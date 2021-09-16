December 2021 Marvel Comics revealed

Marvel Comics is setting up a winter wonderland of superhero goodness in its December 2021 solicitations, with five full weeks of comics planned for release in the final month of the year.

December also brings out a new variant cover initiative for Marvel called 'Villains Reign' in which popular Marvel heroes such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and more are mashed up with Marvel super-villains.

And speaking of Captain America, he's about to face some competition in the field of nationalized heroes, as the mutants are about to get their own patriotic defender, appropriately named Captain Krakoa. The mysterious hero has yet to be identified, but their identity will lead to some tension between Captain Krakoa and the rest of the X-Men.

Marvel's solicits don't stop with December either, scheduling a few January titles including Sabretooth #1, Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #1, and Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1.

You can also check out the Marvel Comics September 2021 solicitations, the Marvel Comics October 2021 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics November 2021 solicitations, or check out all of Marvel and DC's here on our solicitations tab.

But enough intro. Read all the December solicits and look at all the December covers below...

Marvel December 2021 Spotlight comic books

DEVIL'S REIGN #1 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Connecting Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

RED BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The story that's been building for years is here! Wilson Fisk went from Kingpin to mayor of the biggest city in America and is going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home. The man who once destroyed Daredevil has set his sights on The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. And since it's Fisk, once he takes them all down, you know he's going to sign it.

CROSSBONES! TASKMASTER! TYPHOID MARY! SHOCKER! WHIPLASH! RHINO! KRAVEN! Fisk has an ARMY of super villains at his command – and this is just his opening salvo. For years, Fisk has waited for his time to strike, and YOU WON'T BELIEVE the aces he's got up his sleeves!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DEVIL'S REIGN #2 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Wilson Fisk has set the Marvel Universe on a dangerous and violent path, hoping to remake it in his own image. Systematically leveraging the power of his office against the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Fisk takes his most dangerous and craven step yet… The THUNDERBOLTS are reporting for duty!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Hizzoner isn't the only one with ambitions—the forces he's marshaled do as well. You know what they say about honor among thieves…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

TIMELESS #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • KEV WALKER, JOE BENNETT & MARK BAGLEY (A)

COVER BY KAEL NGU

Hidden Gem Variant COVER by DON HECK

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator—but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO SCALERA

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE!

On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER A BY PEACH MOMOKO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER B BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ALLRED

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX GARNER

THERE'S NO CALM BEFORE THIS STORM!

Mariko Yashida's journey through the mysterious forest of Kirisaki Mountain has brought her face-to-face with strange and terrible creatures. But she's about to be tested like never before when she crosses paths with literal gods! You won't want to miss this electrifying showdown in part FOUR of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS SAGA by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN CREATORS CUT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

A Marvel story unlike any you've ever seen before—now presented in bold black and white! This special edition of Stormbreaker Peach Momoko's revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe also includes layouts, pencils, character designs and unused art!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY •

Variant Cover by JOE QUINONES

• With her nephew at death's door, May Parker is not just going to sit around accepting that Peter's ailments aren't solvable with conventional means.

• Aunt May is going to seek UNCONVENTIONAL MEANS by way of her ex-fiancé DOCTOR OCTOPUS!!!

• One of the most controversial couples in comics history is back together, and they're Peter Parker's only hope of living through BEYOND!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by ARIST DEYN • DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• It's new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man!!!

• The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn.

• So it's up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JORGE FORNÉS (A) • Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY Joshua "Sway" Swaby Variant Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

• Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center.

• Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter Parker to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up.

• Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PATRICK GLEASON (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & PATRICK GLEASON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

• The creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades, as Patrick Gleason writes and draws this issue.

• The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON

& CODY ZIGLAR • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE

• The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence. Ben Reilly isn't the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock's case, MANY sleeves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFERNO #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeón

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY UDON

TO EMBERS! Jonathan Hickman's time on X-Men ends with the dramatic conclusion of one of the first and best mysteries he brought to the line. Valerio Schiti returns on art to help bring down one of the foundations of the era.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

HULK #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant COVER by ADAM KUBERT

"MAD SCIENTIST" Part 2 of 6 Bruce Banner finally has total control with the Hulk locked away. But with a tight grip on his plans, Bruce forgot one thing…variables can happen at any time…and this one? Even Bruce couldn't have imagined. The craziness continues, as the Hulk hurdles farther into space, but he is not alone out there!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE, DECLAN SHALVEY & LEONARDO ROMERO (W)

LEONARDO ROMERO & MORE! (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Fact • noun • fakt - Definition of Fact 1 a: something that has actual existence b: an actual occurrence c: ELEKTRA NATCHIOS IS THE BEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

KING CONAN #1 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by STAN SAKAI

Variant Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans

Connecting Collage Variant Cover by MR GARCIN

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

CONAN'S LAST STAND AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD! Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar return to the saga of CONAN in an all-new adventure that takes the story of the Cimmerian further than has ever been revealed in ANY media to date! As Robert E. Howard posited, when King Conan grows restless on the throne, he sails west, toward land and adventure unknown. Now see the first step of King Conan's fateful journey from Aquilonia, as an old and terrible danger threatens to end the saga of the Cimmerian once and for all! Don't dare miss the first issue of the adventure of a lifetime!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROY THOMAS (W) • BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH (A/C)

Over fifty years ago, legendary writer Roy Thomas teamed with visionary artist Barry Windsor-Smith for the first comic book adaptation of Robert E. Howard's pulp novel icon — introducing True Believers to swords and sorcery in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Conan comic books soon became a huge, industry-changing success story — and it all began with CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 in 1970! Join the young Cimmerian warrior as he and an Aesir raiding party invade the land of Vanaheim — setting Conan on a path of adventure leading to winged demons, a dark temple and the mysterious Star-Stone, which would offer a vision of Conan's future as a king! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 2 T'Challa must act quickly to save his sleeper agents before they are assassinated! With the help of his sister, Shuri, he might be one step closer to the culprits…but is it too late? The assassins seem to always be one step ahead. And T'Challa better watch his back, for secrets lie everywhere…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING 75960620042900211

THE THING #2 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C) • Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

WALTER MOSLEY'S FORAY INTO THE MARVEL UNIVERSE CONTINUES! From the stage at Radio City Music Hall to a secret underground conclave situated deep beneath Central Park, bashful Benjamin J. Grimm fights and fights and fights to rescue his newfound love, Amaryllis, from the seemingly unstoppable Brusque! But there's more going on than meets the eye, and the Thing's epic journey continues to take larger and larger steps, from the gritty urban setting of Yancy Street to the far-flung reaches of the cosmos!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• As everything Dylan Brock has come to know and love unravels around him, he is beginning to realize a terrible truth: The VENOM SYMBIOTE is not a harmless pet, no matter how much it pretends to be one. It's an alien. A dangerous, violent, often bloodthirsty alien. Whatever bond it had with Dylan's father, Eddie Brock, special as it may have been…is gone. And Dylan might be soon too.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by MASHAL AHMED

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MS. MARVEL RETURNS IN A NEW STORY FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR SAMIRA AHMED!

