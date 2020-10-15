Marvel Boy goes full Adam Ant in Guardians of the Galaxy #7 preview

Noh-Varr discusses getting physical with Hercules in Guardians of the Galaxy #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

After the events of Empyre, there is a "new age of space" coming to Marvel's cosmic comic book titles - and October 21's Guardians of the Galaxy #7 looks to be the first building blocks to that.

In this preview of the issue by writer Al Ewing and artist Marcio Takara, Nova's Guardians team is attending a space conference for all the major alien governments called for by the Kree/Skrull Alliance's leader, Dorrek VIII (a.k.a. Hulkling). Nova is representing Earth, while Marvel Boy is there for the Utopian Kree.

Take a look - and check out Marvel Boy's Adam Ant Goody Two-Shoes era threads:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(We weren't kidding about the Adam Ant references, were we?)

"In the wake of Empyre, the political map of the galaxy has been redrawn - which means it's time for a nice, peaceful diplomatic conference," reads Marvel's solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #7. "As the new ambassador for the Utopian Kree, Marvel Boy made a solemn promise to be on his best behavior… so how come his fellow diplomats are being murdered one by one - and it looks like he's the killer?"

Marvel Boy and Nova aren't alone at the conference - their Guardians teammates of Hercules, Moondragon, Phyla-Vell, and Groot are with them. In the preview, Nova also brings up Marvel Boy's budding romance with Hercules.

Guardians of the Galaxy #7 goes on sale October 21. 

