecting VARIANT COVER by Khary Randolph

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY Ron Lim

Join Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, in their biggest adventure yet! In the first of three one-shots, Moon Girl takes on the whole Marvel Universe alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Don't miss this new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • Todd Nauck (A)

Cover by RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY Logan Lubera

The Mighty Thor has abandoned Asgard in her greatest hour of need, leaving the Realm Eternal in the hands of his half brother Loki, in the absence of its rightful ruler, Odin.

With Asgard under assault by legions of trolls, and the Lady Sif hovering near death due to a possibly fatal wound suffered in battle, can anyone save the Golden City from annihilation?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

THE VARIANTS #1 (OF 5)

Gail Simone (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C) • Variant cover by Ashley Witter

Variant cover by Ben Caldwell • VARIANT COVER BY Skottie Young

What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That's the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet…the Variants!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOBBERIN' TIME #1 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS • VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

It's Clobberin' Time all the time, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe for BIG, FIST-POUNDING ACTION! But the stakes have never been higher! In this opening issue, Ben and the Incredible Hulk are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial. Luckily, they have four fists between them!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ANT-MAN #1 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C) • Variant cover by David Baldeón

Variant cover by Skottie Young • Stormbreakers Variant COVER by Patrick Gleason

Flash back to the early days of Hank Pym's career as the astonishing Ant-Man! It's date night for Hank and his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne, but nobody told that to Ant-Man's enemies! Watch as Hank's ant-agonists band together to finally take down the scientific adventurer! But will anyone come to his rescue? And who is the mysterious stranger who stalks him? Join Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Tom Reilly (THE THING) as they explore the history of every hero (past, present and future!) called Ant-Man!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Connecting Variant COVER by BENGAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

A revolutionary dark take on

Spider-Man begins here!

What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON CAT #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN-TYLER CHRISTOPHER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

The Iron Cat armor made its first appearance in BLACK CAT #11 but both Black Cat and Iron Man thought that was the last they would see of it. If Felicia is surprised to see the armor again, you can imagine how furious Tony is. There's someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them and it's going to get ROUGH! Don't miss this fantastic new miniseries!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & more!

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant Cover by STEPHEN BYRNE• Cover by NICK ROBLES

VARIANT COVER BY AMY REEDER • VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN BYRNE

Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021's anthology, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won't be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon's complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU's real god of love – Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that's just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL'S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window!

88 PAGES/ONE-SHOT/RATED T+...$9.99



MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Paco Diaz (A) • Cover by Pere Pérez

Variant Cover by E.J. Su

Variant Cover by Junggeun Yoon

In AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE, the Avengers donned new mech armor to battle an unprecedented threat. Now a trio of the world's most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical – and monstrous! – upgrade. In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation – and become MONSTER HUNTERS! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers? Featuring classic Avengers characters and some surprising new additions to the team, all outfitted in their very own mech armor!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #2 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

Variant cover by Mateus Manhanini • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

Trading Card Variant COVER by Stefano Caselli

Who is Eegro the Unbreakable?

• How will his strange power help New York's only official super hero team battle their enemies and balance their budget?

• Read on and discover, True Believers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by WALTER SIMONSON

Penciled by ARTHUR ADAMS & GRACINE TANAKA

Cover by LOGAN LUBERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

Spider-Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider and the Hulk unite as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. And creative duos don't get much better than Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams, who ushered the World's Greatest Comics Magazine to surprising new heights in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #347-349! When the Fantastic Four fall, the Invisible Woman summons a blockbuster quartet to seek vengeance. But as this hastily assembled team heads to Monster Isle to tackle the Mole Man and his rampaging behemoths, they soon learn that there's more going on than meets the eye. Can the "New Fantastic Four" unravel the mystery and identify their real enemy in time to save the day?

88 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #2 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • Alan Robinson (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Variant Cover by Nick Roche

Wolverine, the Hulk, Ghost Rider and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. With demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they're going to need some extra help… Enter the Human Torch! But by the end of this issue, one member of the team will turn traitor! This brand-new tale set in a classic era of Marvel history hurdles forward — with even more battles, secrets revealed and surprise guest stars!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #2

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

Teaser Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE HYBORIAN HUNT CONTINUES!

Stranded in the distant past, Conan must enlist a team of Marvel's most savage super heroes if they hope to withstand the dangers of the Hyborian Age! But even if they can survive a barbaric new era filled with fearsome threats around every corner, the Savage Avengers still have to contend with the cybernetic soldier stalking Conan across the timestream…DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER! And if that isn't enough — what happens when an even deadlier enemy sets his sights on Conan? Plus…did we mention the dinosaur?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BLITZ #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by JEFF DEKAL

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE TRICK IS TO INVENT A WAR WORTH FIGHTING.

• Finn Fratz knows that if you want people to hate each other, a Banner cannon in the right pair of hands goes a long way. The aging war profiteer earned his spot on the Punisher's kill list well before he adopted the moniker Hate-Monger, but he has proven an elusive man.

• Now, with the Hand at his disposal, Frank Castle is ready to smoke him out. But not only has Hate-Monger gone to ground, he's fighting back. Good for him. It's not going to change anything but the death toll.

• Torunn Grønbekk and Lan Medina join forces to bring you the first of three thrilling tales from between the pages of PUNISHER, exploring Frank's new modus operandi through some of his deadliest missions yet…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

Marvel June 2022 X-Men comic books

GAMBIT #2 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

GAMBIT AND 'RO – ON THE LAM AND OFF THE RAILS!

'RO is the mutant X-Man Storm, reverted to childhood and trying to retain use of her powers while fighting to find her memories. GAMBIT is the free spirit Remy LeBeau, not yet an X-Man and making his way up and down the Mississippi. What do they have in common? They're mutants, they're thieves, and they're having a blast!