While on a break visiting her cousin in Chicago, Kamala Khan stumbles upon a robbery at a university physics lab . . . and maybe sets off an explosion of interdimensional proportions in the process. Still, nothing she can't handle. Or so she thinks, until she gets home and finds her whole world turned upside down . . .and into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone she knows singing, and how can she make it stop?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS • Variant by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• Meet the PALADINS! When a group of eager new super heroes interrupts Cap and Iron Man's hunt for escaped Hydra commander Veronica Eden, Steve and Tony struggle to determine whether the team is an asset or a liability. But they'll need all the help they can get when Veronica makes a powerful new friend…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marieke Nijkamp (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Stephanie Hans

Before Kate can fully wrap her head around the fact that her estranged sister Susan has reappeared (what?) and was the one who invited her to Resort Chapiteau in the first place (what?!) and that this case is definitely not going to allow much in the way of pool time (ughhh), she gets pulled into something she does know how to handle: a little girl staying at the resort has gone missing. But in spite of the fact that she's basically an Avenger, the resort staff don't want her investigating. So now Kate has three mysteries on her hands: Where is the girl, what is the resort hiding – and what does this have to do with her family in the first place?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT (W) • IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (A) • Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

PODCAST CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT LEADS THE RETURN TO THE WASTELANDS OF OLD MAN LOGAN! The super villains united and took out most of the world's super heroes decades ago, and while the man known as LOGAN attempted to live a life of peace, he had to pop the claws once again to do what he does best! But saving the day looks different with the Baby Hulk under his care. Is Logan doing the right thing by protecting the progeny of the HULK or dooming what's left of the war-torn world? Logan may not have long to ponder if he is crushed by the ADAMANTIUM ARMOR of his newfound enemy DOWNFALL! Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil Season 1 showrunner, WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) teams with fan-favorite artist Ibrahim Moustafa to tell an all-new story of WOLVERINE in the days after the conclusion of the original OLD MAN LOGAN, as he fights once again to save the people of the Wastelands who have been crushed under the heel of the RED SKULL and BRUCE BANNER!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

PODCAST CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

PODCAST VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

DEADLY ACCURACY! Witness the never-before-told story of HAWKEYE'S training with STICK – the man formerly known as DAREDEVIL! Clint Barton's sight may be gone, but his will to avenge is stronger than ever, and with the training and expert guidance of MATT MURDOCK, arrows will fly again! But what is Murdock's actual target? And how will this change Hawkeye's path in the Wastelands? This is one issue YOU can't afford to miss!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

PODCAST CONNECTING INK VARIANT

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING! DOCTOR DOOM helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

PODCAST CONNECTING INK VARIANT

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING! DOCTOR DOOM helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT (W) • WELL-BEE (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

PODCAST CONNECTING INK VARIANT

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

WHO IS THE BLACK WIDOW? The LIZARD KING has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly BLACK WIDOW! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected? Witness her first appearance in the Old Man Universe!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RICH DOUEK (W) • Brent Peeples (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

PODCAST VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

PETER QUILL HAUNTED BY HIS PAST! The legendary STAR-LORD has fallen on hard times. With the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY disbanded, PETER QUILL returned to Earth to find it a wasteland unlike anything he's seen across the stars – heroes dead, villains in power. While he's taken out one threat, others remain in the Wastelands, and Star-Lord's own desire to assuage his guilt for being off-world during the calamity will land him right in the middle of another! Will Quill overcome the MYSTERIOUS FORCE waiting for him at the site of his lost love's death? Or is she not really dead at all?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • DIOGENES NEVES (A) • Cover by JAMES HARREN

Design Variant by CIAN TORMEY

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE SPIDER TRAPPED IN A WEB OF HIS OWN MAKING! After reading from the ancient Darkhold, Spider-Man was meant to gain the power to enter the dread Chthon's dimension and stop him from spreading his mythic darkness across the globe. Instead the book drove him insane – but what does that mean for the stalwart Peter Parker? Dive into a warped world of Spider-Man's broken mind!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

THE DARKHOLD OMEGA #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • CIAN TORMEY (A) • Cover by JOE BENNETT

VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CIAN TORMEY

THE FATE OF ALL EXISTENCE LIES IN THE HANDS OF FIVE TWISTED MINDS! Five of the world's greatest heroes – Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Blade, Wasp, and Iron Man – took a chance and read from the cursed Darkhold. They were meant to gain the power to fight back the dread elder god Chthon – but instead they've lost their minds and all they once held dear. Was it worth the cost? And who is their bold new ally – a product of Chthon's dark dimension, or something else entirely? Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey deliver a heart-pounding conclusion to the epic Darkhold event – and introduce a hero who will take the Marvel Universe by storm!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANNY LORE (W) • DYLAN BURNETT (A)

Cover by BOSSLOGIC

VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeon

A long time ago, Doctor Strange destroyed every vampire in the world with one spell, including Dracula. Now,, with Strange dead, Dracula's Vampire Nation celebrates! That doesn't sit too well with Strange's old friend, and new Vampire Nation sheriff, Blade the Vampire Hunter! But what happens when interlopers from another dimension invade the vamp's territory and put all the bloodsuckers' lives at risk? Will Blade do his duty to protect them? Or will he help make sure the vamps stay wiped out this time?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by MATÍAS BERGARA

LONDON'S BURNING! THE BLACK KNIGHTS RIDE AGAIN! All manner of vile extradimensional foes invade Earth following the collapse of Doctor Strange's magical safeguards for the planet. Dane Whitman, A.K.A. the BLACK KNIGHT, receives a terrible vision from the EBON SIEGE while Jacks, now sharing the burden of the EBONY BLADE with her father, rides off to confront a terrible evil attacking London – the X-MEN?! Krakoa's greatest heroes have been transformed – but by what?! Jacks, Dane and Faiza Hussain – wielder of the mighty sword EXCALIBUR – must team up to save the X-Men before an even deadlier threat destroys them all!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by Paco Medina

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

WHO WILL BE THE NEW SORCERER SUPREME? Someone has to stop the giant mystical threat devouring all magic, and it can't be the Avengers. Or the Fantastic Four. Or the X-Men. It'll take someone with the greatest skills and command over the mystic arts to save us all. It'll take the Sorcerer Supreme. But who will that be?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel December 2021 X-Men comic books

X-MEN LEGENDS #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • DAN JURGENS (A/C)

Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

WHO WILL SURVIVE THE EIGHTH CIRCLE? CHARLES XAVIER. BEAST. AMANDA MUELLER. MOIRA MACTAGGERT. MAGNETO. Some of the greatest minds and experts on mutantkind are assembled by MR. SINISTER to discuss the evolution of Homo superior…but to what devious end?! Rest assured, there'll be at least one dead body before dessert at this meeting of the Eighth Circle! Dan Jurgens joins Fabian Nicieza as he returns to his original X-MEN run with an all-new tale set to startle and upend what you thought you knew about Sinister's machinations!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant Cover by Paul Renaud

THE FINAL FRONTIER? Sword Station One is crashing to Earth. The Lethal Legion is poised to destroy the diplomatic zone. Abigail Brand is ready to make her move. But how far ahead did she plan? How many losses will she accept? And how many bodies will she leave in her wake?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Leah Williams (W) • Lucas Werneck & David Messina (A) • Cover by Valerio Schiti

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS • Variant Cover by Terry Dodson

JUSTICE IS SERVED. The mystery surrounding Magneto and Scarlet Witch is resolved. The guilty will be judged, the innocent absolved, the victims avenged…and all shall endure their own trials.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99X-FORCE #26

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ERUPTION! DOMINO, KID OMEGA and WOLVERINE head back into the thresher to recover the precious cargo stolen from Krakoa! If the team can survive the volcanic eruption and stormy seas, there's still the organization behind the plot—the reveal of which will have major ramifications on the next issues of X-FORCE! And the debut of the next wave of Mutant technology! Move over, Blackbird jet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #26

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ERUPTION! DOMINO, KID OMEGA and WOLVERINE head back into the thresher to recover the precious cargo stolen from Krakoa! If the team can survive the volcanic eruption and stormy seas, there's still the organization behind the plot—the reveal of which will have major ramifications on the next issues of X-FORCE! And the debut of the next wave of Mutant technology! Move over, Blackbird jet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #24

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • DANILO BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

NEW STATUS QUO FOR THE NEW MUTANTS! The New Mutants regroup in the aftermath of the Shadow King's attack! What will become of Amahl Farouk? Why is Warpath…crying?! How many snikts can fit into one panel? What happens to the Lost when they find one another? All this and more in a single issue—plus the setup for the next big arc, a story too magical to be believed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Pepe Larraz