But their side mission to escape the SHADOW KING goes off the rails when sudden disaster strikes, and the duo find themselves in the midst of local trouble with 'Ro's life — and very essence — in the balance. Can Gambit find the heroic path before it's too late? Featuring old favorites as well as new friends and enemies!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KNIGHTS OF X #3

TINI HOWARD (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE FALL OF THE KNIGHTS OF X!

Gambit and his team gain a momentary victory over the Furies in Crooked Market, but as the group is hit by another wave of attacks by Merlyn's army, Rachel Summer's connection with Captain Britain is severed before she can call in reinforcements. In Sevalith, the Captain and her team face off against blood thirsty vampires as they seek out a lethal potential ally.

Their quest required ten knights to begin, but no one said anything about the end. A knight dies here – and the hateful quest goes on.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #3

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by Sergio Dávila

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

TO BE MAD IS TO BE DIVINE!

An Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers. Meanwhile, Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and…Dr. Strange?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #2

ROY THOMAS (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by Jim Rugg

WOLVERINE…VERSUS THE X-MEN?!

• Department H has sent their operative WEAPON X, A.K.A. WOLVERINE, on a mission to retrieve "dangerous individuals" — who just so happen to be mutants known as the X-MEN!

• But what sinister forces are moving the mutants against each other, and how does it play into Wolverine's eventual membership on the team?

• At last — X-Men and Marvel legend Roy Thomas reveals a missing link between Wolverine's appearance in HULK #182 and joining the X-Men in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #29

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by Salvador Larroca

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MIGUEL MERCADO

THE LAST STAND...AGAINST KRAKOA, THE ISLAND THAT KILLS LIKE A MAN!

As CEREBRAX captures and turns the mutants' powers against them, it sets its sight on the biggest mutant of all — KRAKOA itself! A fight this big is going to take all the power X-FORCE can muster…and the true Omega to live up to his potential!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #27

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

Hellfire Gala VARIANT cover by Russell Dauterman

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

FALLING INTO THE LOOKING GLASS!

With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo – dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

Kieron Gillen (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

Quiet Council Variant COVER by PHIL NOTO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

A GALA PERFORMANCE!

Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. But don't worry, I'm sure it'll go fine.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-CELLENT #5

PETER MILLIGAN (W)

MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Variant cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

ZEITGEIST'S PLAN REVEALED!

• The X-Cellent are well on their way to superstardom!

• And with the help of their newest teleporter Toddle Pip, nothing can slow them down!

• But Zeitgeist has bigger plans than just conquering the social ladder.

• Will his team catapult him to these new heights, or make him crash and burn in the process?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SABRETOOTH #5 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

variant cover by Peach Momoko

variant cover by Maria Wolf

ALL THINGS MUST END…

…but how? Sabretooth has changed Krakoa but has Krakoa changed him? No one gets away clean in this story. And maybe there are fates even worse than the Pit.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN RED #4

AL EWING (W) • Juann Cabal, Andrés Genolet & more (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Arakko Variant COVER by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by Jen Bartel

THE MARTIAN WAY OF DEATH!

Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, STORM faces a Galactic Illuminati… MAGNETO attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates…and ROBERTO DA COSTA ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #22

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by Russell Dauterman

WHO CAN YOU TRUST?

WOLVERINE is trapped in an adamantium prison, and it's probably DEADPOOL's fault. But the betrayal of MAVERICK stings worst of all! Just what is so valuable in that briefcase that it pits mutant against mutant...against C.I.A.?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #4

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

ELEONORA CARLINI (A)

Cover by KAEL NGU

Hellfire Gala variant COVER by Russell Dauterman

VARIANT COVER BY EDUARD PETROVICH

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE FIRST GENERATION OF MUTANTKIND?

The Marauders have gotten some jailbreak mixed into their heist! Pryde and her crew might've convinced Xandra to confront the Shi'ar's crimes against mutantkind together, but the fanatical Kin Crimson are ready to defend those secrets to the death. What hidden truths and horrors does the Shi'ar Chronicle hold? Deep in a pandimensional prison lies the answer – but will it unite two societies in progress, or destroy them both?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #12

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

Trading Card Variant by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by InHyuk Lee

Variant cover by ArtHUR Adams • Pride Variant COVER by Luciano Vecchio

THE GRAND CLIMAX!

On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE: PATCH #4 (OF 5)

LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN Yoon

WAR ON MULTIPLE FRONTS — WITH PATCH IN THE MIDDLE!

• What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!

• Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!

• And – what secret does the powerful new mutant ALEF hold?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #3 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A)

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

variant cover by Mike Del Mundo

XCII OF SWORDS!

Raise your swords! When Apocalypse learns the fate of Krakoa's ancient sister-island of Arakko, it's up to the X-Men to take up arms and save it from the warlord of Polemachus, Arkon the Magnificent! Everyone's favorite X-team of the '90s gets caught up in a realm of blades and magic in this sprawling one-issue crossover!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel June 2022 Spider-Man comic books

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #4 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

• Eddie Brock has been through absolute hell. The love of his life has found another man, a dangerous cadre of criminals are after a bounty on Venom's head, and worst of all, his only ally, the VENOM SYMBIOTE, is in critical condition, its anatomy pushed to the absolute limit.

• And somehow, things are about to get much, MUCH worse!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #4 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND Variant cover by Bengal

IRON…GWEN?!

• Spider-Gwen thought she had seen it all…until she met the ever-eccentric genius Gwen Stacy of 1989!

• And she's got a powerful suit of armor to match!

• But will the added firepower of Iron Gwen be enough to take on Night-Gwen?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #4 (OF 5)

YEHUDI MERCADO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER…

…if they be worthy, shall possess the power of…THOR. And what if…the Miles Morales of another universe was THOR, THE GOD OF THUNDER?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #9

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EDDIE BROCK, AL EWING & BRYAN HITCH UNITE FOR A TALE ACROSS TIME!