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY Russell Dauterman

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA? There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #18

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • Zé Carlos & Stephen Segovia (A)

COVER BY Stephen Segovia • Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

HELLIONS NO MORE! ORPHAN-MAKER has committed a horrible crime. As he faces the ultimate penalty, the cracks in the HELLIONS team are on full display. Secrets, betrayals, alliances and loss all come to the surface as the fallout of Orphan-Maker's actions threatens to end all the Hellions have worked toward! Plus: The return of a fan-favorite X-character in a decision that will rock the foundation of Krakoa!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JAVIER FERNANDEZ (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by E.M. Gist • DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE OLD MUTANT AND THE SEA! It's the one that got away…but not for long! The deadliest creature on Krakoa is off its shore, and the deadliest mutant there is will at last set out to hunt the leviathan he encountered on an X-FORCE mission. But can WOLVERINE take down this hidden creature of the deep that's bigger and stronger and older than math can figure? He'd better, because no one is safe until he does.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #27

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by Dike Ruan

THE SUN SETS ON THE MARAUDERS. The Marauders' first tour comes to a close as the shake-ups within the Hellfire Trading Company crystalize. Will any of the inner circle remain standing? And can the crew survive the changes happening around them?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXCALIBUR #26

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

OTHERWORLD FALLS! Merlyn and King Arthur have taken the Starlight Citadel. Saturnyne still lives – but not for long. Betsy Braddock must decide once and for all where her loyalties lie. It's all been building to this – the fantasy ends here and reality rushes in. There is no haven for the witchbreed. Can they hold on to their champion, here at the twilight of an age?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel December 2021 comic books

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

BEYOND TIE-IN! The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #18

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ • DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAIN VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

DOWN CAME THE REIGN… A DEVIL'S REIGN TIE-IN! Mayor Wilson Fisk is purging vigilantes from his city, and Spider-Woman is on his list! Fisk will do anything to bring her down, including going after her loved ones. It's all on the line for Spider-Woman during DEVIL'S REIGN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) •

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO • Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Beaten, bloody, his world burning down around him—this was how the Moon Knight was born. And now it's happening all over again. Outmaneuvered, outgunned, out-planned, Moon Knight's mysterious enemy has strode out of the shadows to strike—and when this villain strikes, they strike true. At the mercy of a maniac, will Moon Knight die yet again?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE LAST AVENGERS STORY: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Visit the final days of Earth's Mightiest Heroes as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! They are the few remaining Avengers: Hawkeye, the blinded archer; the Wasp, pint-sized dynamo cursed with an incurable shrinking disease; Cannonball, the mutant X-Man; and former Ant-Man/Giant-Man Hank Pym. They're not the strongest, but they are the only hope in the final battle against the greatest enemies of mankind. They are the Last Avengers. And united, they will fall. In this shocking tale from THE LAST AVENGERS STORY #1-2, fan-favorite writer Peter David presents a dark vision of the future, stunningly realized in the painted artwork of Ariel Olivetti!

104 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

REBECCA ROANHORSE (W)

LUCA MARESCA & KYLE CHARLES (A)

Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

ECHO MEETS HER MAKER: THE ANCESTRAL PHOENIX OF CAHOKIA! On the run from a time-hopping enemy, Echo and her ally River find themselves in the ancient city of Cahokia—in the path of a Phoenix lost to history! As Echo's present and future disappear, will her powers wane? And will this ancestor help…or take the dregs of Echo's fire for herself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #51

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH • Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by TBA

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • VARIANT COVER BY Nick Bradshaw

THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #5 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFF "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

A kaiju-sized Scream symbiote is on a rampage, and the Iron Avengers will need every scrap of Infinite Mirror Shard energy they have to try to hold her back. But can the team even stay together when one of their own is corrupted by the Red Skull's ever-expanding power? Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE MARVELS #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY BEN DEWEY

The final member of the assault team is in place — or are they? — and the assault on Siancong begins. Witness all-out action against the forces of Lady Lotus, plus a look at what the citizens of Siancong (and Melinda May) have been through under the dome. And a shocking revelation from the all-new Warbird! And things get stranger...

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #35

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Spoiler Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Spoiler Design Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 4. As Carol and the other Marvels fight to save themselves and so much more from Vox Supreme's dark plans, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join the battle! While Vox Supreme believes he knows Carol Danvers inside and out, she has thrown him a curveball that neither of them ever imagined. Fans old and new will lose their minds over this one—don't miss the biggest expansion of the Captain Marvel mythos since she took the name and claimed her stars!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KANG THE CONQUEROR #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant COVER by SKAN

The cycle of Kang comes to an end. And the cycle of Kang begins anew. Nathaniel Richards wages one last battle in his war against fate—but did any of it make a difference? Does time mean nothing to Kang…or does Kang mean nothing to time?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEFENDERS #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant cover by Ken Niimura

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS... THERE WERE MARVELS! Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos – the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come – as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you'll have to experience to believe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #39

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

• A day of reckoning is coming for both the Marvel Universe and the Fantastic Four. But first Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman must survive a very personal family crisis. Guest-starring She-Hulk, the TVA, the Watcher and Nick Fury.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHAWK #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A/C)

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

Someone very close to the new Darkhawk has been killed. And the murderers are finally within his grasp for revenge! But will this defining moment set him up to be Marvel's next great hero…or its next great villain?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZAC THOMPSON (W)

GERMÁN GARCÍA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

THE CHAMPION OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS NOT WHO YOU EXPECT! For years, Ka-Zar has thought himself the master of the Savage Land. Turns out he's only a tolerated guest…and not nearly as powerful as he believed. Domovoy's power grows as the land decays! When the Plunders discover the mysterious subterranean Cradle, they think they've found the answer. But what's born in the Cradle will bring only death…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Devil's Reign Villain Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

IRON MAN HAS BECOME THE IRON GOD! Only trouble is Korvac has once again become cosmic as well. Their conflict now spills out across the universe as both newly nigh-invincible entities vie for absolute dominance. What does it look like when two massive egos with celestial-sized abilities duke it out? What kind of havoc does it cause as they tear through galaxies and dimensions? And how can a handful of tiny humans stop them in hope of saving their old friend Tony Stark?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #13

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • RAFAEL PIMENTEL (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL PIMENTEL

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL PIMENTEL

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! But how could someone have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know the story of Natasha Romanoff's time in Madripoor. But you never witnessed her greatest fight – and her most decisive defeat. Guest artist Rafael Pimentel joins superstar Kelly Thompson for the deadliest bout of the Black Widow's career – and that's just a taste of what's coming next for the Widows…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

WHO WAS SHANG-CHI'S MOTHER? Arrows will definitely fly when we flashback to the first meeting of Shang-Chi's parents! Who was Shang-Chi's mother? And how did someone so virtuous and heroic fall for an evil warlord like Zheng Zu? Plus, in the present, the tides begin to turn against Shang-Chi, as the mastermind gathering all of his foes stands revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 2 of 5. Mjolinr is on a rampage across the realms and is leaving death and destruction in its path! Thor must act fast to save his kingdom for the deadly prophecy of the God of Hammers is about to be unleashed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER

BY ARTHUR ADAMS

• This is it. The issue that you'll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now…See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won't believe your eyes.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #27

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

This is the one you've been waiting for—Conan, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom and a time master to be named later all join your favorite Savage Avengers to put a dagger-sized pin into the heart of the Kulan Gath saga. You won't see this end coming...'cause we didn't either.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ETERNALS #8

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C)

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MCU VARIANT COVER BY LEONEL CASTELLANI

MCU VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS WAHL

Eternals and Deviants have been at war for a million years. Our Eternals have had enough. They want to live in peace, alongside the Deviants. The Deviants have other ideas. Meanwhile, Thanos is Prime Eternal and, to everyone's surprise, puts into action a series of sensible policies for the good of all. There is a lie in this solicit. You may be able to spot it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel December 2021 Warhammer 40,000 and Star Wars comic books

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Design Variant Cover by EDGAR SALAZAR

THE TIME TO REPENT IS PAST – IT'S ALL-OUT WAR ON SISCIA! Time has run out for the SISTERS OF BATTLE when they encounter the forces of SLAANESH! As CANONESS VERIDYAN'S survivors attempt a return to the planet's surface, CANONESS ORIS and the full might of the order strike down!• But can they accomplish their mission and survive to tell the tale? The shocking conclusion to the SISCIA mission—and the link to the next WARHAMMER adventure!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABACC CARD VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

KNIGHTS OF REN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

WARRIORS OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ENEMIES OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

SYNDICATE VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

AFTER THE DAWN... COMES THE REIGN!