Eddie Brock is still getting used to his place in the symbiote hive, and with new allies and familiar faces alike offering him advice along the way, Eddie remains as canny, wary and reckless as ever. Little does he know, his battle across the cosmos has only just begun, and KANG THE CONQUERER has a front-row seat for its first act!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #4

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES!

The CARNAGE symbiote is stronger, more violent and more bloodthirsty than its brain-consuming progenitor, VENOM. In this issue, it PROVES IT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-PUNK #3 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY AUDREY MOK

KINGPIN RISING!

• The band takes a detour through Philly to help DAREDEVIL deal with the big man himself!

• What does Kingpin have to hide? And what does it have to do with the threats ahead?

• Find out as the crew hits the road in the SPIDER-VAN!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

JOE KELLY (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

• Savage Spidey takes on Zemo and the Immaculatum by himself.

• You aren't going to believe what Spidey's plan is – get ready to drop your jaw at the ending!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Hellfire Gala Variant by Russell Dauterman • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

• MILES and SHIFT'S hunt through the Multiverse has landed them back in New York City, but it's not the NYC they know – it's THE EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER! And evil Miles clone, SELIM, has crowned himself emperor!

• To defeat the oppressive regime, Miles will need the help of rebel leaders GENERAL GANKE LEE and CAPITÁN BILLIE MORALES, who has grown up in a world without her brother and where SPIDER-MAN represents only pain and suffering.

• And if Miles fell to Selim, what does that mean for the fate of PETER PARKER?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel June 2022 Marvel comic books

AVENGERS FOREVER #7

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C) • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

ESCAPE FROM THE PRISON OF STEVES!

Steve Rogers is a mild-mannered ninety-pound guy from New York, who wakes up one morning in a prison cell, no idea how he got there. Even weirder is that the guy in the cell next to him…is also named Steve Rogers. Why is there a secret prison filled with misfit Steves, none of whom have ever heard of a Super-Soldier Serum? And what sort of dark and mysterious version of themselves will they have to unleash in order to escape?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TALES OF SUSPENSE #57 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by DON HECK & LARRY LIEBER

Cover by DON HECK

Earth's mightiest marksman makes his unforgettable debut, but is he hero or villain? Life as a carnival archer sure is tough, so Clint Barton dons a colorful costume, designs some nifty trick arrows and sets out for fame and fortune as the adventurer Hawkeye! But when he takes the blame for a crime he didn't commit, the mysterious Black Widow takes him under her wing – and unleashes him against the Invincible Iron Man! Tony Stark and Clint Barton may have years of friendship ahead of them in the Avengers, but for now, it's arrows against armor – and may the best man win! Plus: a powerful tale of Uatu the Watcher! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #57.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

TOMB OF DRACULA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Dracula rises as comic book giants Gerry Conway and Gene Colan begin an epic reinvention of the Lord of Vampires in the Mighty Marvel Manner! When Frank Drake, descendant of the fabled Count Dracula, inherits a certain Transylvanian castle, he journeys there with his girlfriend, Jeanie, and his jealous friend, Clifton. Ignoring warnings from locals to turn away, they enter Castle Dracula – and set in motion the nightmarish return of its one, true owner! Not everybody will survive the night… TOMB OF DRACULA is revered as one of the finest horror comics of the 1970s, and it all began with this blood-curdling premiere issue! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #57

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by Carmen Carnero

MEET HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

The Avengers are lost in time, and if they're going to stop Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from some of history's greatest heroes, whose stories have never been told. Like the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, and his squadron of supernatural grunts, the Secret Invaders.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

ANN NOCENTI, Erica Schultz, JIM ZUB (W)

DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN, David Lopez, STEFANO RAFFAELE (A)

Cover by FRANK CHO • VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

A trio of additional tales of moonlight and madness, brought to you in glorious black, white and red from some of Marvel's most talented creators! A team of heisters flag down the wrong taxi – Jake Lockley's – in a story by Erica Schultz and David Lopez! Jim Zub and Djibril Morissette-Phan pit the Midnight Missionary against a sinister cult! And Ann Nocenti and Stefano Raffaele blast the silver crusader toward the moon itself in a caper situated aboard a rocket launch! All wrapped up in an elegant cover by Frank Cho!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #12

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by RUSSELL Dauterman

It all comes down to this: Moon Knight vs. Zodiac in the final struggle for Marc Spector's soul in the Battle of the Midnight Mission.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE #4

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by Lee Garbett

Variant cover by Logan Lubera

FAMILY REUNION!

• Clea's mother Umar has come to visit, just as the Blasphemy Cartel launch their latest attack on the Sanctum Sanctorum!

• And this time, they brought an unlikely foe to take down the Sorcerer Supreme!

• Reintroducing the dark Moon Knight...Shadow Knight!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #7

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • STEFANO LANDINI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Hellfire Gala variant COVER by Erica D'Urso

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

The Hatut Zeraze have taken control of Wakanda, and with the Black Panther branded a traitor, the future of the nation is at a crossroads. To clear his name and protect his people from his own mistakes, T'Challa must reckon with his legacy — starting with the acknowledgement that leadership is only as strong as the faith of its following.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #5

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant COVER by Carlos Magno

DEATH RALLY!

New alliances and old betrayals come into play when a mysterious invitation goes out, drawing Johnny Blaze to the world's largest motorcycle rally, featuring a race Johnny might not want to win...but can't lose. Featuring guest stars from across the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #45

DAN SLOTT (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

Hellfire Gala variant COVER by Russell Dauterman

The Reckoning War: Epilogue — "Open Your Eyes"!

Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN CARTER #4 (OF 5)

JAMIE MCKELVIE (W)

MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

CAPTAIN CARTER ON THE RUN!

Peggy and her dwindling list of allies just became prime targets for a sinister group operating at the highest levels of British society. Before she was Captain Carter, Peggy was Agent Carter…but can she rely on decades-old spy training to keep her alive in the modern world?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON FIST #5 (OF 5)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GUNJI

• The seal has been broken!