The story that began with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS continues here, in the second installment of a trilogy that will reshape the history of the Star Wars Galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial palace on Coruscant, Crimson Reign is a Star Wars saga like no other!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ORDER USING 75960620229400111

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

COLD COMFORT! A mysterious attack brings EMERICK and SIAN together at the Starlight to investigate connections to their case. Meanwhile, ARATHAB tries to ambush a Nihil ship with deadly results. Can Jedi Master Emerick and private eye Sian Holt uncover the clues to solve this case, or are they about to face their deadly demise at the hands of Nihil?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree? As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war. PLUS – The truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY MARC LAMING

DANGEROUS LESSONS! LUKE SKYWALKER has found a key piece of instruction in his journey along the JEDI path - the voice of his teacher, JEDI MASTER YODA. But the lesson Luke must learn will not be taught by Yoda, and it will take - and give - more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DARK ORDER! In the bowels of Bespin, DARTH VADER told his son he wanted to bring order to the galaxy. Now Vaders' promise is put to the test as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins against the criminal organization known as CRIMSON DAWN. What does "order" mean to a DARK LORD OF THE SITH? How far will he go to fight for it as the depth of Crimson Dawns' infiltration becomes clearer? And what fate awaits the heroes who follow him into battle?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • RAMON BACHS (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CHAOS SPREADS THROUGH THE UNDERWORLD! As Crimson Reign has ignited the underworld in all-out war, T'ONGA's team of bounty hunters – including BOSSK, ZUCKUSS and TASU LEECH – are running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict between syndicates! A mysterious bounty hunter is out to assassinate a high ranking Imperial officer in a daring hit on a heavily armed cruiser. But was the hunter given the right target?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

EVOCATIONS! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS stumble upon a STRANGE RITUAL...And STRANGER ENEMY! Will they fall victim to a practitioner of an ANCIENT CULT?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Marvel December 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale December 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1

DEVIL'S REIGN #1

HELLIONS #18

HULK #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

NEW MUTANTS #24

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1

THE THING #2

VENOM #3

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

On-sale December 8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #5

DEFENDERS #4

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN CREATOR'S CUT #1

ETERNALS #8

EXCALIBUR #26

KANG THE CONQUEROR #5

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4

MOON KNIGHT #6

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1

SAVAGE AVENGERS #27

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #19

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1

X-FORCE #26

On-sale December 15

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

AVENGERS #51

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT #1

DEVIL'S REIGN #2

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #2

IRON MAN #15

KING CONAN #1

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #3

S.W.O.R.D. #11

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #19

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #3

THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN #1

THE LAST AVENGERS STORY: MARVEL TALES #1

WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1

WOLVERINE #19

On-sale December 22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #2

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4

MARVEL: TIMELESS #1

SHANG-CHI #7

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #17

THOR #20

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

X-MEN #6

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #5

On-sale December 29

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84

CAPTAIN MARVEL #35

DARKHAWK #5

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #39

INFERNO #4

MARAUDERS #27

SPIDER-WOMAN #18

STAR WARS #20

THE DARKHOLD OMEGA #1

THE MARVELS #7

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #5

WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1

X-MEN LEGENDS #10

On-sale January 5, 2022 (fully solicited next month)

ALIEN #9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3

DEFENDERS #5

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

SABRETOOTH #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #4

STRANGE ACADEMY #15

THE X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1

VENOM #4

Marvel December 2021 comic book collections

THE SAVAGE SHE-HULK OMNIBUS HC FRANK CHO COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT with STAN LEE

Penciled by MIKE VOSBURG with JOHN BUSCEMA & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Covers by FRANK CHO & JOHN BUSCEMA

The complete original adventures of She-Hulk in one mighty Omnibus! When criminal defense attorney Jennifer Walters is shot by a mob hitman, her cousin saves her life with a blood transfusion — but that cousin is Bruce Banner, and his gamma-irradiated blood turns Jen into the savage She-Hulk! Suddenly, she's a mean, green lawyering machine, and criminals the world over had better watch out. Conflict rages not just between She-Hulk and the many super-powered enemies in store, but between She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters as well! Our heroine's two halves are in a battle for control as She-Hulk fights transforming back into Jen, while Jen risks losing herself in the She-Hulk's power. And each has their own separate romantic interest to boot! It ain't easy being green! Collecting SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1-25 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #88.

648 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93422-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE SAVAGE SHE-HULK OMNIBUS HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY]

648 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93423-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 7 HC NOWLAN COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MICHAEL FLEISCHER with JOHN BUSCEMA, ALAN ZELENETZ, PRIEST, JIM NEAL, STEVE SKEATES & LARRY YAKATA

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with ALFREDO ALCALA, PABLO MARCOS, VAL MAYERIK, GARY KWAPISZ, MARY WILSHIRE, ERNIE CHAN, RON WILSON, STAN WOCH & JUNE BRIGMAN

Covers by KEVIN NOWLAN & BOB LARKIN

SAVAGE SWORD enters an exciting new era with the debut of one of Conan's deadliest super villain adversaries: Wrarrl, better known as the Devourer of Souls! He earned that title by consuming the life force of anyone standing in his way — but he's never met a foe as ardent as Conan! Their iconic battle is the first of several engagements between the two in Marvel Conan lore. And returning to menace Conan is another of his legendary rogues' gallery: Captain Bor'aqh Sharaq, once thought dead, but hunting Conan on a quest for vengeance! This Omnibus edition is packed with Conan classics, with stories by Michael Fleischer and Priest and art by all-time Conan great John Buscema! Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #88-101.

936 PGS./Mature …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93430-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 7 HC LARKIN COVER [DM ONLY]

936 PGS./Mature …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93431-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE UPDATE '89 OMNIBUS HC FRENZ VENOM COVER

Written by PETER SANDERSON & MORE

Penciled by VARIOUS

Covers by RON FRENZ

Party like it's 1989 with the third volume of the legendary OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! The '89 update followed in the footsteps of the definitive Deluxe Edition, bringing fans up to speed on the fast-moving world of mighty Marvel! Featuring major revisions covering seismic changes to iconic characters including Vision, Iron Man, the Hulk, Archangel and the original Human Torch! All-new favorites make their Handbook debuts, including deadly villains like Apocalypse, Mister Sinister and Venom! And some of herodom's best supporting casts join the fun — from Aunt May to Power Pack's parents! Every page is loaded with the fact-filled origins, in-depth bios and vital statistics you crave! Plus: an extensive collection of profiles, schematics and updates originally published outside the Handbooks! Collecting OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: UPDATE '89 #1-8.