• As a dark god's power begins to rise, LIN LIE faces an impossible choice!

• Will the power of the IRON FIST finally accept him…and even if it does, will it be enough?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #13

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by Jim Cheung • Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by Chris BACHALO

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

SHANG-CHI – THE WORLD'S GREATEST SPY!

• Shang-Chi goes undercover after a brutal terrorist attack involves a Five Weapons Society agent.

• But he may have some competition, as a rival spy tries to beat him to the punch!

• Who is this woman? Who does she work for? And why does she seem like the perfect romantic fit for Shang-Chi?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • Ruairí Coleman (A) • Cover by Logan Lubera

Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant Cover by Chrissie Zullo • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Spinning out of the pages of IRON MAN, Hellcat travels to San Francisco to get her house in order…only this house is an aging Victorian manor left to her by her mother Dorothy. The house and its secrets will reunite Patsy with old friends like Hedy Wolfe — as well as others she'd hoped to leave dead and buried. When a supernatural crisis arises, will Hellcat and Iron Man combined be enough to beat back the flames of Hell itself?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #21

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ANGEL UNZUETA • Hellfire Gala Variant COVER by Iban Coello

After his battle with a super-intelligent gorilla in New York City, Tony Stark hops a flight back to California to get away for a bit. But it turns out that a mile-high hijacker is also on board looking to steal a briefcase full of gold bullion. After the thief escapes at 30,000 feet, Tony dons his Iron Man armor and flies after him…only to become ensnared in one of the crook's booby traps in the remote southwestern wilderness. His armor's flight systems now malfunctioning, Tony has to hunt down this expert survivalist who's carrying a mint of precious metals in the middle of nowhere…and survive the experience. Is his technological prowess any match for another man's elemental mastery of the wild? It's Iron Man versus Nature, introducing a new villain…SWITCHBACK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE MARVELS #12

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

With the final truths revealed, the Marvels face an unimaginably deadly threat and have to find a way to save a world, a universe – and themselves. And even if they manage it, the aftermath will leave Siancong – and the Marvel Universe – forever changed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #4

ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man's motivations — not to mention his startling true identity — what does that mean for Deadpool? Plus: Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows — and bullets — with Domino? Isn't she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld's ultimate Deadpool story!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #39

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • Juan Frigeri & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Spider-Man Variant COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

TRIAL BY MAGIC AND FIRE!

Carol's "crimes" against a powerful foe are coming back to haunt her as Agatha Harkness, helming a tribunal of some of Marvel's most powerful magic-wielders, puts her on trial. But Captain Marvel isn't exactly thrilled to recognize this court's authority, nor does she appreciate being held against her will. Back on Earth, in the midst of a spiraling identity crisis, Binary's skills are put to the test when she must aid Spider-Woman in protecting humans against themselves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #5

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

• Jen Walters has been around since 1979, but this issue holds a first for her.

• The mysterious villains surely don't care and plan on destroying her and Jack Of Hearts.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • SEBASTIAN CABROL (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Design Variant Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

When you can live forever, what does it mean to live? In this shocking series finale, Maestro finds himself partnered with an old enemy against even older allies to determine once and for all the true ruler of Dystopia. But opportunism depends on knowing how your opponents think, and someone's failed to account for a few tricks…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN ANNUAL #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Variant cover by Declan Shalvey • Variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto

• Years before Bloodlines, Weyland-Yutani security chief, Gabriel Cruz, was a company man.

• His devotion to WY came first, no matter what the cost.

• But when the company decides to conduct their first trial run experiment with a Xenomorph, will Cruz stand by and let innocent soldiers die?

40 PGS./ ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

© 2022 20th Century Studios.

Marvel June 2022 Star Wars comic books

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by ADI GRANOV

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

For the first time, THE MANDALORIAN arrives in comics!

• The Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying, mysterious client.

• Witness the introduction of Din Djarin and the first meeting between the Mandalorian and the Child!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

OH…SHYRIIWOOK!

• HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It's a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.)

• HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!)

• RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don't want to miss this one!)

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DEREK CHARM

"DARK SIDE OF THE MOON"

• Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy.

• What's the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base?

• Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #5 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

"LAST STAND ON THE HALCYON"

• Star-crossed lovers who crossed the wrong syndicate try to escape on the Halcyon.

• But even in the chaos of the early days of the New Republic, can they evade a murderers' row of bounty hunters stalking them – including BOSSK?

• And years in the future, the pirate CRIMSON JACK closes in on the legendary Galactic Starcruiser.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #25

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, WILL SLINEY & PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY • CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

LUCASFILM PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A Celebration across the Galaxy for STAR WARS' 25th issue!

With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

• Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap!

• Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #22

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY PAULINA GANUCHEAU

• Tainted by the SPARK ETERNAL, DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA is not herself!

Trapped in her own mind, Aphra's only hope for escape lies in her own memories...

• ...but will she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24

GREG PAK (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by PAUL RENAUD

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY KEI ZAMA

• Someone's been to Polis Massa. Someone's heard Padmé's last words. Someone knows Vader's deepest secret. What happens when the Dark Lord of the Sith finds out?

• Meanwhile, a colony of refugees from a certain sandy planet struggle under the rule of an Imperial governor. Will their connection to Vader's past be their salvation — or their doom?