544 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93458-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE UPDATE '89 OMNIBUS HC FRENZ IRON MAN COVER [DM ONLY]

544 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93457-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC STELFREEZE COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Penciled by BRIAN STELFREEZE, CHRIS SPROUSE, WILFREDO TORRES, LEONARD KIRK, DANIEL ACUÑA, JEN BARTEL, KEV WALKER, RYAN BODENHEIM & MORE

Covers by BRIAN STELFREEZE & MICHAEL CHO

Ta-Nehisi Coates' complete, acclaimed story of a king who sought to be a hero…a hero who was reduced to a slave…a slave who became a legend! The award-winning author confronts the Black Panther with dramatic upheaval in his homeland — first with a violent uprising, then the return of ancient gods! Meanwhile, T'Challa's sister, Shuri, makes a transformative journey through Wakanda's past, and Storm returns to the Panther's life! But in the far reaches of space, a new cosmic power emerges: the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! How did this happen? What does its ruthless Emperor N'Jadaka have planned? And what difference can one nameless-yet-familiar warrior, with no memory of his past, make to the rebellion? The Black Panther — and Wakanda — will never be the same! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1-18 and #166-172 and BLACK PANTHER (2018) #1-22 and #23-25 (A STORIES).

1224 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94569-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC MICHAEL CHO COVER [DM ONLY]

1224 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94570-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WEAVER COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, NICK SPENCER & JASON LATOUR

Penciled by JEROME OPEÑA, ADAM KUBERT, DUSTIN WEAVER, MIKE DEODATO JR., STEFANO CASELLI, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, STEVE EPTING, JIM CHEUNG, AGUSTIN ALESSIO, ROCK-HE KIM, JONATHAN HICKMAN, NICK PITARRA & KODY CHAMBERLAIN

Covers by DUSTIN WEAVER & ARTHUR ADAMS

ON SALE APRIL 2022

Modern visionary Jonathan Hickman begins his Marvel magnum opus! As threats to Earth mount, the Avengers expand! But even the mightiest roster of all may be powerless in the face of what's coming! And while Iron Man and Captain America assemble their Avengers World and strive to decipher the meaning of the White Event, Tony Stark secretly tries to solve the biggest crisis of all, along with his influential allies the Illuminati! While they seek to prevent the collapse of reality itself, the Avengers face a war on two fronts! Protecting Earth from the Builders may only hand it to…Thanos! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #1-23, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #1-12, INFINITY #1-6, INFINITY: AGAINST THE TIDE INFINITE COMIC #1-2, ASTONISHING TALES: MOJOWORLD #1-6 and material from SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF KUNG FU (2009) #1.

1192 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94547-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94548-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC DELL'OTTO COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, JAVIER GRILLO-MARXUACH, SIMON FURMAN, CHRISTOS GAGE & STUART MOORE

Penciled by MITCH BREITWEISER, SCOTT KOLINS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, KEV WALKER, RENATO ARLEM, GREGORY TITUS, JORGE LUCAS, ANDREA DI VITO, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & MIKE MCKONE

Covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO & ANDREA DI VITO

ON SALE MAY 2022

Marvel's cosmic superstars return in explosive, widescreen sci-fi style! Annihilus, lord of the Negative Zone, has declared war! And as his unstoppable Annihilation Wave swarms into the Marvel Universe, demolishing all in its path, only a handful of heroes can resist the destruction! Nova learns the ways of war from Drax the Destroyer; the Silver Surfer seeks out his former master, Galactus, for aid; the Super-Skrull fights for his son's life; and Ronan the Accuser faces Gamora and her women warriors! Nova and Quasar's army leads the charge — but as heroes fall and Annihilus rises, the universe's one remaining hope may be Thanos, the Mad Titan! Collecting DRAX THE DESTROYER #1-4, ANNIHILATION PROLOGUE, ANNIHILATION: NOVA #1-4, ANNIHILATION: SILVER SURFER #1-4, ANNIHILATION: SUPER-SKRULL #1-4, ANNIHILATION: RONAN #1-4, ANNIHILATION #1-6, ANNIHILATION: HERALDS OF GALACTUS #1-2 and ANNIHILATION: NOVA CORPS FILES.

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93407-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC DI VITO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93408-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JASON AARON, KIERON GILLEN, KELLY THOMPSON, JASON LATOUR & MORE

Penciled by JOHN CASSADAY, SIMONE BIANCHI, STUART IMMONEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE MAYHEW, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, JORGE MOLINA, SALVADOR LARROCA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, ANDREA BROCCARDO, ANGEL UNZUETA, EMILIO LAISO, MICHAEL WALSH & MORE

Covers by JOHN CASSADAY, MARK BROOKS & STUART IMMONEN

When Star Wars returned to Marvel, Jason Aaron was the ideal candidate to steer the rebels into all-new adventures! Now Aaron's entire saga is collected in full! The Death Star has been destroyed — but the Empire isn't toppled yet! Join Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 as they continue the fight for freedom against Darth Vader! Luke battles Boba Fett! A woman from Han Solo's past returns! The Dark Lord crash-lands — but you can't keep Vader down for long! And the roguish Doctor Aphra lures Luke to the Screaming Citadel! Plus: the deadly stormtroopers of Scar Squadron — and tales from the journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #1-37, STAR WARS: VADER DOWN, DARTH VADER (2015) #13-15, STAR WARS: THE SCREAMING CITADEL, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2016) #7-8 and STAR WARS ANNUAL (2015) #1-3.

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93409-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93410-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC IMMONEN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93429-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: FALL OF THE MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, MARK GRUENWALD, ANN NOCENTI, STEVE ENGLEHART & PETER DAVID

Penciled by BRET BLEVINS, JUNE BRIGMAN, MARC SILVESTRI, KERRY GAMMILL, WALTER SIMONSON, SAL BUSCEMA, KIERON DWYER, JOHN ROMITA JR., KEITH POLLARD, TODD MCFARLANE & JON BOGDANOVE

Covers by ALAN DAVIS & BRET BLEVINS

The X-Men and their allies face war on every front! X-Factor comes up against their deadliest challenge yet in Apocalypse and his Horsemen, including the all-new — and all-too-familiar — Archangel! The New Mutants lose one of their own on an island of horrors! The X-Men take on the lethal Marauders — and the survivors will be asked to sacrifice themselves to stop the demonic Adversary! Featuring tie-ins starring Captain America, Daredevil, the Fantastic Four, the Hulk and Power Pack, this is one of the most devastating X-Men crossovers of all time! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #55-61, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #220-227, X-FACTOR (1986) #18-26, CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #339, DAREDEVIL (1964) #252, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #312, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #336-337 and #340 and POWER PACK (1984) #35.

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93411-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: FALL OF THE MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC BLEVINS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93412-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' LOKI: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ELENI ROUSSOS

ON SALE MAY 2022

When Loki stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and escaped from New York, not only did it complicate plans for the Avengers, but also his own glorious purpose. Picking up immediately where the record-breaking movie left off, Loki finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a Kafkaesque bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the sacred timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality as we know it or assist them in catching an even greater threat. Go behind the scenes of the smash-hit Disney+ series with exclusive concept art and interviews with cast and crew in this one-of-a-kind collectible volume!

224 PGS./All Ages …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93194-0

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL'S THE INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Penciled by VARIOUS

ON SALE APRIL 2022

You're gonna need a bigger house! And make sure it has plenty of wall space — because the Marvel Cinematic Universe poster collection has entered Phase Three, and your gallery of masterpieces is about to expand! It starts with a civil war that splits the Avengers — and only gets more explosive from there, culminating in Thanos unleashing his full might in a universe-shattering Infinity War and leading to the Avengers' desperate Endgame! New stars Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, The Wasp and more join all your favorite established heroes on incredible, frameable works of art that have each cemented their place in Hollywood history! Relive the big-screen blockbusters of the MCU's Phase Three, and make yours Marvel movie masterpieces!