• Plus: the shocking return of two of Anakin Skywalker's oldest friends!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel June 2022 comic book schedule

On sale June 1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1

CLOBBERIN' TIME #1

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1

MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BLITZ #1

SHANG-CHI #13

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #3

STAR WARS #25

VENOM #9

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #4

X-CELLENT #5

X-FORCE #29

X-MEN #12

On sale June 8

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

ANT-MAN #1

BLACK PANTHER #7

CAPTAIN CARTER #4

CAPTAIN MARVEL #39

DAREDEVIL #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #45

IRON CAT #1

SABRETOOTH #5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #5

THOR #26

TOMB OF DRACULA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WOLVERINE: PATCH #4

On sale June 15

ALIEN ANNUAL #1

AVENGERS FOREVER #7

CARNAGE #4

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1

HULKLING & WICCAN #1

IRON MAN #21

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39

MOON KNIGHT #12

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVEL TALES #1

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #4

SPIDER-PUNK #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #1

WOLVERINE #22

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #3

On sale June 22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

AVENGERS #57

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2

GAMBIT #2

GHOST RIDER #5

HULK #8

KNIGHTS OF X #3

MARAUDERS #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #22

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1

STRANGE #4

TALES OF SUSPENSE #57 FACSIMILE EDITION

THE VARIANTS #1

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #4

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #2

X-MEN: RED #4

On sale June 29

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

IRON FIST #5

LEGION OF X #3

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #2

NEW MUTANTS #27

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #5

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #5

THE MARVELS #12

THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT #1

THUNDERBOLTS #2

X-MEN LEGENDS #2

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

Marvel June 2022 collections

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC STOKOE COVER

Written by LIAM SHARP, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, JAMES STOKOE, GABRIEL HARDMAN, CRISTIANO SEIXAS, JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS, JOHN LAYMAN & MORE

Penciled by LIAM SHARP, PATRIC REYNOLDS, HENRY FLINT, TRISTAN JONES, RICCARDO BURCHIELLI, TONY BRESCINI, STEPHEN THOMPSON, EDUARDO FRANCISCO, JAMES STOKOE, GABRIEL HARDMAN, ROBERT CAREY, KIERAN MCKEOWN, GUILHERME BALBI, JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS & SAM KIETH

Covers by JAMES STOKOE & CARLOS D'ANDA

Complete your ALIENS library with one final tome of terror! When Private Zula Hendricks goes AWOL to defend Earth from the xenomorphs, she faces demons from her past while fighting for her future! Engineering officer Wascylewski must use all available tools to survive an attack by the deadliest creature known to man! When their colony is evacuated, all 12-year-old Maxon and his mom have to do is make it to the spaceport — but between them and it are…Aliens! And Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda joins the resistance! Plus: more horrifying stories — including a twisted tale illustrated by returning ALIENS alumnus Sam Kieth! Collecting ALIENS: FAST TRACK TO HEAVEN, ALIENS: COLONIAL MARINES — NO MAN LEFT BEHIND, ALIEN: ISOLATION, ALIENS: DEFIANCE #1-12, ALIENS: DEAD ORBIT #1-4, ALIENS: DUST TO DUST #1-4, ALIENS: RESISTANCE #1-4, ALIENS: RESCUE #1-4, ALIEN: THE ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY #1-5 and ALIEN 3: THE UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY #1-5 — plus material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (2011) #12-17 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2016: ALIENS.

1032 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92894-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC D'ANDA COVER [DM ONLY]

1032 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92895-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI COVER

Written by PETER DAVID, IAN EDGINTON, BEN RAAB, TERRY KAVANAGH, PAT MILLS, TONY SKINNER, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, JON PETERSON & MARK WAID

Penciled by RICK LEONARDI, KELLEY JONES, TOM GRINDBERG, RON LIM, CHRIS BATISTA, JIM FERN, JOE ST. PIERRE, DAVID BOLLER, ROGER ROBINSON, ANDREW WILDMAN, KEITH POLLARD, MIKE MCKONE, MALCOLM DAVIS, GRANT MIEHM, PAT BRODERICK, TOM MORGAN, GABRIEL MORRISSETTE & MORE

Covers by RICK LEONARDI & JIM FERN

Peter David's futuristic epic, collected in full! The year 2099 is full of menace, but none so insidious as the corrupt corporations that run the world! Miguel O'Hara, his DNA rewritten in an attempt to escape his employer Alchemax, has gained amazing powers — and become the new Spider-Man! But as Miguel battles injustice in both high and low society, menaces new and familiar come calling: Venture, the Specialist, the Vulture, the mysterious Thanatos and more! The possible return of the Asgardian gods unites Miguel with 2099's other heroes — but who is the Net Prophet? How will Spider-Man react when Doctor Doom conquers America? And what is Miguel's connection to Venom 2099? Collecting SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #1-46 and ANNUAL #1, RAVAGE 2099 #15, X-MEN 2099 #5, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, SPIDER-MAN 2099 MEETS SPIDER-MAN and SPIDER-MAN 2099 SPECIAL.

1384 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94779-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FERN COVER [DM ONLY]

1384 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94780-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAVAGE AVENGERS BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC FINCH COVER

Written by GERRY DUGGAN with CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., KIM JACINTO, PATCH ZIRCHER, GREG SMALLWOOD, BUTCH GUICE, ADAM GORHAM, KEV WALKER & RON GARNEY with JOHN ROMITA JR.

Covers by DAVID FINCH & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Out of the Hyborian Age and into the Marvel Universe, here comes Conan the Barbarian! As the Cimmerian warrior finds his way in the 21st century, he'll meet savage new friends more than happy to join him in battle — including Wolverine, Venom, Elektra and the Punisher! The Hand has summoned a death god from a celestial hell, and the only thing standing between Earth and destruction is Conan and those who will fight by his side. As Conan's global journey begins, he is joined by Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Doctor Doom, Magik, Deadpool and more — but can even a whole army of Savage Avengers stand against evil wizard Kulan Gath, harnessing the awesome power of the elder god Shuma-Gorath? Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #0-28 and ANNUAL #1, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #190-191 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (AVENGERS/SAVAGE AVENGERS).

744 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94784-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SAVAGE AVENGERS BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

744 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94785-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC OTTLEY KINDRED COVER

Written by NICK SPENCER & MORE

Penciled by RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS, MICHELE BANDINI, CHRIS BACHALO, IBAN COELLO, KEN LASHLEY, GERARDO SANDOVAL, KEV WALKER, PATRICK GLEASON, FRANCESCO MANNA, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE

Covers by RYAN OTTLEY

Few writers have put Peter Parker through the wringer quite like Nick Spencer! His epic and sprawling run begins with an alien invasion, a troublesome doppelganger and a shocking new roommate: the villainous Boomerang! And things only get wilder from there for Spider-Man as an old romance is rekindled, a new friendship forms and J. Jonah Jameson causes a different kind of trouble as a fiercely pro-Spidey shock jock! Threats mount — including the Enforcers, Taskmaster and Black Ant, Kraven the Hunter, Electro and the new Sinister Syndicate! Carnage wreaks havoc, Spider-Man 2099 returns from the future and Black Cat does what she does best — but who is the horrifying villain lurking in the shadows? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #1-43, #16.HU and #18.HU-20.HU; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: FULL CIRCLE and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY).

1328 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94609-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC OTTLEY FIRST ISSUE COVER [DM ONLY]

1328 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94610-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & Pérez OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC PEREZ FIRST ISSUE COVER NEW PRINTING!

Written by KURT BUSIEK, JERRY ORDWAY, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, MARK WAID, ROGER STERN & MORE

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, JERRY ORDWAY, STUART IMMONEN, CARLOS PACHECO, LEONARDO MANCO, SEAN CHEN, ANDY KUBERT & DEREC AUCOIN

Covers by GEORGE PÉREZ

Fan-favorite creators Kurt Busiek and George Pérez craft a new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes! The Avengers have always defended humanity against the forces of evil. When duty calls, these legendary champions answer, fighting valiantly for justice. But as the Avengers re-form in the wake of a life-changing event, they must face an array of foes like no other: Morgan Le Fay, the Squadron Supreme, the Kree, the Legion of the Unliving, the Thunderbolts and the Wrecking Crew — not to mention facing Kang and Immortus in the Destiny War! But when the merciless Ultron attacks, wiping out an entire nation in his hatred for mankind, the Avengers must live up to their name — if they can! Collecting AVENGERS (1998) #0-23, #1 ROUGH CUT and ANNUAL '98-99; IRON MAN (1998) #7; CAPTAIN AMERICA (1998) #8; QUICKSILVER #10 and AVENGERS FOREVER (1998) #1-12.

1184 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94545-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & Pérez OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC Pérez ANNIVERSARY COVER [DM ONLY]

1184 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94546-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WITTER COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by KIERON GILLEN & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by KEV WALKER, SALVADOR LARROCA, ANDREA BROCCARDO, EMILIO LAISO, MARC LAMING, WILL SLINEY, CASPAR WIJNGAARD & WILTON SANTOS

Covers by ASHLEY WITTER & ROD REIS

Meet the galaxy's most daring rogue archaeologist as she dances between the dark side and the light! Doctor Chelli Aphra's unique skills made her of interest to none other than Darth Vader – but things went sour, and now she's trying to keep a low profile. Which is easier said than done, since she's traveling with two sociopathic murder-droids and a Wookie bounty hunter! But as Aphra's archaeological escapades get more dangerous, she soon finds herself over her head. Will a growing romance with a strict Imperial officer redeem her – or destroy them both? Adventure, excitement and terror await! Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016) 1-40; Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Annual (2017) 1-3; Darth Vader (2015) 3-4, 8 21, 25; Star Wars (2015) 13, 19 31-32; Star Wars: The Screaming Citadel (2017) 1; material from Star Wars: Empire Ascendant (2020) 1.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94794-1

Trim Size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC REIS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94795-8

Trim Size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS OMNIBUS HC MCNIVEN COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, JUSTINA IRELAND, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, ALYSSA WONG, RODNEY BARNES, ETHAN SACKS & GREG PAK

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN, LUKE ROSS, DAVID MESSINA, IBRAIM ROBERSON, LUCA PIZZARI, KEI ZAMA, DAVID BALDEÓN, GUIU VILANOVA, RAMON ROSANAS, PAOLO VILLANELLI, RAFFAELE IENCO, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, MINKYU JUNG & FEDERICO SABBATINI

Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN & LEINIL YU

All-out war engulfs the galaxy! Notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has finally landed his greatest prize: Han Solo, frozen in carbonite. But Solo is about to become one highly sought-after smuggler! The rebels want their friend back, the Empire seeks revenge on one of its greatest enemies and other bounty hunters have their eyes on a big payday — but what moves will the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate make? Featuring Darth Vader, Jabba the Hutt, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Valance, Doctor Aphra and more! Collecting STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA; STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1-5; STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS — JABBA THE HUTT, 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS, BOUSHH and IG-88; STAR WARS (2020) #13-18; STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12-17; STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #12-17 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #10-15.

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94782-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS OMNIBUS HC YU COVER [DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94783-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – THE ADAPTATIONS OMNIBUS HC LIGHTLE COVER

Written by RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by ANDREW WILDMAN, CHRIS BATISTA, NICK NAPOLITANO, JOHN HEBERT, SCOTT ROSEMA, PAUL BORGES, MANNY CLARK, ERNIE STINER, STEFANO RAFFAELE, HECTOR COLLAZO, BEN HERRERA & MORE

Covers by STEVE LIGHTLE & KERRY GAMMILL

Exploding from your TV screen! The iconic X-Men: The Animated Series thrilled fans in the 1990s and defined the X-Men for an entire generation. And their small-screen adventures, inspired by the X-Men's classic storylines, were adapted into comic book form as well! Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Jubilee and Morph are Professor X's Uncanny X-Men — ready to battle threats including Sabretooth, the Juggernaut and Magneto, Master of Magnetism! But when the giant, mutant-hunting Sentinels attack, one of the X-Men will pay the ultimate price! Plus: Cable and Bishop each arrive from the future, Rogue seeks a cure for her plight, Apocalypse unleashes his deadly Horsemen and more — including action-packed takes on classic stories including "Days of Future Past" and the Dark Phoenix Saga! Collecting X-MEN ADVENTURES (1992) #1-15, X-MEN ADVENTURES (1994) #1-13 and X-MEN ADVENTURES (1995) #1-13.