42 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93080-6

Trim size: 11 x 16

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM SHOOTER with FRANK SPRINGER, MIKE CARLIN & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by FRANK SPRINGER with GEOF ISHERWOOD & MARK D. BRIGHT

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Dazzler returns to the top of the Masterworks charts in her third volume! Family secrets explode in Alison Blaire's life: No sooner does her half sister, Lois London, arrive than Dazzler finds herself on the run as a fugitive accused of murder while trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful Rogue! Dazzler is bent on staying out of the super hero game — but she still winds up in Attilan, where she must team up with the Inhumans against Blackout and Moonstone! Things are much calmer on the fashion runway when Alison joins Millie the Model's agency — that is, until Chili Storm shows up! This volume concludes with the graphic novel DAZZLER: THE MOVIE, guest-starring the X-Men! And don't miss Bill Sienkiewicz's painted cover art! Collecting DAZZLER #26-34 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #12: DAZZLER — THE MOVIE.

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93318-0

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 3 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 323 [DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93319-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 22 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROGER STERN with BILL MANTLO & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by AL MILGROM with JOHN ROMITA JR, BUTCH GUICE, JOHN BYRNE, SAL BUSCEMA, BOB BUDIANSKY & DAN GREEN

Cover by AL MILGROM

In the 1980s, every series touched by Roger Stern turned to gold. His tenure on The Avengers proves that—and it begins here! First, Monica Rambeau takes her place alongside Earth's Mightiest, just in time to witness the trial of Hank Pym. Then, Egghead rears his evil head, pushing Pym to the edge. The Avengers also welcome another new member, Thanos' fun-loving brother Starfox! Stern strengthens the Avengers position as the lynchpin Marvel heroes with an Annual adventure to the Inhumans' refuge on the moon and a Fantastic Four crossover drawn by John Byrne. The startling aftermath will change the Vision forever. Plus: Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch seek the dark power of the Book of the Darkhold! Collecting THE AVENGERS (1963) #227-235, ANNUAL (1967) #12, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #16, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #60 and THE FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #256 and material from #257.

352 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93328-9

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 22 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 324 [DM ONLY]

352 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93329-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. X TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, CODY ZIGLAR & JED MacKAY

Penciled by PATRICK GLEASON, SARA PICHELLI, MICHAEL DOWLING & ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Amazing creators unite for a brand-new era! Ben Reilly — the clone of Spider-Man — is back! He's been through hell — but now with the support of the Beyond Corporation, Ben is thwipping once again and being the best Spider-Man he can be. But where is Peter Parker? And what will this upheaval mean for Mary Jane, the Black Cat, Aunt May and all of New York City?! Donning the webs has placed a target on Ben's back, and Morbius and Kraven are out for blood! So Ben will need all the training he can get — from the Daughters of the Dragon! Prepare to go Beyond as new webs are woven that will take you to places you've never been, pit the web-slinger against classic villains and brand-new foes — and re-invent the whole concept of Spider-Man! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #75-80 and #78.BEY.

184 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93211-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1: THE MIDNIGHT MISSION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

His mission is justice! The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, sheltering his people from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his flock. While Khonshu languishes in prison, Marc Spector's sacred duty must still be observed: the protection of those who travel at night. But what happens when those he would save are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to end the carnage! A mysterious foe attacks from an unexpected direction, an old friend comes to visit and Marc finds himself answering the same question over and over again: "Why do you wear the mask?" Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93110-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 9: ETERNAL FLAME TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN SLOTT, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by NICO LEON, FRANCESCO MANNA, FILIPE ANDRADE & RON GARNEY

Cover by MARK BROOKS

After everything they've been through in recent months, life has become extremely unstable for the Fantastic Four! So maybe now is a good time for a visit from a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? Meanwhile, Ben and Alicia take their kids trick-or-treating for the very first time…which might not be such a good idea. Especially when one of the FF's greatest enemies has returned to unleash Halloween horror! And when the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in and out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite green lawyer: the sensational She-Hulk! Plus: An old-fashioned first family vacation to the Grand Canyon turns into a nightmare — and ends in a race against time to survive a lethal affliction! And Ben Grimm throws on his hat and overcoat to solve a mystery that's come alive right out of his nightmares. What is Doctor Strange's nemesis D'Spayre doing on Yancy Street? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #36-39, FANTASTIC FOUR: ROAD TRIP (2020) #1 and FANTASTIC FOUR: GRIMM NOIR (2020) #1.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92626-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KANG THE CONQUEROR: ONLY MYSELF LEFT TO CONQUER TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

The time traveler called Kang the Conqueror has led many lives across many eras. He has been a pharaoh, a villain and a warlord of the spaceways — even, on rare occasions, a hero. Across all timelines, one fact seemed absolute: Time means nothing to Kang. But the truth about the Conqueror is much more complex! Kang is caught in an endless cycle of creation and destruction, dictated by time and previously unseen by any but the Conqueror himself. A cycle that, once revealed, could finally explain the enigma that is Kang. It begins and ends with an old and broken Kang sending his younger self down a dark path. But is there any hope that he can change the tragic fate of his great love, Ravonna Renslayer, and find his way to a better future? Collecting KANG THE CONQUEROR #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93035-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by GREG LAND Cover by GREG LAND Peter David and Greg Land do the time warp again! Brace yourself for another trip back to the time when Spider-Man unknowingly wore an alien symbiote as his costume! But this all-new blast from the past will take Spidey down the road less traveled — and into the supremely psychedelic Crossroads Dimension! And for those of you who know your Marvel history, that means that Peter Parker and his alien costume are on a collision course with none other than the mindless, rampaging Hulk! Meanwhile, with Spidey missing, the Black Cat enlists the aid of the Sorcerer Supreme! And…is that a certain big, red dinosaur?! It's an unrevealed tale from Peter's symbiotic past, told in the modern Marvel manner you know and love! Collecting SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92800-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE MARVELS VOL. 1: THE WAR IN SIANCONG TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MARVELS VOL. 1: THE WAR IN SIANCONG TPB

Penciled by YILDIRAY CINAR

Cover by ALEX ROSS

A thriller that will take readers across the Marvel Universe — and beyond! Kurt Busiek (MARVELS) is back, with the biggest, wildest, most sprawling series you've ever seen — telling stories that span decades and range from cosmic adventure to intense human drama, from street-level to the far reaches of space, starring literally anyone from Marvel's first heroes to the superstars of tomorrow! Featuring Captain America, Spider-Man, the Punisher, the Human Torch, Storm, the Black Cat, the Golden Age Vision, Melinda May, Aero, Iron Man, Thor and more — and introducing characters destined to be fan-favorites! Get to know Kevin Schumer — an ordinary guy with some big secrets — and the mysterious Threadneedle! But who (or what) is KSHOOM? It all starts here. And it goes…everywhere! Collecting THE MARVELS (2021) #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92152-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, VITA AYALA, BRIAN STELFREEZE, ANTHONY PIPER, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAMES MONROE IGLEHART, BRANDON MONTCLARE, KYLE BAKER, GEOFFREY THORNE, ROB MARKMAN, METHOD MAN, DANIEL DOMINGUEZ, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, CHRIS MILES, ROXANE GAY, DAVID F. WALKER, CHUCK BROWN, JOHN RIDLEY, MOHALE MASHIGO, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, NNEDI OKORAFOR, DANNY LORE, ROY THOMAS, TA-NEHISI COATES, AMY REEDER, SAINT BODHI, BOBBY SESSIONS & KAASH PAIGE

Penciled by JAHNOY LINDSAY, BERNARD CHANG, BRIAN STELFREEZE, ANTHONY PIPER, LUCIANO VECCHIO, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, NATE LOVETT, NATACHA BUSTOS, KYLE BAKER, KHARY RANDOLPH, DAMION SCOTT, ALITHA MARTINEZ, JJ KIRBY, BRITTNEY L. WILLIAMS, SANFORD GREENE, OLIVIER COIPEL, CHRIS ALLEN, KEN LASHLEY, CHRISCROSS, VALENTINE DE LANDRO & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

Stories from the world outside your window, by diverse creators who are making theirs Marvel — and making their voices heard! Inspired by Marvel's acclaimed podcast series MARVEL'S VOICES, new and established writers and artists share their unique perspectives on legendary characters — including Black Panther, Storm, Blade, Ironheart, Luke Cage, Spectrum, Shuri, Doctor Voodoo, Nick Fury and the Blue Marvel! It's a dizzying array of adventures that will inspire and uplift! Plus: The opening chapter of Ta-Nehisi Coates' revolutionary BLACK PANTHER epic, a classic tale featuring T'Challa and the Fantastic Four confronting segregation, the sensational first meeting of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and a stunning gallery of Ernanda Souza's Black History Month variant covers! Collecting MARVEL'S VOICES #1, MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #119, BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1, and material from BLACK PANTHER (2018) #23-25 and MARVEL'S VOICES #1 [NEW PRINTING].

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92814-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WINTER GUARD: OPERATION SNOWBLIND TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WINTER GUARD: OPERATION SNOWBLIND TPB

Penciled by MICHELE BANDINI & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ANTONIO INFANTE

ON SALE JANUARY 2022

Winter comes for Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian! When Alexei Shostakov starts hunting down state secrets, he finds himself square in his home country's crosshairs — dragging Yelena along with him. The motherland has new heroes now, and not even the Red Room could have prepared Alexei and Yelena for this terrible retribution. It's a race across Russia as the Winter Guard rush to Red Guardian's hometown in hopes of discovering the secrets of Operation Snowblind. But with the Crimson Dynamo in critical condition, can the Guard keep it together to uncover the truth before time runs out? Bold twists and bombastic action abound as Russia's mightiest protectors dig deep into their nation's dirtiest secrets! Collecting WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA and WINTER GUARD #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92875-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 8 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, VITA AYALA, TINI HOWARD, JONATHAN HICKMAN & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, PACO MEDINA, MARCUS TO, FRANCESCO MOBILI & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE JANUARY 2022

Threats multiply in the Reign of X! As Cable and his allies get closer to the secret of the missing mutant baby, a fateful reckoning draws ever closer! The origin of the Children of the Atom is revealed — but who really are these junior X-Men behind their masks? Meanwhile, an invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa — unseen, unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur. Elsewhere, one of the deadliest enemies in the history — and future — of the X-Men comes online. And when Mister Sinister goes missing, can the Hellions unravel the mystery? Collecting CABLE (2020) #10, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #3, EXCALIBUR (2019) #20, X-MEN (2019) #20 and HELLIONS #9-10.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93371-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Survive the grim darkness of the future with the Sisters of Battle! A squad of Adepta Sororitas, led by Canoness Veridyan, arrives on Planet Siscia to retrieve a lost Inquisitorial acolyte and put down a heretical uprising. But as Novitiate Ghita's first mission with her Order gets under way, what should be an easy assignment turns into something much worse when an unknown force deep within a subterranean city rears its ugly head! It's no-holds-barred action, mystery and daemons galore as the all-female military force lets bolters blaze and flamers scorch in this all-new saga! Show your faith and fervor to the Emperor by joining Marvel for the next phase of WARHAMMER comics! Collecting WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1-5.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92791-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, ROGÊ ANTÔNIO & Zé CARLOS

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

There's no need to worry! Mister Sinister, the sadistic puppeteer of the Hellions, is just fine! Right? Eh, not really. Sinister's menacing clone is on his way to Krakoa to reclaim the cape — and destroy the Hellions in the process! Tarn the Uncaring and his murderous Locus Vile are also out for vengeance on both Sinister and the Hellions! This could get ugly. But never fear, the mutants you love to hate are ready for the ultimate rematch! Well…sort of. Meanwhile, Nanny loves her latest addition to the "family" — but how does Orphan-Maker feel about it? Jealous, angry…and about to take out his frustrations on anti-mutant militia the Right! But as the wheels come off the Hellions bandwagon, will Psylocke's secret side deal with Sinister cause a schism that will end the team before their enemies can? Collecting HELLIONS #13-18.

172 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93018-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by VITA AYALA

Penciled by ALEX LINS & ROD REIS

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

New Mutants no more?! At the Hellfire Gala, the New Mutants have the chance to take a break from training the youth of Krakoa — an opportunity to get dressed up and get down! But not everyone is on their best behavior — and someone is about to vanish without a trace. In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming, deceptions are coming to light and the dead are walking. As the New Mutants gear up for their biggest battle yet — and start to turn on each other in the process — mayhem is in the making on the moon! Something is creeping in the long lunar shadows of the Summer House, and our young heroes will soon come face-to-face with it. When Amahl Farouk executes his master plan, will it be the end of the New Mutants? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #19-24.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93119-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, GUIU VILANOVA & JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

The morning after the Hellfire Gala! The party is over, but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. And he's begun chatting with a very old friend in a very new setting. Chatting about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium…and the cosmic chaos of the Last Annihilation! Meanwhile, now that the X-Men have gone interplanetary and the central seat of Arakko has been claimed, everyone knows who speaks for Sol. Storm rules! But when you have to prove to your people who you are, every single day without fail, what eventually becomes of who you once were? As the Lethal Legion attacks Mars, explosive problems arise on the Peak — and a mole inside S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #7-11.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93146-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: BLOOD IN HIS WAKE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #8 in the Conan Chronicles Epic Collections

Written by FRED VAN LENTE & CULLEN BUNN

Penciled by BRIAN CHING, JOSÉ LUIS, SERGIO DÁVILA, ADMIRA WIJAYA & DHEERAJ VERMA

Cover by PHROILAN GARDNER

Conan's chronicles conclude! When the beloved queen of Khauran is secretly replaced by the evil witch Salome, only one man sees through the deception: Conan, captain of Khauran's royal guard! But can Conan stand against Salome's villainous ally Constantius and his mighty mercenary army? Conan will be crucified and left for dead — but he shall have his vengeance! Then, a new saga begins as Conan stumbles into a camp of Kozak raiders alone, unarmed and half-dead. With a band of Turanian hunters in hot pursuit, the barbarian may find a new ally in the Kozaki chief — but what about the chief's sons? And as the Turanians plot to end Conan's life, a Nemedian princess lures him to the remote island of Xapur — where lurks the monstrous Devil in Iron! Collecting CONAN THE AVENGER #20-25 and CONAN THE SLAYER #1-12.

432 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93370-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: NOBODY GETS OUT ALIVE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #23 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, PAUL RYAN, MIKE LACKEY, MARK GRUENWALD, LEN KAMINSKI & GLENN HERDLING

Penciled by PAUL RYAN, MIKE GUSTOVICH & GEOF ISHERWOOD

Cover by PAUL RYAN

Four no more! One member of the FF is about to die — but will it be at the hands of Paibok the Power Skrull, Devos the Devastator or Doctor Doom?! The remaining "Fantastic Three" don't have long to grieve before they're whisked away to the Skrull Throneworld! If they can fight their way free, the trio may become a quartet again — with potential members including Lyja the Lazerfist, the teenage Franklin Richards and Ant-Man! As Malice strikes, the FF must aid Namor in a bizarre battle against alien foes. Then, the Watcher banishes the team to an alternate world where they relive their initial encounter with Galactus! What is the Watcher's endgame? Who is the mysterious Dark Raider? And is this the end of the FF?! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #377-392 and ANNUAL #27, NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER #47-48 and FANTASTIC FOUR ASHCAN EDITION.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93447-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CROSSING LINE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CROSSING LINE TPB

Volume #20 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, MARK GRUENWALD, LARRY HAMA, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS & MORE