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94777-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – THE ADAPTATIONS OMNIBUS HC GAMMILL COVER

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94778-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 4 HC

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER

Penciled by DON PERLIN with CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by BOB BUDIANSKY

America's favorite demon-biker is back with a whole new set of Masterworks-worthy tales! The first half of Michael Fleisher and Don Perlin's iconic run is collected here, and they make sure there's no rest for the road-weary Johnny Blaze. And when the Ghost Rider rears his fiery skull, a death-worshiping biker cult, a crazed nuclear scientist ready for meltdown and the soul-stealing Crimson Mage will pay for their transgressions! Then, Blaze enters into a feud with Flagg Fargo for bragging rights as America's premier stunt cyclist. Both the mortal and demon side of the Ghost Rider have a long road ahead — and it reaches its end with issue #50 and a time-traveling team-up with the original Western Ghost Rider! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #36-50.

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93322-7

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 4 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 331 [DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93323-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 2 HC

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by GENE COLAN with MIKE PLOOG, ROSS ANDRU & VICENTE ALCAZAR

Cover by GIL KANE

Dracula's reign of terror continues, brought to you by the fan-favorite creative team of Marv Wolfman, Gene Colan and Tom Palmer! While being pursued by Frank Drake, Rachel Van Helsing and Taj Nital, the King of the Vampires draws attention from other parties — including Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night! What unexpected role has Dracula played in the family history of Marvel's most famous werewolf? And it's not just vampire hunters that Dracula must worry about in his pursuit of power: The Count has his hands full with other members of his bloodthirsty brethren, not to mention the inimitable super villain Doctor Sun! Also featuring the dire secrets of the Darkhold and the origin of Blade: Vampire Hunter! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #12-22, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #15, GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 and material from DRACULA LIVES #4 and #6.

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93342-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 2 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 332 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93343-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

IRON FIST: THE SHATTERED SWORD TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MICHAEL YG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Who is Iron Fist? Danny Rand no longer wields his legendary power. He's just a guy who knows kung fu. So who will take Danny's place as the Iron Fist? A new heroic legacy begins as a young warrior in great pain turns to the martial arts masters of K'un-Lun for aid — and gets far more than he bargained for! Can this lost soul balance his chi, win the favor of Shou-Lao the Undying and join a long line of champions? The world had better hope so, because a dark god is rising — and all hope of stopping him lies with the newest Iron Fist! Meanwhile, Danny is searching for his successor — and may have to cash in a favor from an old friend! But he isn't the only one hunting the new Iron Fist! Who will find him first? Collecting IRON FIST (2022) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9476-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Out of the pages of NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN comes something different…something savage! Peter Parker has gone through a horrifying transformation — one that has left him more spider than man. Far from his friendly neighborhood, the animalistic Spider-Man finds himself in a terrifying jungle — where he soon becomes the leader of a tribe of monstrous victims just like him! But with a terrifying global conspiracy on one side and the lethal Baron Zemo on the other, can a barely human Peter somehow find a way to fight to the surface? And if he does, can he face himself after all he's done as a monster? As the truth about the Immaculatum is revealed, Peter may give in to his savage side forever. Collecting SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94588-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH TPB

Written by RON MARZ

Penciled by RON LIM

Cover by RON LIM

Ron Marz and Ron Lim return to the Sentinel of the Spaceways with a new tale of cosmic adventure set during their classic 1990s SILVER SURFER run! When the Reality Gem is stolen from safekeeping by an unknown antagonist, the resulting chaos attracts the attention of Thanos — and the Mad Titan seeks the aid of the Surfer to recover the gem! As reality fractures around them, Norrin must do the unthinkable and ally himself with his bitter enemy. The unlikely duo will cross paths with familiar faces — including Nebula, Jack of Hearts, Galactus and the original (and long-dead) Kree Captain Mar-Vell! But will even the awesome power of the Silver Surfer and Thanos be enough to restore order to the Marvel Universe? Or will doing so mean a galaxy where the Surfer never existed? Collecting SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93221-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 2: TOO TOUGH TO DIE TPB

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by FEDERICO SABBATINI & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by CORY SMITH

How can Marc Spector fight someone no one knows? Out for blood, Moon Knight hits the streets armed with only a name: Zodiac! But sometimes the streets hit back — and Marc, fighting his way through the underworld to answer a question he's barely grasped, had better watch his back! Then, when an unnatural labyrinth swallows up his people, Moon Knight faces an impossible challenge! And as an assassin infiltrates the Midnight Mission, another hidden enemy strikes where Marc is most vulnerable. Attacked on two fronts, the Fist of Khonshu is on the defensive — but that's where he's most dangerous! Plus: Arrested during the DEVIL'S REIGN event, Moon Knight must fight for survival in a high-tech prison filled with the very criminals he helped put away! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #7-12 and DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93111-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILK VOL. 2: AGE OF THE WITCH TPB

Written by EMILY KIM

Penciled by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Silk is back! Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning spider-hero! As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy begins questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait — because a powerful new villain has been turned loose! An ancient, wicked witch is draining the life force out of young people, and Silk has to figure out how to stop her before she claims another victim. But what Cindy doesn't know is that she is the witch's next target! In a race against the clock to stop this evil sorceress from putting her grand plan in motion, Silk will discover the dangers of ancient Korean magic…and social media. Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller Emily Kim and the return of legendary comic artist Takeshi Miyazawa! Collecting SILK (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93279-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by GERMÁN PERALTA & PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

The final chapter of Peter David's epic prequel trilogy! A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before his might. Finally, the Maestro — the gamma-spawned tyrant once known as the Hulk — can reign over his kingdom of Dystopia with a firm green fist. But there are greater threats still lurking in the arid landscape of this ruined Earth, and even the Maestro didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with the Sub-Mariner and a vengeance-crazed Doom! When Emil Blonsky turns out to be just the opening salvo of a larger attack, can the Maestro continue to out-smash and outwit the forces that want him dead? Prepare for World War M! Collecting MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93118-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 10: THE DEATH HUNTERS TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI, JAVIER GARRÓN & IBAN COELLO

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Deep in the dark heart of the multiverse stands a shining watchtower. From there, the cybernetic soldiers called Deathloks are deployed to deal with grave threats to all the myriad realms that make up reality. Now, the Deathloks arrive on Earth bearing a dire warning for the Avengers – and the Death Hunt is about to begin! The Black Skull, the Ghost Goblin, young Thanos, Doom Supreme and more Multiversal Masters of Evil are coming…and, with both Asgard and Avengers Mountain under assault, powerful new allies must assemble. Welcome, Namor the Sub-Mariner and Jane Foster, a.k.a. Valkyrie! But surely Starbrand is too young to be an Avenger? Meanwhile, what is Nighthawk up to? Snakes alive, it's the new Serpent Society! And can two versions of Jane Foster – Valkyrie and the mighty Thor – unite to save her soul? Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #51-56.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92628-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE, LEONARDO ROMERO, DECLAN SHALVEY, AL EWING, PETER DAVID, GREG SMALLWOOD, PAUL AZACETA, DAVID PEPOSE, ANN NOCENTI, KEVIN EASTMAN, PEACH MOMOKO & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, LEONARDO ROMERO, SIMONE D'ARMINI, ROD REIS, GREG LAND, GREG SMALLWOOD, PAUL AZACETA, FEDERICO SABBATINI, KEVIN EASTMAN, PEACH MOMOKO & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Elektra walks the line between good and evil — with style! It's an undisputed fact: Trained by both the vicious Hand and the benevolent Chaste, Elektra Natchios is the best assassin in the Marvel Universe! And a murderers' row of all-star Marvel creators are here to present the proof, in glorious black and white…with lashings of blood! A dozen astonishing tales set throughout her long and lethal life illustrate her fighting skills, ninja training and sheer determination! From the mean streets of Hell's Kitchen to the seedy back alleys of Madripoor — and even farther afield — prepare to see Elektra in a whole new light…taking on ninjas, vampires and worse on the larger-than-life pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93268-8

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ & JAVIER PIÑA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet — and Captain Krakoa is born! But what secrets lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero? Then, M.O.D.O.K. takes aim! The X-Men have faced many foes over the years, but few have had a face as big as this one. And as the Quiet Council of Krakoa, the Great Ring of Arakko and the Central Column of Orchis each make vital decisions that will affect their people for years to come, the X-Men find themselves caught in the crossfire — with an old enemy waiting to strike! Plus: On a rare day off, the women of the X-Men head out for the hottest action in the galaxy: Gameworld! But if it's true that the house always wins, our X-Ladies might be in over their heads. Collecting X-MEN (2021) #7-12.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92724-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 14 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, DAVID BALDEÓN, SI SPURRIER, VITA AYALA & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by BOB QUINN, PACO MEDINA, MATTEO LOLLI, PEPE LARRAZ & MORE

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

ON SALE JULY 2022

Tragic endings and new beginnings in the Reign of X! X-Factor faces an eventful night at the Hellfire Gala as secrets are revealed — and a fatal discovery is made. The morning after, Nightcrawler deals with the hangover — and tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa! But did any of the Children of the Atom make it to the biggest party of the year? When the truth finally comes out about these heroic teens, they face a heartbreaking goodbye — maybe forever! And as the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle, a new blockbuster era begins. The first elected team of X-Men is here — and they intend to save the world! Collecting X-FACTOR (2020) #10, WAY OF X #3, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6, MARAUDERS (2019) #22 and X-MEN (2021) #1.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94516-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-CELLENT VOL. 1: HEREDITARY-X TPB

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by MICHAEL ALLRED

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

They were cherished by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought, and they died…a lot…all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight! But they're old news now, because there's a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Peter Milligan, Michael Allred and Laura Allred return to introduce the best new super hero team you didn't know you needed! Meet…the X-Cellent! But as the long-thought-dead Zeitgeist recruits new members for his smash-hit mutant phenomenon, will they turn out to be team players — or the latest in a long line of adversaries? Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-STATIX #1 and X-CELLENT #1-5.

152 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91698-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SABRETOOTH: THE ADVERSARY TPB

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The island nation of Krakoa has ushered in a bright new era for mutantkind — paradise after years of persecution. But even mutants must deal with monsters in their midst, and Victor Creed is perhaps the worst. One of the first acts of the Krakoan Quiet Council was to exile the savage Sabretooth to the pit beneath Krakoa, locked away in an endless darkness for his countless crimes against both mutants and humans. Now, you're about to find out what Sabretooth has been up to since he was banished — and it's not what you expect! And when he welcomes five more mutants to his own private hell, are they ready for what they'll find? No, they are not. Can these exiles find a way to stop fighting each other and start working together…on a way out? Collecting SABRETOOTH (2022) #1-5.

152 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93145-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE THING: THE NEXT BIG THING TPB

Written by WALTER MOSLEY

Penciled by TOM REILLY

Cover by TOM REILLY

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Renowned storyteller Walter Mosley brings his signature style to Yancy Street's favorite son! This sweeping saga of the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing will range from the urban sprawl of Manhattan's back alleys to the farthest reaches of the cosmos! A lonely evening and a chance encounter (or is it?) send Ben Grimm embarking on an unexpected sojourn — where he must battle foes both old and new! But as the Thing fights and fights to rescue his newfound love, Amaryllis, from the seemingly unstoppable Brusque, there's more going on than meets the eye! Featuring characters drawn from all throughout the Marvel Universe, "The Next Big Thing" is here to remind audiences why the Thing is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the history of comics! Collecting THE THING (2021) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92799-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16