Penciled by RIK LEVINS, JAMES FRY, PAUL RYAN, HERB TRIMPE, JIM VALENTINO, TOM MORGAN & MORE

Cover by PAUL RYAN

International action! To prevent a nuclear nightmare, the Avengers must take on the Russian People's Protectorate, Canada's Alpha Flight and the undersea might of Atlantis! But back home, what is happening to Jarvis and the Avengers' support staff? Then, Avengers East and West Coast team up when the towering Terminus strikes! And a new hero called Rage makes a major impression on the team…but will they see eye-to-eye in time to defeat the bizarre Tetrarchs of Entropy? Then, as the Avengers sign a new charter with the United Nations and the old order changeth once again, who will join Earth's Mightiest? Rage? Spider-Man? Or…the Sandman?! And what happens when Doctor Doom targets Avengers Mansion? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #319-333 and ANNUAL #19 and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #9, IRON MAN ANNUAL #11, THOR ANNUAL #15 and AVENGERS WEST COAST ANNUAL #5

520 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93444-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: GOING OUT WEST TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: GOING OUT WEST TPB

Volume #5 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by GERRY CONWAY & STEVE GERBER with CHRIS CLAREMONT, STEVE ENGLEHART & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by GENE COLAN & DON HECK with RICH BUCKLER, SYD SHORES, SAM KWESKIN, BOB BROWN & JIM STARLIN

Cover by GIL KANE

If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some horns on your head! Daredevil and the Black Widow ditch New York City and head out West to get some peace, love and appreciation. No, scratch that: They'll face new challenges and classic villains alike — including Electro, Killgrave the Purple Man and Mister Fear — all courtesy of Gerry Conway and the unmatched art team of Gene Colan and Tom Palmer! Then, Steve Gerber introduces adversaries weirder than anything on Haight-Ashbury. The Dark Messiah and Angar the Screamer lead the charge, until Stilt-Man struts his way across the Golden Gate! It's all topped off with a crossover co-starring the Avengers and X-Men, a Spidey team-up and a fight with Kraven the Hunter that soon turns decidedly cosmic! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #87-107 and AVENGERS (1963) #111.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93355-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: TO WAKE THE MANGOG [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: TO WAKE THE MANGOG [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #4 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

From the darkened depths rises a peril greater than any Thor has ever faced. Mangog threatens to unsheathe the Odinsword and bring Ragnarok upon the Norse gods in this collection of Asgardian classics! And that's just the beginning — because in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's THOR, there's always another cosmic adventure around the corner! Case in point: a cosmic battle between Galactus and Ego the Living Planet; the return of "Him," the man who would come to be known as Adam Warlock; and the universe-shaking origin of Galactus! And Thor's adventures get personal with a surprising revelation regarding Donald Blake, the return of Jane Foster and the dramatic dance between Balder and the Norn queen Karnilla! Collecting THOR (1966) #154-174.

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93375-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: HEART OF DARKNESS TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: HEART OF DARKNESS TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #14 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by ANN NOCENTI, GERRY CONWAY, GREGORY WRIGHT, MIKE BARON, PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., RICK LEONARDI, MARK BAGLEY, CAM KENNEDY, NEIL HANSEN, ANGEL MEDINA, RON LIM & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

All hell breaks loose! Things really get heated as Daredevil is caught between the diabolical Mephisto and his monstrous son, Blackheart! The Man Without Fear and his friends will be forced to face their demons like never before! Are they fated to burn for eternity in the fiery underworld, or can they find their way back home? And what role will the Silver Surfer play? As Atlantis Attacks, Daredevil must face…Spider-Man! And DD, the Surfer, the Punisher and the Hulk find themselves stalked by Lifeform! Meanwhile, Acts of Vengeance puts Daredevil well out of his weight class in a battle against Ultron! Good thing Karnak and Gorgon of the Inhumans are around to lend a hand (and cloven hoof)! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #271-282 and ANNUAL #5-6 and material from PUNISHER ANNUAL #3, INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #16 and SILVER SURFER ANNUAL #3.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93377-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: TRUTH TPB QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: TRUTH TPB QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by ROBERT MORALES

Penciled by KYLE BAKER

Covers by JOE QUESADA & KYLE BAKER

In every war, there are legends. And World War II birthed Captain America, the heroic Sentinel of Liberty. But in this shocking re-examination of the 1940s Super-Soldier program, a hidden and controversial chapter of history is declassified at last! Meet the unit of African-American soldiers who were involuntarily subjected to the U.S. War Department's brutish efforts to refine the Super-Soldier Serum. And hear the story of Isaiah Bradley, who overcame all odds to don the famous red-white-and-blue on the battlefield! Robert Morales and Kyle Baker hit home with a touching, timely and thought-provoking tale that spans decades! Collecting TRUTH: RED, WHITE & BLACK #1-7.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93427-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: TRUTH TPB BAKER COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93428-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT BY BENDIS & MALEEV: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT BY BENDIS & MALEEV: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Captain America. Wolverine. Spider-Man. There's nobody you'd want to have your back more than this trio of mighty Avengers. So who better for Moon Knight to call upon to lend a hand? The trouble is, they're all in Moon Knight's head — the latest splinters of Marc Spector's shattered psyche! And as Spector battles his own mind to find balance in his new home of Los Angeles, a powerful criminal mastermind makes his deadly move — trafficking Ultron's temporarily inert robot body! Can Moon Knight get his act together in time to take on this deadly threat — or is he way out of his league? Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, who wowed readers with DAREDEVIL, reunite to deliver a unique take on another fan-favorite Marvel vigilante! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2011) #1-12.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93362-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & MILLER: DELUXE EDITION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & MILLER: DELUXE EDITION TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by FRANK MILLER & PAUL SMITH

Cover by FRANK MILLER

Chris Claremont and Frank Miller's character-defining Wolverine tale! Logan's vacation from the X-Men is interrupted when he discovers that his beloved, Mariko Yashida, has been married off by her criminal father Lord Shingen! When Shingen humiliates Wolverine in front of Mariko, the hero loses heart, drowning his sorrows in beer, bar fights…and the arms of wild assassin Yukio. But when betrayal strikes from an unexpected source, can Wolverine reclaim his honor and rescue Mariko and himself from Shingen's trap? Then, the X-Men travel to Japan to rejoin their wayward teammate — but Viper and the Silver Samurai want to guarantee that the mutants' story won't have a happy ending. Secrets, shockers and broken hearts await in Wolverine's legendary first solo adventure — now packed with extras including original art, rare covers and more! Collecting WOLVERINE (1982) #1-4 and UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #172-173.

160 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93164-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: MOON GIRL GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL-VERSE: MOON GIRL GN-TPB

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE & AMY REEDER

Penciled by NATACHA BUSTOS, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, GUSTAVO DUARTE & ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by AMY REEDER

Lunella Lafayette is one of the most brilliant minds in the Marvel-Verse — and she's only a fourth-grader! Moon Girl has brawn to back up her brains too — in the form of her big red T.Rex, Devil Dinosaur! Together, they're making a huge impression on the world! It's a rite of passage for any young hero to share a team-up with Spider-Man — but can Lunella, Devil and Spidey withstand the menace of the Pink Goblin? And as the War of the Realms rages around them, get ready for an epic battle: dinosaur vs. Frost Giant! But just who is the smartest one there is: Moon Girl or Mister Fantastic? Marvel's main geniuses are about to be put to the test! Collecting MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1, #42-43 and #46-47 and MARVEL LEGACY PRIMER PAGES.

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93378-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1 — THE WORLD BEYOND GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1 — THE WORLD BEYOND GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE, DON RICO & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & STEVE DITKO

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! Dr. Stephen Strange is a once-brilliant surgeon whose own failings left his hands in ruins and his career in tatters. He desperately sought a cure, but found so much more instead. Now, Doctor Strange is the Master of the Mystic Arts, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme — mankind's only hope against dark and otherworldly forces! From Strange's wicked rival Baron Mordo to the Dread Dormammu, ruler of the Dark Dimension, prepare to have your horizons widened by the mind-boggling mystic realms on display in these strange tales from Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's spellbinding, visionary run! Collecting material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #110-111 and #114-141 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #2.

312 PGS./Ages 10 & Up…$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93438-5

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1 — THE WORLD BEYOND GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

312 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93439-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

December 2021 collections schedule